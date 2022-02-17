NOTICE OF ANNUAL
MEETING AND ELECTION
NORMAN TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Norman Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The election polls will be open from 5-8 P.M. at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor for a three-year term; and one Clerk for a two-year term. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the polls to certify official election results. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Open discussion on future election methods will be encouraged. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until March 15, 2022. The Annual Meeting and Election will take place at the Norman Town Hall, 41455 Co. Rd. 43, Willow River, MN.
Judy Nelson, Clerk
Norman Township
Published in the Askov American, February 17, 24, 2022
PARK TOWNSHIP
MEETNG NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Park Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until March 15, 2022. The election polls will be open from 5-8 pm, at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor for a three-year term; and one Clerk for a two-year term. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the poles to certify the official election results and the Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will take place at the Kerrick Community Center (former Presbyterian Church), 5367 2nd Ave., Kerrick MN. All current safety recommendations with regard to the COVID 19 virus at the time of the election and meeting will be encouraged.o
Published in the Askov American on February 17, 24, 2022
PARK TOWNSHIP
MEETNG NOTICE
The Board of Park Township will hold their February 2022 Regular and Board of Audit Meetings at the Kerrick Community Center (former Presbyterian church), 5367 2nd Ave. Kerrick MN, on Monday, Feb. 28th.. The Regular Meeting will convene at 7:00 pm with the Board of Audit Meeting to follow. All current safety recommendations with regard to the COVID 19 virus at the time of the meeting will be encouraged.
Gregory Kvasnicka
Clerk of Park Township
Published in the Askov American on February 17, 2022
NOTICE OF
FUEL TANK FOR SALE
BIDS CLOSE March 8th, 2022
Sealed bids will be received in the office of the Pine County Highway Department, 405 Airport Road, Pine City, MN 55063 until 2:30 P.M on Tuesday, March 8th for:
A used 10,000 gallon aboveground diesel storage tank.
The tank is located at the Pine County Maintenance shop at 75856 Fleming Rd Bruno, MN 55712.
Bidders should inspect the tank prior to submitting a bid. Inspections will be by appointment only. For appointments and questions contact the Highway Department office at 320-216-4200.
All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use offered or implied. All sales are final. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, P.E.,
County Engineer
Pine County, MN.
Published in the Askov American February 17, 24, 2022
KERRICK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ELECTION
AND ANNUAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given, to the qualified voters of Kerrick Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Election of Townshp Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
The election polls will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Duquette Town Hall, at which time the voters will elect one Supervisor for a three-year term, and one Clerk for a 2-year term. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be post-poned until the 3rd Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Absentee ballots available by contacting Clerk, (218-460-6233) thru Mar. 7, 2022.
The Board of Canvass will immediately follow the election. The Annual Town meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business pre-scribed by law. The annual Reorganization meeting will take place on Thursday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m.
Cindy Darwin, Clerk
Kerrick Township
Published in the Askov American on February 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL MEETING AND
ELECTION OF OFFICERS
NICKERSON TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Nickerson Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday March 8, 2022. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March in which case notices will be posted.
The Election poll hours will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor for a 3 year term
One Clerk for a 2 year term
The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m. following the election to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Election and Annual Meeting will be held at the following location:
Nickerson Town Hall, 94218 Main St. Nickerson
Barb Mercer
Nickerson Township Clerk
Published in the Askov American on February 17, 24, 2022
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on the replacement of election voting equipment and her concerns with several brands.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 4, 2022 Organizational and Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, Minutes of the January 11, 2022 Special Joint Meeting--Pine County Board of Commissioners & Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA)/Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Minutes of the January 12, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Strategic Planning). Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 7,032,144 7,845,483 813,339
Health and Human Services Fund 2,545,198 2,746,208 201,010
Road and Bridge Fund 770,230 1,177,957 407,726
COVID Relief 0 2,550,242 2,550,242
Land 2,417,136 2,414,449 (2,687)
Self Insurance 0 554,150 554,150
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 16,484,318 21,070,995 4,586,677
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 534 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $983,672.33, were paid during the period of December 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 12,050.89; American Solutions For Business, 5,216.81; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc,8,000.00; Anderson Electric, 6,732.92; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,684.74; Askov Deep Rock, 2,128.38; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 4,947.67; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 9,720.50; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 4,663.20; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 36,404.55; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 4,170.06; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,480.50; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 61,231.00; CROSS LAKE ASSOCIATION OF PINE COUNTY, 18,119.54; DIAMOND MOWERS INC, 2,114.96; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 41,610.86; East Central Energy Of Braham, 11,636.79; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 35,560.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 2,937.75; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 41,414.62; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,452.50; FURTHER, 2,647.10; GUARDIAN, 8,750.96; Heartland Girls Ranch2,353.50; Henricksen Psg, 9,885.18; JENSEN BACKHOE LLC, 6,860.00; Knife River Corp, 5,244.36; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,610.94; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,338.41; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 2,411.69; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,833.98; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,747.20; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MICHAEL K PEPIN LAW OFFICES, 3,825.00; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 12,893.79; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,500.00; Mn County Attorneys Assoc, 4,397.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 8,983.00; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 3,571.00; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 19,850.00; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 9,789.60; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,862.00; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 20,551.50; Northwoods Children Home, 9,733.20; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OMG MIDWEST INC, 81,060.24; Pine Co Highway Department, 10,845.59; PINE RIVER SALES INC, 7,642.43; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 9,800.84; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 19,800.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 8,500.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 2,001.42; Purchase Power, 6,055.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 19,657.60; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,400.00; S & R REINFORCING INC, 29,887.05; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 5,698.00; SEH INC, 5,897.71; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,266.57; Summerland Excavating, Inc, 3,360.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 33,351.83; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 56,262.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 4,019.94; TPM FLOORING, 4,588.16; TRIMARK HOCKENBERGS, 15,245.57; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 318,175.66; USDA RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, 38,072.32; Veolia Environmental Services, 34,270.91; Verizon Wireless, 10,725.62; VIKING AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER COMPANY, 7,150.00; WELIA HEALTH, 17,186.57; WILD RIVERS CONSERVANCY, 17,677.00; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 12,457.17.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit for Pheasants Forever, East Central Spurs 624 to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on May 7, 2022 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2022-04 extending the following special assessments Lawrence and Nancy Milligan, PID 06.0314.000, $16,500, Rachel Bedell and William Bretthorst, PID 31.0068.001, $19,800.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve acceptance of the following donations: $1,000 donation from the American Legion Post 361 to support the Pine County Veterans Van Program; $100 anonymous donation to support veterans outreach; $100 anonymous donation for the annual Pine County Sheriff’s Office toy drive.
Approve the following 2022 waste hauler licenses: Cloquet Sanitary Service, Curt’s Rolloffs, STEMM Enterprizes DBA Holdt’s Disposal, Jones Construction Services, LePage & Sons Inc, Matt’s Sanitation, Mike’s Sanitation Inc, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC, SKB Environmental Landfill, Inc, Talon Sanitation LLC, Tri-Township Disposal District, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, Hartl Enterprises LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs.
Approve the following agreements:
A. Joint Powers Agreement Between Pine County Sheriff and Attorney and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
Approve Resolution 2022-06 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Sheriff and Pine County Attorney with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN). The JPA will allow the BCA to provide access to the Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communication Network. This is a five-year renewal.
B. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant
Renewal of the Evening Reporting Center grant. Funding is available for the following periods: $175,970.95 from 10/2/21 – 9/30/22 and $175,970.96 from 10/1/21 – 9/30/23.
C. Agreement with Kanabec County Family Services
Between Pine County Health & Human Services and Kanabec County Family Services for the provision of psychiatric services at $128.64 per hour.
D. East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Grant
Grant amount $350,000, effective January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Scarlet Oquist, effective January 24, 2022, Grade 6, Step 6, $24.88 per hour.
B. Social Worker Carla Rigato, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
C. Office Support Specialist Sara Drexl, effective January 31, 2022, Grade 2, Step 2, $16.92 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
D. Assistant County Attorney Kelli Jasper, effective January 31, 2022, non-union, FLSA exempt position, $97,500, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
Approve Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder and Alison Hughes to attend the Secretary of State’s 2022 County Auditor Election Training Conference. Total cost: $1,134.62.
Approve Social Worker Amber Andrews to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost: $255.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the naming of the new conference room at the courthouse the Steven Chaffee Conference Room. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the January 10, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Judith Tengwall, effective March 31, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Administration
i. Consider Resolution 2022-03 setting the 2022 minimum annual salary for County Attorney at $80,000 and County Sheriff at $77,000 .
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to appoint Ruth Carlson, representing District 5, to the Extension Committee for the term January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:04 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Askov American February 17, 2022
