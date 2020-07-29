Robin Schimming, 45, died on June 20, 2020 at her home in Columbia, Missouri, as a result of complications of diabetes.
Robin attended PCHS, and later graduated from the University of Missouri with degrees in history and education. She taught at Boys and Girls Town and public schools in Missouri. As her health declined she tutored college students.
Robin loved animals, outdoors, and especially being around water. She was a devoted mother to her three children, and took great pride n their accomplishments.
She is survived by her daughters: Tiana Hunter(Jourdon), Bailey (Jeff Campbell), and son Demetrius McAllister. Besides her three children, survivors include Grandmother Ella Caroon, mother Terry Caroon and step father, Bob Kunesh, father Dennis Schimming, brothers Lyman, Elliot, Nick, and step brother Michael. Also special friend, Byron McAllister, as well as many other family members and friends.
A brief graveside service will be held at the Lewis Cemetery, Lewis, Wisconsin on August 1 at 1:30. An open house for fellowship and remembrance will be held at her mother’s house across the road from the cemetery immediately afterward. Social distancing will be respected, and anyone not wishing to attend in person may contact the family by mail (26389 Reilly Beach Road, Bovey, MN 55709) or email (sntdad@gmail.com).
