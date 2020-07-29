July 19 - July 27

Theft, burglary, vandalism

July 20, 6:34 a.m., report of burglary, County Highway 61, Willow River

July 20, 8:10 p.m., report of burglary, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 20, 8:41 p.m., report of burglary, Korpi Road, Finlayson

July 21, 9:25 a.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

July 21, 10:17 a.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

July 24, 8:56 a.m., report of burglary, Cathedral Pines, Sturgeon Lake

July 24, 8:46 p.m., report of burglary, Power Avenue S, Hinckley

Miscellaneous

July 19, 10:44 p.m., report of medical, Meadow Creek, Pine City

July 20, 3:28 p.m., report of dead body, 11th Street SW, Pine City

July 20, 9:11 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 20, 9:47 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

July 21, 11:13 a.m., report of damage to property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

July 21, 13:30 p.m., report of check welfare, 8th Street NW, Pine City

July 21, 3:42 p.m., report of damage to property, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

July 21, 4:34 p.m., report of traffic pursuit, Henriette Road NW, Pine City

July 22, 1:22 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 22, 7:09 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

July 23, 7:09 a.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City

July 23, 7:10 p.m., report of assist other agency, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City

July 24, 4:50 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 24, 6:24 p.m., report of adult abuse, Pioneer Road, Pine City

July 25, 2:26 p.m., report of civil matter, State Highway 70, Pine City

July 24, 5:03 p.m., report of check welfare, Westchester Drive, Pine City

July 24, 5:31 p.m., report of trespass, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

July 24, 8:38 p.m., report of unwanted person, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City

July 24, 9:20 p.m., report of MVA with animal, Foxtail Road, Pine City

Jail Roster

July 20

Mattinas, Thomas Ernest III Probable Cause - Receiving Stolen Property

Weckman, Daniel George Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Arrest of Adult- Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

July 21

Klande, Rodney Edward Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Mattinas, Angie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult

July 22

Carlsen, Samuel Klein Probable Cause - Drugs - Possess Schedule 5 Controlled Substance

Czartoryski, Janet Lee Probable Cause - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

Mattinas, Keith Mitchell Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree - Pine County-Confined but not Convicted-Simple Robbery-Arrest of Adult

Mattinas, Thomas Ernest Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-1st - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult

July 23

Abdi, Luul Ahmed Probable Cause - Disorderly  Conduct

Aleckson, Robert James Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Anoka, MN

Murray, Bernard U Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-1st Degree - Arrest of Adult - Disorderly Conduct -Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501-$1000 - Arrest of Adult - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult

Nelson, Christopher Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Prob. Officer; Prosecutor; Judge -Demonstrable Bodily

St John, Oleia Rae Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 grams or more heroin

Wanna, Howard Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult

July 24

Beehler, Tristen Leroy Probable Cause - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Benson, Rande Marc Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Possesses any type of firearm/ammo - Crime of Violence - ineligible under 624.713.1(2) - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult

Collins, Mitchell Timothy Probable Cause - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Disorderly Conduct

Decorah, Jordan Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State

Gebhart, Samantha Rose Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 25 grams or more heroin - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - 2 counts

Holm, Adam Jeremiah Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling

Lapp, Derek Preston Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult- Disorderly Conduct

Shabaiash, Jared Bryce Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

Sonterre, Jaysen Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools

Sonterre, Trevor Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

July 26

Hanna, Alyciana Maria Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

Peterson, Brandon Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult

Sikkink, Eli Steven Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Arrest of Adult

Weidendorf, Larry Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

July 27

Tillman, Duawan Shanti Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted

