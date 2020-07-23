Steve Haavisto passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in Pine City at the age of 66.
Steven Joel Haavisto was born April 24, 1954 to Sidora Sizer and Oscar Haavisto in Pine City, Minnesota. He graduated from Pine City High School in 1972. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served overseas as a Military Police Officer. This inspired his dedication and passion for law enforcement and serving his community.
Upon returning from his military duty, Steve met, married, and started his family with Sue Hawkinson. He performed auto body work to support his family while earning a degree in law enforcement. In 1983, he began his career with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office as a jailor. He then served as a sheriff’s deputy, and in 1994, he was elected Pine County Sheriff. He held this position until he retired from law enforcement in 2002. Among his many accomplishments as Sheriff; he advocated for children, contributed to legislative initiatives that enhanced public safety, reformed and unified local emergency services, and organized charitable events in the community. In semi-retirement, Steve represented the best interests of children in court as a guardian ad litem, and he later provided transportation for children attending Pine City Schools.
While Steve’s many professional achievements were important to him, his proudest job, by far, was being a dad, and he devoted his life to his family. Anyone who knew Steve knew that he selflessly helped the people around him, and he fearlessly protected the people he loved. Steve stood firmly in the principles of honor, integrity, and justice. He defended what was right at any cost, and he treated every person with respect and fairness at all times. Steve never sought personal recognition, and he instilled this value of humility in his children. He will be remembered for his incredible mind and his undeniable sense of humor. Steve spent his spare time reading, fishing, cooking, writing, listening to music, and being with his grandchildren, who all called him Papa, and who brought him more joy than anything else in this world. He will live forever in the love and memories of his family and friends, and in all the lives he touched.
Steve is survived by his wife Sue Haavisto of Pine City; children: Jennifer Haavisto of St. Paul, Sarah (Tim) Windisch of Minneapolis, Anna (Drew) Roen of Virginia, Jacob (Megan) Haavisto of Pine City; grandchildren: Isabel, Grace, Hayden, Garret, Nora, Griffin, Celia, Alivia, Henry, Adelyn, Sidora; brother Richard Haavisto of Pine City; sisters-in-law: Bev Chaffee, Ilene Haavisto, Deb Haavisto, Lorna Johnson, June Lilie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his brothers: Roger, Doug and Ron; mother Sidora Sizer; father Oscar Haavisto; sisters-in-law: Karin (Curt) Barker and Bette Haavisto.
A public visitation for friends and family took place Monday, July 20th at Robinson Park in Pine City. Pastor Kleppe officiated at a public graveside committal service with Military Honors for Steve at 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 21st in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
If you wish to honor Steve’s memory you may do so by planting a tree. Steve would be so very appreciative of a gift in his honor that gives back to nature and enjoyed by many.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to:
Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City
Swanson Chapel
www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
