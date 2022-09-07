In response to the letter regarding the Rose Hill Cemetery. Please realize and try to understand the amount work that goes into maintaining and keeping the cemetery neat and looking nice. Furthermore, please remember that this is entirely being done by volunteers. The lawn mowing is hired and paid for, as well as other maintenance projects, funded by donations. They get no other monies. Not everything can be done at the same time. Perhaps the volunteers were planning on finishing the pick-up work as they had time. Don’t be so quick to be judgmental, in fact, you should really consider giving them a positive call, offering to help. I know all the cemetery board members, and they’d be more than happy to accept your offer. I’ve personally gone out there and watered the plants for people’s loved ones and picked up trash that had come from grave sites, and was blowing with the wind.
