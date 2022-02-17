STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-19
In Re: Estate of
Pamela Rae Lewis
a/k/a Pamela R. Lewis
a/k/a Pamela Lewis
Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 4/5/22 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Andrea Lynne Cabak, whose address is 6700 Little Pine Acres, Finlayson, MN 55735 and David Mark Lewis, whose address is 69382 Scotch Pine Road, Finlayson, MN 55735 as Co-Personal Representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 2/10/2022
Patrick W. FlanaganJudge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone:320-629-2529
Facsimile:855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 24, 2022
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Sandstone Township will conduct a Public Accuracy Test, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Cross Church/Senior Center, on Main Street in Sandstone, March 8, 2022, to test the accuracy of the township’s voting machine. The machine will be used for the Township’s Election on March 8, 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Cross Church.
Sandstone Township Clerk
Ailene Croup
Published in the Hinckley News on February 17, 2022
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL MEETING
AND ELECTION
Sandstone Township will hold its Township Election and Annual Meeting at The Cross Church, on Main Street in Sandstone, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Board of Canvass meeting will follow. The Annual Meeting will open at 8:15 p.m.
In case of bad weather, the Election, Board of Canvass and Annual Meeting will be held on March 15, 2022, same place and time.
There is one open seat for Supervisor.
Sandstone Township Clerk
Ailene Croup
Published in the Hinckley News on February 17, 2022
Public Notice
North Pine Area
Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or Via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81172007061?pwd=ZVE0dUF5RzZKWXZ1N0UxS3F1WE4ydz09
Meeting ID: 811 7200 7061
Passcode: 713820
One tap mobile is:
1-312-626-6799 US
Published in the Pine County Couier February 17, 2022
NOTICE OF
FUEL TANK FOR SALE
BIDS CLOSE March 8th, 2022
Sealed bids will be received in the office of the Pine County Highway Department, 405 Airport Road, Pine City, MN 55063 until 2:30 P.M on Tuesday, March 8th for:
A used 10,000 gallon aboveground diesel storage tank.
The tank is located at the Pine County Maintenance shop at 75856 Fleming Rd Bruno, MN 55712.
Bidders should inspect the tank prior to submitting a bid. Inspections will be by appointment only. For appointments and questions contact the Highway Department office at 320-216-4200.
All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use offered or implied. All sales are final. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, P.E.,
County Engineer
Pine County, MN.
Published in the Pine County Courier February 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 1, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,931.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 22, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423015, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on March 7, 2019 as Document Number A545218
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: August 2, 2019 filed: August 2, 2019, recorded as document number A547735
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Starting at the Southwest corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to Quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established Section line approximately 820 feet to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 57194 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R30.0354.013
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $115,528.57
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: February 10, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier on February 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,452.77
MORTGAGOR(S): David Bruce Beckering, unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 2, 2012, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A502282
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Dated: April 6, 2021 filed: April 6, 2021, recorded as document number A560483
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 38, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 20501 Liberty Road SE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26.0257.001
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $50,066.39
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 31, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023, or the next business day if March 31, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: January 26, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier on February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 2022
SUMMARY OF
MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on the replacement of election voting equipment and her concerns with several brands.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 4, 2022 Organizational and Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, Minutes of the January 11, 2022 Special Joint Meeting--Pine County Board of Commissioners & Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA)/Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Minutes of the January 12, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Strategic Planning). Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 7,032,144 7,845,483 813,339
Health and Human Services Fund 2,545,198 2,746,208 201,010
Road and Bridge Fund 770,230 1,177,957 407,726
COVID Relief 0 2,550,242 2,550,242
Land 2,417,136 2,414,449 (2,687)
Self Insurance 0 554,150 554,150
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 16,484,318 21,070,995 4,586,677
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 534 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $983,672.33, were paid during the period of December 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 12,050.89; American Solutions For Business, 5,216.81; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc,8,000.00; Anderson Electric, 6,732.92; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,684.74; Askov Deep Rock, 2,128.38; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 4,947.67; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 9,720.50; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 4,663.20; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 36,404.55; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 4,170.06; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,480.50; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 61,231.00; CROSS LAKE ASSOCIATION OF PINE COUNTY, 18,119.54; DIAMOND MOWERS INC, 2,114.96; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 41,610.86; East Central Energy Of Braham, 11,636.79; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 35,560.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 2,937.75; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 41,414.62; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,452.50; FURTHER, 2,647.10; GUARDIAN, 8,750.96; Heartland Girls Ranch2,353.50; Henricksen Psg, 9,885.18; JENSEN BACKHOE LLC, 6,860.00; Knife River Corp, 5,244.36; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,610.94; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,338.41; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 2,411.69; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,833.98; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,747.20; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MICHAEL K PEPIN LAW OFFICES, 3,825.00; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 12,893.79; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,500.00; Mn County Attorneys Assoc, 4,397.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 8,983.00; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 3,571.00; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 19,850.00; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 9,789.60; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,862.00; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 20,551.50; Northwoods Children Home, 9,733.20; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OMG MIDWEST INC, 81,060.24; Pine Co Highway Department, 10,845.59; PINE RIVER SALES INC, 7,642.43; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 9,800.84; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 19,800.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 8,500.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 2,001.42; Purchase Power, 6,055.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 19,657.60; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,400.00; S & R REINFORCING INC, 29,887.05; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 5,698.00; SEH INC, 5,897.71; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,266.57; Summerland Excavating, Inc, 3,360.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 33,351.83; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 56,262.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 4,019.94; TPM FLOORING, 4,588.16; TRIMARK HOCKENBERGS, 15,245.57; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 318,175.66; USDA RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, 38,072.32; Veolia Environmental Services, 34,270.91; Verizon Wireless, 10,725.62; VIKING AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER COMPANY, 7,150.00; WELIA HEALTH, 17,186.57; WILD RIVERS CONSERVANCY, 17,677.00; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 12,457.17.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit for Pheasants Forever, East Central Spurs 624 to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on May 7, 2022 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2022-04 extending the following special assessments Lawrence and Nancy Milligan, PID 06.0314.000, $16,500, Rachel Bedell and William Bretthorst, PID 31.0068.001, $19,800.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve acceptance of the following donations: $1,000 donation from the American Legion Post 361 to support the Pine County Veterans Van Program; $100 anonymous donation to support veterans outreach; $100 anonymous donation for the annual Pine County Sheriff’s Office toy drive.
Approve the following 2022 waste hauler licenses: Cloquet Sanitary Service, Curt’s Rolloffs, STEMM Enterprizes DBA Holdt’s Disposal, Jones Construction Services, LePage & Sons Inc, Matt’s Sanitation, Mike’s Sanitation Inc, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC, SKB Environmental Landfill, Inc, Talon Sanitation LLC, Tri-Township Disposal District, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, Hartl Enterprises LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs.
Approve the following agreements:
A. Joint Powers Agreement Between Pine County Sheriff and Attorney and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
Approve Resolution 2022-06 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Sheriff and Pine County Attorney with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN). The JPA will allow the BCA to provide access to the Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communication Network. This is a five-year renewal.
B. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant
Renewal of the Evening Reporting Center grant. Funding is available for the following periods: $175,970.95 from 10/2/21 – 9/30/22 and $175,970.96 from 10/1/21 – 9/30/23.
C. Agreement with Kanabec County Family Services
Between Pine County Health & Human Services and Kanabec County Family Services for the provision of psychiatric services at $128.64 per hour.
D. East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Grant
Grant amount $350,000, effective January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Scarlet Oquist, effective January 24, 2022, Grade 6, Step 6, $24.88 per hour.
B. Social Worker Carla Rigato, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
C. Office Support Specialist Sara Drexl, effective January 31, 2022, Grade 2, Step 2, $16.92 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
D. Assistant County Attorney Kelli Jasper, effective January 31, 2022, non-union, FLSA exempt position, $97,500, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
Approve Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder and Alison Hughes to attend the Secretary of State’s 2022 County Auditor Election Training Conference. Total cost: $1,134.62.
Approve Social Worker Amber Andrews to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost: $255.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the naming of the new conference room at the courthouse the Steven Chaffee Conference Room. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the January 10, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Judith Tengwall, effective March 31, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Administration
i. Consider Resolution 2022-03 setting the 2022 minimum annual salary for County Attorney at $80,000 and County Sheriff at $77,000 .
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to appoint Ruth Carlson, representing District 5, to the Extension Committee for the term January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:04 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine County Courier February 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.