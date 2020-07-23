To the Editor:
I find it ironic that in the same editorial [“Kind words are healthier” by Pioneer owner Gene Johnson] where you extoll the virtue of “Just be kind to people” (Cal Rolstad) you also describe at length what a wonderful speech President Trump made at Mount Rushmore. I’m not sure if Mr. Najacht heard the entire speech but nonpartisan and kind it was not. Maybe in contrast to the majority of his speeches it appeared this way as he typically demonizes anyone who disagrees with him. Calling others names, bullying and threatening is really his modus operandi.
In the speech he mischaracterized the majority of protesters and hurled insults at anyone who opposes police brutality and confederate statutes. Children are really taught to hate their country in school? Why mention liberal democrats if this is nonpartisan?
I guess I just wish our president would be a uniter and remind us all of our potential for decency even toward others with whom we disagree. He has never modeled this and I’m afraid will never.
Terri Emmons
Pine City
