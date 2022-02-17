HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL MEETING AND
ELECTION NOTICE
Hinckley township will be holding its annual election Tuesday, March 8th from 3-8pm at the American Legion 306 Lawler Ave N, Hinckley. The annual township meeting will follow the election at 8:15pm also at the American Legion in Hinckley.
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 24,
March 3, 2022
NOTICE OF
FUEL TANK FOR SALE
BIDS CLOSE March 8th, 2022
Sealed bids will be received in the office of the Pine County Highway Department, 405 Airport Road, Pine City, MN 55063 until 2:30 P.M on Tuesday, March 8th for:
A used 10,000 gallon aboveground diesel storage tank.
The tank is located at the Pine County Maintenance shop at 75856 Fleming Rd Bruno, MN 55712.
Bidders should inspect the tank prior to submitting a bid. Inspections will be by appointment only. For appointments and questions contact the Highway Department office at 320-216-4200.
All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use offered or implied. All sales are final. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, P.E.,
County Engineer
Pine County, MN.
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 24, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-20
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Thelma Elizabeth Scott
a/k/a Thelma E. Scott
a/k/a Thelma Scott
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 3/31/2022 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Terry Lee Scott, whose address is 1712 Hughitt Ave, Apt #1, Superior, WI 54880 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 2/10/2022
Patrick W. FlanaganJudge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone:320-629-2529
Facsimile:855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 24, 2022
SMALL CLAIMS PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE
Case No. 2022SC000076
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY
Plaintiff(s):
Short Term Financial, L.L.C dba Americash Loans
2400 E. Devon Ave, Suite 300
Des Plaines IL 60018
-vs-
Defendant(s):
Joseph Sutherland
42858 Crooked Creek Rd
Hinckley MN 55037
TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S):
You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 715-395-1223
1313 Belknap Street
Superior, WI 54880
on the following date and time:
Date: 3/17/2022
Time: 2:30 p.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.
Electronically Signed by Cynthia A. Duppler
Attorney’s State Bar Number 1118906
Date 2/14/2022
Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC
225 S. Executive Dr. Suite 201
Brookfield, WI. 53005
Plaintiff’s/Attorney’s Telephone Number 262.641.3715
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 2022
BARRY TOWNSHIP
MEETING NOTICE
Barry Township will hold it’s Annual Meeting on March 8th at Oddfellows Lodge, 104 Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley Mn, 55037 from 3-5 pm, followed by the election for one open Supervisor seat. Please plan to attend.
Barry Township Clerk
Sue Dutcher
PO Box 645
Hinckley, MN 55037
Published in the Hinckley News on February 17, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-40
SUMMONS
Duane Leger and Pamela Leger, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs,
v.Tina M. Chase and Elmer W. Chase, wife and husband; Dale Baran and Jean Baran, husband and wife; Mark L. Syverson and Rebecca J. Syverson, husband and wife; Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a Texas corporation; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; a Delaware corporation;
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR
UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE,
INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
South 140 feet of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter (NE ¼ of SW ¼), Section 15, Township 40, Range 22.
AND
South 140 feet of East Half of East Half of Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (E ½ of E ½ of NW ¼ S ¼), Section 15, Township 40, Range 22.
AND
All that part of Lot Two (2) of Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 15, Township 40, Range 22 that lies north of the Great Northern Railway right of way, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision), all in Section 15, Township 40, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the intersection of the north line of the BNSF Railway right of way and the west line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence northeasterly along said north right of way line a distance of 200 feet; thence at right angles northwesterly to the intersection with the north line of the south 140 feet of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence west, parallel with the south line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter to the west line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence south, along the west line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and the west line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, to the point of beginning.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: January 28, 2022/s/ John M. CabakJohn M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the Hinckley News February 10, 17, 24, 2022
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on the replacement of election voting equipment and her concerns with several brands.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 4, 2022 Organizational and Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, Minutes of the January 11, 2022 Special Joint Meeting--Pine County Board of Commissioners & Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA)/Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Minutes of the January 12, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Strategic Planning). Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 7,032,144 7,845,483 813,339
Health and Human Services Fund 2,545,198 2,746,208 201,010
Road and Bridge Fund 770,230 1,177,957 407,726
COVID Relief 0 2,550,242 2,550,242
Land 2,417,136 2,414,449 (2,687)
Self Insurance 0 554,150 554,150
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 16,484,318 21,070,995 4,586,677
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 534 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $983,672.33, were paid during the period of December 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 12,050.89; American Solutions For Business, 5,216.81; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc,8,000.00; Anderson Electric, 6,732.92; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,684.74; Askov Deep Rock, 2,128.38; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 4,947.67; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 9,720.50; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 4,663.20; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 36,404.55; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 4,170.06; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,480.50; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 61,231.00; CROSS LAKE ASSOCIATION OF PINE COUNTY, 18,119.54; DIAMOND MOWERS INC, 2,114.96; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 41,610.86; East Central Energy Of Braham, 11,636.79; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 35,560.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 2,937.75; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 41,414.62; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,452.50; FURTHER, 2,647.10; GUARDIAN, 8,750.96; Heartland Girls Ranch2,353.50; Henricksen Psg, 9,885.18; JENSEN BACKHOE LLC, 6,860.00; Knife River Corp, 5,244.36; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,610.94; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,338.41; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 2,411.69; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,833.98; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,747.20; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MICHAEL K PEPIN LAW OFFICES, 3,825.00; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 12,893.79; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,500.00; Mn County Attorneys Assoc, 4,397.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 8,983.00; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 3,571.00; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 19,850.00; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 9,789.60; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,862.00; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 20,551.50; Northwoods Children Home, 9,733.20; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OMG MIDWEST INC, 81,060.24; Pine Co Highway Department, 10,845.59; PINE RIVER SALES INC, 7,642.43; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 9,800.84; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 19,800.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 8,500.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 2,001.42; Purchase Power, 6,055.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 19,657.60; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,400.00; S & R REINFORCING INC, 29,887.05; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 5,698.00; SEH INC, 5,897.71; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,266.57; Summerland Excavating, Inc, 3,360.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 33,351.83; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 56,262.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 4,019.94; TPM FLOORING, 4,588.16; TRIMARK HOCKENBERGS, 15,245.57; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 318,175.66; USDA RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, 38,072.32; Veolia Environmental Services, 34,270.91; Verizon Wireless, 10,725.62; VIKING AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER COMPANY, 7,150.00; WELIA HEALTH, 17,186.57; WILD RIVERS CONSERVANCY, 17,677.00; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 12,457.17.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit for Pheasants Forever, East Central Spurs 624 to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on May 7, 2022 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2022-04 extending the following special assessments Lawrence and Nancy Milligan, PID 06.0314.000, $16,500, Rachel Bedell and William Bretthorst, PID 31.0068.001, $19,800.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve acceptance of the following donations: $1,000 donation from the American Legion Post 361 to support the Pine County Veterans Van Program; $100 anonymous donation to support veterans outreach; $100 anonymous donation for the annual Pine County Sheriff’s Office toy drive.
Approve the following 2022 waste hauler licenses: Cloquet Sanitary Service, Curt’s Rolloffs, STEMM Enterprizes DBA Holdt’s Disposal, Jones Construction Services, LePage & Sons Inc, Matt’s Sanitation, Mike’s Sanitation Inc, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC, SKB Environmental Landfill, Inc, Talon Sanitation LLC, Tri-Township Disposal District, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, Hartl Enterprises LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs.
Approve the following agreements:
A. Joint Powers Agreement Between Pine County Sheriff and Attorney and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
Approve Resolution 2022-06 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Sheriff and Pine County Attorney with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN). The JPA will allow the BCA to provide access to the Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communication Network. This is a five-year renewal.
B. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant
Renewal of the Evening Reporting Center grant. Funding is available for the following periods: $175,970.95 from 10/2/21 – 9/30/22 and $175,970.96 from 10/1/21 – 9/30/23.
C. Agreement with Kanabec County Family Services
Between Pine County Health & Human Services and Kanabec County Family Services for the provision of psychiatric services at $128.64 per hour.
D. East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Grant
Grant amount $350,000, effective January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Scarlet Oquist, effective January 24, 2022, Grade 6, Step 6, $24.88 per hour.
B. Social Worker Carla Rigato, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
C. Office Support Specialist Sara Drexl, effective January 31, 2022, Grade 2, Step 2, $16.92 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
D. Assistant County Attorney Kelli Jasper, effective January 31, 2022, non-union, FLSA exempt position, $97,500, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
Approve Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder and Alison Hughes to attend the Secretary of State’s 2022 County Auditor Election Training Conference. Total cost: $1,134.62.
Approve Social Worker Amber Andrews to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost: $255.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the naming of the new conference room at the courthouse the Steven Chaffee Conference Room. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the January 10, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Judith Tengwall, effective March 31, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Administration
i. Consider Resolution 2022-03 setting the 2022 minimum annual salary for County Attorney at $80,000 and County Sheriff at $77,000 .
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to appoint Ruth Carlson, representing District 5, to the Extension Committee for the term January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:04 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 2022
