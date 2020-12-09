November 30 - December 6 Theft, burglary, vandalism
November 30, 10:51 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive Court, Pine City
November 30, 11:10 a.m., report of theft, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
November 30, 12:48 p.m., report of burglary, Blue Jay Lane Pine City
December 1, 8:35 p.m., report of theft, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
December 5, 10:50 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
Miscellaneous
November 30, 11:48 a.m., report of garbage call, Crooked River Road, Pine City
December 1, 10:54 a.m., report of attempt pick up, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 2, 1:18 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 2, 3:25 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 2, 6:03 p.m., report of dead body, Juneberry Drive, Pine City
December 3, 12:54 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
December 3, 2:18 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 4, 1:45 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
December 4, 4:06 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, 560th Street, Pine City
December 5, 8:10 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
December 5, 11:46 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 9th Street SW, Pine City
December 5, 9:21 p.m., report of medical, 11th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 30
Villarreal, Francisco Parole/Probation Violation: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
December 1
Paulson, Jeremy John Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony Warrant-Drugs 5th Degree Controlled Substance-Possession
Rawson, Noah Fuhol Parole/Probation Violation: Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person in Build/On Property
Thomas, Brandy Marie Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
December 2
Brown, Marshuan Deeandre Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
December 3
Johnson, Christoper Shannon Parole/Probation Violation: Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Reiser, Emma Marie Parole/Probation Violation: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4, Not Small Amount Marijuana
St. John, Harvey Joseph Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions
December 4
Hegge, Mekinze Jane Probable Cause-Domestic-Domestic Assault-Misdeameanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
Morrin, Kerissa Gene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Burglary-1st Degree-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Shepard, Samuel Scott Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-DWI-Fourth-Degree-Driving While ImpairedDescribed-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Songetay, Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
St. John, Mia Nicole Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-4th Degree-Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell
December 5
Baerg, Austin Michael Patrole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration .0.8 Within 2 Hours-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Peterson, Jesse Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
December 6
Odegard, Austin Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Disorderly Conduct-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances--Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, David Andrew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct
Schaer, David Ernest Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree-Arrest of Adult
