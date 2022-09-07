Recent letters to local newspapers have expressed fear that we may be losing our democracy and trust in our elections. Many of us share that fear. This letter is to young people, our best hope for our democracy.
The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock element of our representative democracy and is the ultimate expression of the rule of law. It recognizes the right of the people to select their leaders. Without this nonviolent and peaceful process, our elections are meaningless and your vote is worthless. Tyranny and authoritarianism are the victors. Freedom and democracy are its victims.
Prior to Trump, a president has never rejected the results of a fair, free and secure election nor attempted a violent coup. A President who lied to the American people over 30,000 times in his presidency (20 each day), a pathological liar who lies to everyone, all the time, about everything and always has and always will, tells a big lie that he really won and is a victim of fraud and without a shred of evidence, millions believe him! By his willful contempt and disregard for the rule of law and democratic norms; his refusal to play by the basic rules of democracy; his constant disparaging (rigged, fraud, etc.) of our election system, and his rejection of the election outcome he suggests a failure of American democracy and offers himself as the solution. Nothing could be more corrosive to our democracy, our standing in the world, and the confidence and good faith we have in our government than a president acting in this corrupt manner.
Unable to win an election by legal means, states, counties, and precincts, are attempting to control the machinery of elections. By enacting legislation and replacing election officials who supported the integrity of the election, with election-denying sycophants, intent on controlling who gets to vote, who counts the votes, and who gets to determine the winners, our democracy is placed at risk and we move toward authoritarian rule.
All of us, especially young people, have a decision to make: In fascism, politicians choose their voters. In democracies, voters choose their politicians. Choose well young people, your future and our democracy are at stake.
“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.” “A lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth.” - Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Minister of Propaganda.
