‘Boy, it sounds like a big thing, two million dollars. Who wouldn’t want that? They know some people might fall for it.’ Darlene Armstrong
Darlene Armstrong knew it was too good to be true. And that’s what the Pine City resident said to the man on the other end of the phone who was telling her that she had won two million dollars and two gold bars through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
“I told him, ‘Usually, a nice-looking car pulls up in the yard and three or four people come out with roses and they come and surprise you right on the spot. It’s usually not through a phone call.’” She was right. It was a scam.
Phone calls mean scam
Publishers Clearing House is well aware that scammers are using their company’s name to try to defraud members of the public. On the “Fraud Protection” page on its website, Publishers Clearing House states that it never makes or authorizes outgoing calls to consumers to sell merchandise or magazines, or to solicit sweepstakes entries.
“Our major winners are notified by mail or in person (at our option) and we never phone ahead to disclose that someone has won a major prize,” writes PCH Fraud Protection. “If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize – STOP – you have not heard from the ‘real’ Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation. At Publishers Clearing House the winning is always free.”
Those subject to scams are encouraged to report the fraud at pch.custhelp.com/app/report_scam or the National Fraud Center at www.fraud.org.
Hanging up on scammers
Armstrong hung up on the man the first time. But then he called back. She decided to play it out a bit to see what he said.
“I told him, on the second call, ‘It must have been 30, 40 years ago since I’ve even had anything to do with Publisher’s Clearing House,” she said. “He said... ‘Oh, well, we got your name and we got your number.’ Well, they can get that out of the phone book and try to make it sound real. I told him, ‘This doesn’t sound right.’ I said, ‘It’s usually not done by phone.’ Then he said, ‘I’ll call you back.’ And then he hung up.”
Armstrong called the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, and was told that it was indeed a scam – that the next step would be to try to get her to make a payment to them, or to give them her personal information or access to her bank account.
“They told me it’s fake,” she said. “They said, ‘Don’t even answer it. Don’t even pick it up.’”
So when the scammer called back a third time, she didn’t.
Armstrong is now being extra vigilant against scammers, and urged other area residents to do the same.
“Boy, it sounds like a big thing, two million dollars,” she said. “Who wouldn’t want that? They know some people might fall for it. And they want your information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.