February 1 - February 7
Theft, burglary, vandalism
February 1, 11:35 a.m., report of theft, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
February 1, 4:02 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
February 3, 7:48 a.m., report of burglary, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
Miscellaneous
February 1, 2:22 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Ravine Road, Pine City
February 1, 6:57 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
February 1, 3:32 p.m. report of domestic disturbance, Holly Road, Pine City
February 1, 8:33 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
February 2, 9:53 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
February 2, 3:37 p.m., report of vehicle fire, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
February 2, 11:13 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
February 4, 11:39 a.m., report of check welfare, Island Resort Road, Pine City
February 4, 7:16 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
February 5, 6:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
February 5, 8:19 p.m., report of traffic stop, Island Resport Road, Pine City
February 6, 2:42 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hilside Avenue SW, Pine City
February 6, 6:34 p.m., report of threats, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
Jail Roster
February 1
Kelly, Shannon Marie Under Sentence - Serving 7 days - Concurrent
Mattson, Dustin Elijah Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death -Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Mroz, Justin Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Mille Lacs - Predatory Offender - Intentionally provides false information - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation
Pardun, Danielle Jean Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant issued - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Rodelius, Adam Paul Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued
Shabaiash, Jared Bryce Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
February 2
Gligor, Julie Ann Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - Possess Schedule 5 Controlled Substance - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Heil, David Michael Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
Nagy, Howard William Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Drivers License - Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
Parker, Eric Daniel Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
February 3
Lundgren, Justyn Jeffery Jacob Probable Cause - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Damage to Property - 1stDegree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Nielson, Corey Thomas Probable Cause - Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Richardson, Ryan Dean Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Public safety motor vehicle
February 4
King, Branden Russell Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant - Receiving Stolen Property
Mayo, Ashad Jemeir Boarder Convicted - Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree - Arrest of Adult
Minich, Demitre Leonard Alexander Probable Cause - Make Emergency Call-Police/Fire/Medical/Ambulance-No Emergency - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Willert, Travis Jo Claire Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
February 5
Bartheidal, Susan Ann Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Arrest of Adult
Cook, Zachary Edward Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance -Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Reischel, Joshua Frank Boarder Parole / Probation Violator - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
February 6
Baerg, Michael Abarm Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant
Bauer, Patrick Chareles Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Church, Gregory Dean Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Receiving Stolen Property -Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Eylandt, Jesse Quinn Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol -Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation -Arrest of Adult
Larsen, Breanna Rae Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions
Workman, Louis Ralph Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
February 7
Decorah, Jordan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration -Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Piringer, Cory Robert
Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle- Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
Winsor, Jonathan David Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support - Disorderly Conduct - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
February 8
Jaunty, Joshua James Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.