July 19 - July 27
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 20, 6:34 a.m., report of burglary, County Highway 61, Willow River
July 20, 8:10 p.m., report of burglary, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 20, 8:41 p.m., report of burglary, Korpi Road, Finlayson
July 21, 9:25 a.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 21, 10:17 a.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 24, 8:56 a.m., report of burglary, Cathedral Pines, Sturgeon Lake
July 24, 8:46 p.m., report of burglary, Power Avenue S, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
July 19, 10:44 p.m., report of medical, Meadow Creek, Pine City
July 20, 3:28 p.m., report of dead body, 11th Street SW, Pine City
July 20, 9:11 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 20, 9:47 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 21, 11:13 a.m., report of damage to property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 21, 13:30 p.m., report of check welfare, 8th Street NW, Pine City
July 21, 3:42 p.m., report of damage to property, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 21, 4:34 p.m., report of traffic pursuit, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
July 22, 1:22 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 22, 7:09 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 23, 7:09 a.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
July 23, 7:10 p.m., report of assist other agency, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
July 24, 4:50 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 24, 6:24 p.m., report of adult abuse, Pioneer Road, Pine City
July 25, 2:26 p.m., report of civil matter, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 24, 5:03 p.m., report of check welfare, Westchester Drive, Pine City
July 24, 5:31 p.m., report of trespass, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 24, 8:38 p.m., report of unwanted person, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
July 24, 9:20 p.m., report of MVA with animal, Foxtail Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 20
Mattinas, Thomas Ernest III Probable Cause - Receiving Stolen Property
Weckman, Daniel George Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Arrest of Adult- Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
July 21
Klande, Rodney Edward Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mattinas, Angie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult
July 22
Carlsen, Samuel Klein Probable Cause - Drugs - Possess Schedule 5 Controlled Substance
Czartoryski, Janet Lee Probable Cause - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order
Mattinas, Keith Mitchell Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree - Pine County-Confined but not Convicted-Simple Robbery-Arrest of Adult
Mattinas, Thomas Ernest Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-1st - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
July 23
Abdi, Luul Ahmed Probable Cause - Disorderly Conduct
Aleckson, Robert James Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Anoka, MN
Murray, Bernard U Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-1st Degree - Arrest of Adult - Disorderly Conduct -Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501-$1000 - Arrest of Adult - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Christopher Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Prob. Officer; Prosecutor; Judge -Demonstrable Bodily
St John, Oleia Rae Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 grams or more heroin
Wanna, Howard Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult
July 24
Beehler, Tristen Leroy Probable Cause - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Benson, Rande Marc Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Possesses any type of firearm/ammo - Crime of Violence - ineligible under 624.713.1(2) - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
Collins, Mitchell Timothy Probable Cause - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Disorderly Conduct
Decorah, Jordan Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Gebhart, Samantha Rose Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 25 grams or more heroin - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - 2 counts
Holm, Adam Jeremiah Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Lapp, Derek Preston Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult- Disorderly Conduct
Shabaiash, Jared Bryce Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Sonterre, Jaysen Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools
Sonterre, Trevor Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
July 26
Hanna, Alyciana Maria Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Peterson, Brandon Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
Sikkink, Eli Steven Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Arrest of Adult
Weidendorf, Larry Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
July 27
Tillman, Duawan Shanti Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.