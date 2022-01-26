STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-12
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Maynard LeRoy Workman II
a/k/a Maynard LeRoy Workman
a/k/a Maynard L. Workman
a/k/a Maynard Workman, Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 3/8/22 at 2:00 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, VIA REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated June 14, 2016, and Separate Writings pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 (if any), and for the appointment of Sheila Ann Cartwright, whose address is 45892 Government Road, PO Box 173, Hinckley, MN 55037, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 01/24/2022
Krista K. MartinJudge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone:320-629-2529
Facsimile:855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Hinckley News January 27, February 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-5
In Re: Estate of Robert W. Hedeen, Deceased.
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, at 1:30 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above named decedent, and for the appointment of Douglas R. Hedeen whose address is 1376 Iowa Avenue W., Falcon Heights, MN 55108, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: 1/13/2022
Judge
Heather M. Wynn
D. Sherwood McKinnis, #176898
MCKINNIS & DOOM, P.A.
200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300
Cambridge, MN 55008
Published in the Hinckley News January 20, 27, 2022
NON-REMOVABLE MILLE LACS BAND OF OJIBWE INDIANS
DISTRICT OF NAY-AH-SHING IN THE COURT OF CENTRAL JURISDICTION
Court File No.: 2021-PR-0004
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of Myra Joy Benjamin, Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for formal probate of the Decedent’s estate has been filed with the Mille Lacs Band District Court. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Court has informally appointed Nakota Benjamin and Lucy Almer. Nakota Benjamin, whose address is 2511 Giizhik Circle, Hinckley Minnesota, 55037. Lucy Almer, who reports being ‘homeless’, does not have an address to provide. Nakota Benjamin and Lucy Almer as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn.Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator with four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 11, 2021 A
District Court Judge Court of Central Jurisdiction
Attomey for Petitioner
Peter Nickitas (212313)
Band Member Legal Aid
43408 Oodena Drive
Onamia, MN 56359
(320) 532-7798
Peter.nickitas@millelacsband.com
Published in the Hinckley News January 20, 27, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on 2022 Pine County wage increases and employee medical plans and cautioned against a levy increase.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the December 9, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication and the December 9, 2021 Truth in Taxation Minutes. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda is voted on without any discussion. Any commissioner may request an item be removed and added to the regular agenda.
Fund November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 7,301,820 8,518,833 1,217,013
Health and Human Services Fund 2,652,111 3,352,256 700,145
Road and Bridge Fund 2,255,127 1,376,754 (878,372)
COVID Relief 750,997 2,571,371 1,820,374
Land 2,331,066 2,311,345 (19,721)
Self-Insurance 0 595,106 595,106
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 18,219,099 21,608,740 3,389,641
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 444 claims under $2,000 totaling $124,957.08, were paid during the period of November 1, 2021 – November 30, 2021: ACMN Properties LLC, 2,094.32; Advanced Graphix Inc., 1,111.33; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 12,500; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 2,975.25; Askov Deep Rock, 8,741.10; Aspen Mills, 2,097.09; ATLAS OUTFITTERS, 4,178; Barker Co,Inc/Bob, 2,394.25; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL,6,978.72; Cdw Government Inc, 2,633.54; CELLEBRITE, 3,850; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 22,939; CLEANITSUPPLY.COM, 2,438.52; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,497.75; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 2,396.31; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 108,770.59; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; East Central Energy Of Braham, 18,664.39; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 7,600.45; EMERGENCY SERVICES MARKETING CORP INC, 6,205; EVERBRIDGE INC, 10,910.49; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,268.10; GLENS TIRE, 7,100.51; GUARDIAN, 8,919.75; Henricksen Psg, 195,197.79; HERO INDUSTRIES, INC., 2,422.50; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 14,633.40; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 5,095; J A SMITH & COMPANY, 3,960; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 20,225; Knife River Corp, 520,969.55; Kris Engineering, Inc,31,386.16; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 7,707.18; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 19,982.36; LeadsOnline LLC, 2,590.45; LHB INC, 3,257.25; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 12,857.44; LSS,18,980.96; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,664.75; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,335.80; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,310.50; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 12,110.40; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,141.95; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY, 50,459.16; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,914.52; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 2,682.45; Mn Life Insurance Company,4,300.95; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 18,005.45; NEWMAN DESIGNS, 2,625; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 16,173.32; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 11,878.55; North Homes Inc, 8,752.54; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 6,552; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 7,325; Northwoods Children Home, 10,057.64; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 19,606.77; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OXYGEN SERVICE COMPANY, 6,909.50; Pine Co Agricultural Society, 10,000; Pine Co Court Admin., 12,500; Pine Co Highway Department, 11,989.58; Pine Co Treasurer, 36,273.60; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 4,205.21; Pine/County Of, 19,118.24; Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc, 15,681.18; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 6,468.85; Rabe Excavating, LLC, 17,000; Roberts Excavating, 18,500; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880; ROYAL TIRE, 10,975.40; SEH INC, 7,485.89; Slims Texaco Service, 22,211.25;
Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,175; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 16,011.63; SUN CONTROL OF MN, 6,743; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 66,300; Todd Elliott Excavating Llc, 2,535; TRIPLE J EXCAVATING LLC, 15,000; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 233,498.13; Verizon Wireless, 10,817.01; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 6,065.46; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 10,698.85.
Accept a $1,000 donation from VFW Post 4118 – Hinckley for veteran outreach.
Approve the 2021 budget adjustments and recognition of spending of reserves.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve Resolution 2021-76 extending a septic fix up special assessment to Larry Weidendorf, PID 12.0525.001, $14,500; Stanley and Tracy Riley, PID 32.0081.000, $5,350, and JoAnn and Dennis Venditto, PID 12.5138.000, $6,860.
Approve the Contract Agreement for Administration of the Local Septic Fix Up Fund between Pine County and Lakes and Pines CAC, Inc.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Lighthouse Child and Family Services
This contract provides for community support program (CSP) services to eligible adults. Contract also allows HHS to make referrals to Lighthouse for newly mandated Qualified Individual Assessments/cost of assessments is $50/hour. The cost for CSP services remains the same as 2021 (not to exceed $78,000 annually), and $1,000 stipend to purchase supplies for county drop-in center. One year contract (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
B. Pine County Health & Human Services and Therapeutic Services Agency (TSA) 2022 Lead County Agreement
TSA provides numerous social services and they provide licensed therapeutic foster homes throughout the area; Pine County HHS historically serves as the county agency charged with negotiating a lead county agreement. Rates have increased two percent from 2021 to 2022. One year contract (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022)
C. Pine County Health & Human Services and Resource Training and Solutions
Resource Training and Solutions provides services related to guardianship and conservatorships. Three-year contract (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2024). Cost of services is $215.37 per client.
D. Pine County and University of Minnesota
i. Memorandum of Agreement for Agriculture Educator and 4-H Youth Development Educator for 2022, 2023 and 2024 in the annual amounts of $119,449, $123,136 and $125,193.
ii. Addendum to Memorandum of Agreement with the University of Minnesota for Master Gardener Coordinator for 2022, 2023, 2024 in the annual amounts of $13,286, $13,468, $13,468; and Program Intern for 2022, 2023, 2024 in the annual amounts of $4,500, $4,602, $4,716.
E. Pine County Attorney’s Office and Royalton Township
Contract to prosecute misdemeanor zoning ordinances, effective November 1, 2021, for the period of one year. The township will pay $100 per case file submitted to the county for review or charging of zoning ordinance violations.
Approve Resolution 2021-79 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson High School, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2022.
Acknowledge list of 2021 assessment clerical corrections.
Approve final payment to MN Paving and Materials in the amount of $81,060.24, for Contract #1705 related to: SP 058-643-009 located on CSAH 43 from Two Son Road to TH 23.
Approve the internal promotion of Samantha Kubesh from an Office Support Specialist to an Eligibility Worker, effective January 3, 2022. $20.49 per hour, Grade 5, Step 1.
Approval the hiring of Highway Maintenance Worker Adam Johnsen, effective January 3, 2022, $20.49 per hour, Grade 6, Step 1.
Approve attendance at the Tribal/County Relations Training, February 3-4, 2022, for any commissioner desiring to attend, and County Administrator David Minke. Cost per attendee: Registration: $200 per attendee; Lodging: $69 per attendee/per night.
Approve jail steamer oven purchase in the amount of $30,666.14 plus installation.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the December 13, 2021 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Nancy Johnson, effective December 14, 2021 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $25.88/hour.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Denise Blesi, effective December 6, 2021 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 6 with a minimum starting wage of $20.49/hour.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Correction Officer David Ackermann, effective November 8, 2021, and the separation of part-time probationary Corrections Officer Brooklin Hooker effective November 11, 2021, and approve backfill of both positions and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Positions are Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $21.77/hour.
C. Sheriff’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of probationary Deputy Sheriff Jorge Jimenez, effective November 30, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $26.65/hour.
ii. Acknowledge the employment separation of Sergeant Robert Ouverson, effective December 3, 2021. The position was filled in September 2021.
D. County Attorney
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Assistant County Attorney John Lauer, effective December 21, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or later transfer. The position is a Grade 14 with a salary range of $33.66 - $43.76/hour.
E. 2022 Elected Official Salaries
i. Approve 2022 salary for County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. The Personnel Committee recommended $125,014 effective January 1, 2022.
ii. Approve 2022 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson. The Personnel Committee recommended $137,536, effective January 1, 2022.
iii. Approve Resolution 2021-83 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2021), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve recommendations A – D of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendation of the Personnel Committee setting the 2022 salary for County Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $125,014, effective January 1, 2022. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendation of the Personnel Committee setting the 2022 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson at $137,536, effective January 1, 2022. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to adopt Resolution 2021-83 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2021), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-81 supporting the settlement with the entities in the opioid state settlement. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to reappoint Judy Scholin to the East Central Regional Library board, for a term effective January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-80 authorizing County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder to execute the Minnesota Clean Water Partnership Project Implementation Loan Agreement Amendment No. 1. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to join membership in the Highway 23 Coalition, replacing the membership in the Rural Counties Association. Dues are $1,000 per year. Second by Commissioner Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2022 Pine County Property Tax Levy and Budget
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-77 setting the 2022 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $20,652,675. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2021-78 adopting the 2022 Pine County Budget. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to set 2022 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union, Non-Elected Employees at 2% effective January 1, 2022. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to set 2022 county contribution towards health insurance premiums for non-union employees and elected officials as shown in the “County Contribution” column below. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
United Health Care Plans for 2022
Pine County 2022 Monthly Premium County Contribution Employee Cost
$1,500-80% CMM Single $884.57 $864.82 $19.75 Family $2,211.16 $1,798.71 $412.45
$2,150-80% VEBA Single $952.41 $814.57 $137.84 Family $2,581.63 $1,586.21 $995.42
$3,000-100% HSA Single $826.27 $821.27 $5.00 Family $2,013.47 $1,798.71 $214.76
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the AFSCME Correction Officer-Dispatcher unit for 2022-2024. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2021-82 establishing per diems for various board and committees (does not apply to county commissioners) for 2022 (unchanged from 2021). Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
A Special Meeting for the purpose of joint strategic planning with the county Housing and Redevelopment Authority is scheduled for January 11, 2022, 10 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
A. Special Meeting for the purpose of county board strategic planning is scheduled for January 12, 2022, 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
The organizational meeting required by Minnesota Statute 275.07 is scheduled for January 4, 2022 at 10 a.m., board room, Courthouse, Pine City.
Closed Meeting Pursuant to M.S. §13D.05, Subd. 3(b) – Tax Court Litigation Update (Walmart Inc. vs. County of Pine)
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to move into closed session as allowed by Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, Subd. (3)(b), Attorney/Client privilege to discuss pending litigation for property values payable 202 and 2021, in the case Walmart Inc. vs. County of Pine. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting was closed at 11:59 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm and Ludwig; County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson; County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder; and County Assessor-Recorder Lorri Houtsma.
The closed session adjourned at 12:13 p.m.
The open session reconvened at 12:15 p.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:17 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Hinckley News January 27, 2022
