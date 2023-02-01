Sheriff Report
January 23, 1:21 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 18, Finlayson
January 23, 8:01 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Nelson Drive, Hinckley
January 23, 9:19 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Highway 23, Finlayson
January 23, 9:44 a.m., report of attempt pickup, North Pine Road, Askov
January 23,10:02 a.m., report of customer trouble, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
January 23, 10:16 a.m., report of theft, Larimer Drive, Sturgeon Lake
January 23, 12:28 p.m., report of customer trouble, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
January 23, 1:14 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Southfork Road, Hinckley
January 23, 2:08 p.m., report of animal bite, 3rd Street SE, Hinckley
January 23, 1:08 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Highway 23, Bruno
January 23, 2:23 p.m., report of property lost/found, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
January 23, 3:58 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 23, 4:00 p.m., report of incident with squad, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
January 24, 7:01 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Deer Wood Road, Sturgeon Lake
January 24, 9:48 a.m., report of city ordinance violation, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
January 24, 10:13 a.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 24, 11:47 a.m., report of dead body, Bear Lane, Sandstone
January 24, 8:09 p.m., report of informational, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
January 25, 7:00 a.m., report of theft, Swanson Road, Askov
January 25, 10:17 a.m., report of theft, Denham Crossing, Willow River
January 25, 12:20 p.m., report of disturbance, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
January 25, 2:53 p.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
January 25, 4:59 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, County Highway 61, Sandstone
January 25, 8:52 p.m., report of extra patrol, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
January 25, 9:20 p.m., report of disturbance, Meadow Road, Sturgeon Lake
January 25, 9:35 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
January 25, 10:24 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
January 25, 10:40 p.m., report of check welfare, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
January 26, 9:09 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
January 26, 9:38 a.m., report of dead body, Water Lily Road, Hinckley
January 26, 11:00 a.m., report of search warrant, Water Lily Road, Hinckley
January 26, 2:33 p.m., report of assist other agency, Minnesota Road, Sandstone
January 26, 5:09 p.m., report of shoplifting, State Highway 123, Sandstone
January 26, 5:28 p.m., report of theft, Highway 123 W, Sandstone
January 27, 11:31 a.m., report of property lost/found, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
January 28, 12:28 a.m., report of traffic stop, 5th Street, Sandstone
January 28, 12:41 a.m., report of threats, Minnesota Street, Sandstone
January 28, 9:26 p.m., report of informational, State Highway 18, Finlayson
January 28, 9:49 p.m., report of check welfare, County Highway 61, Sturgeon Lake
Jail Roster
January 23
Benjamin, Kendra Marie
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Theft-Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drigs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Blackledge, Ronald Gene
Summons: Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Buday, James Thomas
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Gieth, Faud Fayez
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Harmon, Tristan Anthony
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
McGrath, Gerard Joseph
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Milczark, Jenny Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued by Sherburne
Pellegrino, Branden Leon
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Putz, John Robert
Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Raasch, Melissa Bea
Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Villebrun, Nina Rose
Probable Cause-Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
January 24
Bothum, Dustin Thomas
Probable Cause: Arson-1st Deg-Building-Used Combust/Flammable Material
Chapin, Bradley Heah
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Mille Lacs
Gerster, Mark Franklin
Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
McAbee, Adam John
Probable Cause-Burglary -1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present-Possess of Burglary or Theft Tools
January 25
Ahlstrom, Dacotah Lee
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Sells, Christian Grant
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission
Smith, Grace Kathleen
Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Spurbeck, Joshua
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration-0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
January 26
Bohn, Monica Marie
Summons: Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
Cease, Mickey
Charles Mantel
Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order For Protection
Kelly, Eugene Richard
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Roszak, Matthew
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration-0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Schrieffer, Arleen Ann
Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
January 27
Aden, Mohamed Bashir
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
Ruedy, Sean Daniel
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stone, Michelle Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of ADult
January 28
Mattison, Christopher
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
McCauley, Shawn Leeann
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wagner, Jeri Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
January 29
Hofford, Alyssa Ann
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-2 Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
Kinnetz, Brian Alan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Kjos, Jennifer Elizabeth
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Police Officer-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Prawdzik, Andrew Dale
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
