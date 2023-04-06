Sheriff Report
March 27, 2:05 a.m., report of medical, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 27, 10:04 a.m., report of predatory offender, Eagle Feather Drive, Hinckley
March 27, 10:06 a.m., report of predatory offender, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
March 27, 10:06 a.m., report of predatory offender, Evergreen Court, Hinckley
March 27, 11:34 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Pine Street, Willow River
March 27, 1:29 a.m., report of shoplifting, Highway 23, Finlayson
March 27, 2:12 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
March 27, 4:40 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
March 27, 8:07 p.m., report of call back, Wagon Wheel Road, Sturgeon Lake
March 27, 11:59 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 28, 12:54 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 28, 10:06 a.m., report of vehicle recovered, State Highway 48, Hinckley
March 28, 10:32 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Sjodahl Road, Sandstone
March 28, 2:18 p.m., report of assault, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 28, 7:05 p.m., report of dead body, Dynamite Lane, Sturgeon Lake
March 28, 7:07 p.m., report of customer trouble, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 28, 7:58 p.m., report of tribal call, Wise Owl Drive, Hinckley
March 29, 10:41 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
March 29, 1:40 p.m., report of order violation, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
March 29, 3:32 p.m., report of counterfeit, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
March 29, 10:02 p.m., report of traffic stop, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
March 30, 8:49 a.m., report of theft, County Highway 61, Willow River
March 30, 2:38 p.m., report of order violation, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
March 30, 3:38 p.m., report of found drug, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
March 30, 4:20 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Groningen Road, Sandstone
March 30, 9:17 p.m., report of assist other agency, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
March 31, 3:26 p.m., report of assault, Duncan Road, Sandstone
March 31, 4:08 p.m., report of medical, 2nd Street NW, Hinckley
April 1, 2:18 a.m., report of intoxicated person, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
April 1, 2:47 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
April 1, 4:11 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Commerical Avenue N, Sandstone
April 1, 6:53 p.m., report of disturbance, Blueberry Island, Hinckley
April 1, 7:39 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
April 1, 7:56 p.m., report of traffic stop, Highway 23, Finlayson
April 1, 10:28 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Eagle Feather Drive, Hinckley
Jail Roster
March 27
Boeke, Allisa Sue
Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Kratzke, Lisa Marie
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense
Vang, Chao
Under Sentence: Serving 550 Days-Concurrent
March 28
Hacker, Leo Henry
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-1st Degree Assault-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Protasiewicz, Chad Francis
Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Smith, Trayton Travis
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
March 29
Belisle, Brandon Lee
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Deyhle, Mercedes Annie
Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Arrest of Adult
Phelps, Randi Lynn
Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Robertson, Quedia Chanique
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 Hours-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession-Crime Described
Weeks, Cody James
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
March 30
Boeke, Allisa Sue
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Arrest of Adult
Graham, Anthony Valon
Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order -Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Benson, Rande Marc Allen
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property
Hass, Brian Lee
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
March 31
Larsen, Zachery Allen
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 16-Siginifigant Relationship-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration-Uses Force-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 16/Significant Rel-Multiple Acts
Nelson, Andrew Herald
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption;Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
April 2
Peterson, Eric Richard
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation to Public Safety
