University of Minnesota Mankato
Kailey Jackson - She Graduated class of 2018 Pine City High School
Deans list for Social Work -Spring Semester
St. Cloud State University
Christina Caballero, College of Liberal Arts, Studio Art, BFA
Breckan Pangerl, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing, BS
Christina Scherer, School of Education, Early Childhood Education, BS
Emilie Skluzacek, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work, BS
Melissa Smetana, College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, BFA
Ariel Dunbar, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Northwest Technical College
Hannah Mollhoff, Medical Coding-Pine City
Jamie Mollhoff, Medical Coding-Pine City
