“Look around, look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now...”
A few years ago my stepkids were, like, “You’ve got to listen to ‘Hamilton.’”
They’re smart kids with a lot of good ideas, and I figure aged elders like myself need to keep learning from them even while we teach them stuff. It keeps us from getting rusty and set in our ways. So I told them I would, sure, of course.
But I did have a question.
What the heck was Hamilton?
That was when they told me it was a hip hop musical based on the life of the first treasury secretary of the United States, Alexander Hamilton, the guy on the $10 bill.
OK. All of those words made sense individually, but they did not go together in my brain. This was a joke, right?
Nope, they said. Just listen to it.
So I did. And it was... amazing.
“America, you great unfinished symphony, you sent for me, you let me make a difference...”
Even on an album, the story and music come through and deliver and experience that’s profound, thrilling and moving. The composer, Lin Manuel-Miranda, takes this mostly-forgotten fatherless Founding Father and shares his escape from poverty, his pivotal roles in the American Revolution and the creation of the Constitution, and his tumultuous career in the years that followed that ended with him being killed in a duel by the sitting vice president of the United States, Aaron Burr.
And you thought our current politics were crazy...
I could go into all the things that make Hamilton an incredible piece of art. But for me it’s this – the idea of the melting pot. We are taught about the melting pot when we’re schoolkids – it’s how all the different kinds of people with their different thoughts and ideas, all stirred up together, are what makes America great. And the musical doesn’t just talk about that idea, it actually does it, taking this old chapter from American history and mixing it into something powerful and emotional that speaks to our times.
“I’m just like my country
I’m young, scrappy and hungry
And I’m not throwing away my shot!”
I was thinking about this the other night. Our friends set up an outdoors backyard theater and we all watched the show on streaming. I’d heard the words so many times from the soundtrack album, but to see the original actors performing their roles – well, that took it to another level. Something this great is worth sharing. I’m so happy my stepkids shared it with me, and I’m glad to have the chance to share it with you.
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and always keep in mind what that big book says about who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
