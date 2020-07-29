LaVon (Nowling) Corey of North Branch passed away at her home Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 86.
Pastor Mike Haseltine will officiate at funeral services for LaVon: 11 a.m.; Thursday, July 30, 2020 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service all at the Maranatha Church in Forest Lake. The interment will take place at Brook Park Cemetery in Brook Park.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
