Sheriff Report
May 29, 9:21 a.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Hinckley
May 29, 9:34 a.m., report of theft, Tamarack River Road, Sandstone
May 29, 4:46 p.m., report of structure fire, Pine Lake Road, Finlayson
May 29,6:16 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Quarry Place, Sandstone
May 29, 6:37 p.m., report of found drug, Majestic Pine Drive, Sturgeon Lake
May 29, 8:24 p.m., report of tenant trouble, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
May 29, 10:23 p.m., report of medical, Rock Lake Road, Sandstone
May 29, 11:24 p.m., report of rescue, Head the Rapids Road, Hinckley
May 30, 11:02 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
May 30, 11:04 a.m., report of damage to property, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette
May 30, 11:16 a.m., report of animal disturbance, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
May 30, 1:16 p.m., report of informational, Parvey Line Road, Finlayson
May 30, 5:32 p.m., report of overdose, Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley
May 31, 3:22 a.m., report of assist other agency, Wildlife Road, Hinckley
May 31, 10:58 a.m., report of damage to property, Hoffman Drive, Kerrick
May 31, 3:22 p.m., report of check welfare, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
May 31, 4:19 p.m., report of driveoffs, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
May 31, 7:35 p.m., report of hit and run property, Banning Park Road, Finlayson
June 1, 9:02 a.m., report of check welfare, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
June 1, 12:13 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Ojibwe Road, Hinckley
June 1, 9:10 p.m., report of assist other agency, Wiigwaas Street, Hinckley
June 1, 9:33 p.m., report of informational, State Highway 23, Sandstone
June 1, 11:43 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 2, 7:26 p.m., report of assist other agency, I-35 N
June 2, 10:04 p.m., report of hit and run property, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
June 3, 2:16 a.m., report of tribal call, Oshki Odena Street, Hinckley
June 3, 4:42 a.m., report of lift assist, Fox Road, Hinckley
June 3, 11:15 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 4th Street, Sandstone
June 3, 7:36 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 1st Avenue, Sturgeon Lake
June 3, 10:04 p.m., report of medical, Majestic Pine Drive
Jail Roster
May 29
Beaulieu, Alyssa Nicole
Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine County Warranty-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Mitchell, Keaona Rae
Pine County Warrant-Drigs-5th Degree-Posses Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Wilson, Kathleen
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card-Fraud-Use-No Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Domestic-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
May 30
Bassett, Donavan George
Probable Cause-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Cotter-Nicholas Earl
Probable Cause-Order for Protection
Koski, Duane Edwin Jr
Under Sentence: Serving 1888 Days-Concurrent
Sells, Christian Grant
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer/Movable Prop-No Consent-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission-Arrest of Adult
May 31
Lallas, Jennifer Lynn
Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Degree Driving While Impaired, 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Lanham, Kenneth Gale
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree Penetration Under 16/Significant rel-Personal Injury-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Main, Kala Christine
Pine County Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree Possess Scheduled 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Spears, Davonte Michael
Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Staples, Spring Dawn
Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Felony Warrant
June 1
Cummings, William Charles
Probable Cause-DWI-4th Degree Driving While Impaired-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Hofford, Brady Laine
Pine County Warrant-Domestic-Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts t o Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Disorderly Conduct
McLain, Christopher
Pine County Warranty-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-CRIM AGNST ADMN JUST-FE-PAROLE VIOLATION-Arrest of Adult
Monette, Jason Allen
Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Scott, Amanda Marie
Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
June 2
Benjamin, Chastity Anne
Pine County Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Benjamin, Dennis Wayne
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Matrious, Elijah Bordeaux
Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
June 3
Fohrman, Nicholas
Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted, Traffic-DWI-3rd Degree-Driving While Impaired, 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Hultsch, Erica Mae
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired, 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
June 4
Bratvold, Sarah Rene
Hold for Other Agency, Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Moose, Rebecca Joyce
Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-3rd Degree-Driving While Impaired, 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Schulze, Bradley Paul
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-DWI-4th Degree Driving While Impaired
Staples, Joshua Eric
Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
Wood, Brett Michael
Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror-Assault-5th Degree-Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.