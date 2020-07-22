It is 75 years since the Veterans of Foreign Wars organized Post #4258 in Pine City, and the organization continues making an impact on people’s lives in the community.
On Sunday, July 15, 1945 a ceremony was held in the Pine City armory, and a class of about 25 veterans joined in. A special invitation was extended to all overseas servicemen of all wars, and to the families of those who were currently serving in the armed forces of the United States. VFW delegations came to attend from Hinckley, Sandstone, Mora, Forest Lake, Milaca, Onamia, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Crosby, Aitkin and the Twin Cities.
Pine City VFW Commander David C. David said he is proud to carry on the time-honored traditions and legacy of Post #4258 by focusing on community safety, health, and civic pride.
“I would like to see advancement in the disability benefits for Burn Pit victims from our most recent conflicts [and] the elimination of veteran homelessness,” David said. He and other members of the VFW are also supporters of and advocates for Veterans Courts in Minnesota. There are only 29 Veterans Courts in Minnesota’s 87 counties, including one in the Tenth Judicial District which includes Pine, Isanti, Chisago and Kanabec counties.
“These courts were expressly created to take into consideration the unique situations veterans – especially combat veterans – face in their post-military lives due to the effects of exposure not only to chemicals but the stresses and physical and mental trauma that being in combat brings with it,” David said. “These stresses tend to increase with each deployment and in some cases making living in the ‘real world’ difficult, with daily life becoming more and more challenging.
“The families suffer along with the veterans themselves,” he continued. “Those unable to cope with it all may find themselves in poverty or on the street with chemical, physical and alcohol dependency that leads to more legal issues and caught up into a judicial system with no consideration given to how they arrived there after honorably serving their country. Veterans Court is designed to take them away from the normal process and provides a path to recovery by teaching them how to help themselves to a life that offers hope and the tools they need to regain their pride, the confidence to survive and become successful and productive members of society.”
The Pine City VFW and Auxiliary also support a number of local programs including annual scholarships to Pine City High School Graduates, contributing to the Pine City High School Trap Team, and nominating a school teacher for the VFW Teacher of the Year award. This past year, the statewide winner was Pine City’s own Zach Stoltz.
David pointed out that traditional Pine City VFW and American Legion events also include assisting the Pine City Girl Scouts in retiring expired US Flags, Honor Guard details for the fallen, marching in the Pine County Fair parade, and establishing community blood drives for the Red Cross with the Auxiliary.
As a nationwide organization, the 1.9 million member VFW continues to fight for veteran’s causes and support national security efforts. David noted that the VFW is also very active in the ongoing efforts to bringing home our POW’s and those Missing in Action.
