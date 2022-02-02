NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,452.77
MORTGAGOR(S): David Bruce Beckering, unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 2, 2012, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A502282
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Dated: April 6, 2021 filed: April 6, 2021, recorded as document number A560483
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 38, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 20501 Liberty Road SE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26.0257.001
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $50,066.39
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 31, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023, or the next business day if March 31, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: January 26, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Sandstone Special City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
January 19, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Sandstone Township: Jon Dorau, Linda Thomson, Gary Hinsch, Ailene Croup, Chris Nathan; Sandstone Firefighters: Chaz Mann, Jeff Gaede, Ross Degerstrom, Andy Wilkening; SEH Engineer Greg Anderson; Residents Terry Kincaid and David Schleicher; Pine County Courier Editor Jennifer Yocum Sans
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Gaede to approve the Agenda with Consent Agenda items (d) through (i) moved to New Business. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to approve minutes from the December 2, 2021 Special Council Meeting, the December 15, 2021 Regular Council Meeting, and the December 29, 2021 Special Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20220119-01 – Annual Designations. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220119-02 – Northview Bank Designation. Motion carried 4-0, with Council Member Rahier abstaining because she is an employee of Northview Bank.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220119-03 – Designate Polling Place. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220119-04 accepting donations for Panther Park as memorials to Alan White in the total amount of $2,150. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to adopt Resolution No. 20220119-05 amending the City 2022 Budget Resolution to add Revenues. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to adopt Resolution No. 20220119-06 amending the EDA 2022 Budget Resolution to add Revenues. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to adopt Ordinance No. 20220119-01 Amending and Adopting the 2022 Fee Schedule. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to approve the 2023 Fire Department budget – expense portion, and further to set a Special Meeting with Townships on February 7th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to offer the Townships a 3-year contract with a 3% cost of living increase each year. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to accept the low bid from Magney Construction for the 2021 Water System Improvements in the amount of $299,548.00. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to approve the revised wage schedule for the Community Service Partner, to approve back pay, and to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the City and International Union of Operating Engineers with the wage modifications as noted. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the revised wage schedule for the Deputy Clerk/Finance and further to approve back pay. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to approve the final payment to A-1 Excavating for the 2020 Street Improvement Project in the amount of $60,317.72. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to support submission of a request for a cost estimate analysis from PERA for the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Retirement Plan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the Interim Use Permit for Terry Kincaid to operate a Barber Shop as a Home Occupation – Type 3 at 1117 State Highway 233 N, with the termination of the IUP identified as the date that David Schleicher no longer offers his barber services. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to adopt Ordinance No. 20220119-02 Amending City Code 515.23 to allow “day care centers” as a Conditional Use in the Industrial District. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the December reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $326,985.87. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz, to approve the updated Fixed Asset Policy and Investment Policy. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to adjourn at 8:55 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
SUMMARY OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Minutes of Organizational and Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
County Administrator David Minke called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
County Administrator Minke called for nominations for County Board Chair.
Commissioner Ludwig nominated Commissioner Hallan as County Board Chair. Second by Commissioner Mohr. There were no other nominations. A Roll Call vote was called on the motion to elect Commissioner Hallan as County Board Chair. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Ludwig nominated Commissioner Mohr as Vice Chair of the County Board. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. There were no other nominations. A Roll Call vote was called on the motion to elect Commission Mohr Vice Chair of the County Board. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2022 Committee Assignments and Other Appointments
2022 Board and Committee Appointments
OUTSIDE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES
County Board Appointment
2022 Representative 2022 Alternate
AMC Committee – Environment & Natural Resources Mohr
AMC Committee – General Government Waldhalm
AMC Committee – Health & Human Services Lovgren
AMC Committee – Public Safety Policy Committee Ludwig
AMC Committee – Transportation & Infrastructure Hallan
AMC Committee – Indian Affairs Advisory Council Hallan Lovgren
AMC Delegate Appointments (county is authorized 1 delegate for each commissioner and three additional delegates) Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm, Ludwig, LeBrun, Foss, Minke
1W1P Policy Committee – Kettle River & Upper St. Croix Ludwig Waldhalm
1W1P Policy Committee – Lower St. Croix Hallan Mohr
1W1P Policy Committee – Nemadji Ludwig Waldhalm
1W1P Policy Committee - Snake River Lovgren Mohr
1W1P Technical Committee – Lower St. Croix, 1W1P Technical Committee - Nemadji, 1W1P Technical Committee - Snake River Land and Resources Manager
Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA) All Ludwig
Central MN Jobs and Training Service Hallan Ludwig
Central Regional EMS Committee Ludwig Waldhalm
East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Waldhalm Hallan
East Central Regional Juvenile Center (ECRJC) Advisory Committee Ludwig Waldhalm
East Central Regional Library Lovgren Mohr
East Central Solid Waste Commission (ECSWC) Hallan Ludwig
Extension Committee Lovgren/Mohr
Fiber-Optic Joint Power Board Hallan Mohr
GPS 45:93 Joint Powers Board Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter County Administrator Minke
Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails (GMPT) Waldhalm All
Highway 23 Coalition Lovgren/Waldhalm
Lakes and Pines Community Action Council (CAC) Hallan Waldhalm
Law Library Mohr Waldhalm
Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Minke/Hallan
Northeast Minnesota Area Transportation Partnership Hallan Waldhalm
Northeast Minnesota Regional Emergency Communications Board Hallan Chief Deputy Scott Grice
Northeast Minnesota Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) Sheriff Jeff Nelson Chief Deputy Scott Grice
NLX Ludwig Lovgren
Rush Line Corridor Task Force Waldhalm Mohr
Snake River Watershed Joint Powers Board Lovgren Mohr
State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC) Lovgren Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo
OUTSIDE BOARDS AND COMMITTEES
County Board Chair Appointment
2022 Representative 2022 Alternate
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority Liaison Ludwig/Waldhalm
Soil & Water Conservation District Liaison Waldhalm Mohr
COUNTY ESTABLISHED COMMITTEES
County Board Chair Appointment
2022 Appointment 2022 Alternate
Canvassing Board Hallan/Ludwig Mohr
Facilities Committee Ludwig/Waldhalm
Finance and Investment Committee Ludwig/Hallan
Government Operations Ludwig/Waldhalm
Health & Human Services Hallan/Ludwig
Insurance Committee Lovgren/Ludwig
Land/Zoning Advisory Committee
*Liaison to Planning Commission Lovgren/Ludwig*
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Liaison Hallan/Lovgren
Negotiations (Labor Relations) Committee Ludwig/Mohr
Personnel Committee Mohr/Ludwig Hallan
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Ludwig/Lovgren
Public Safety Committee Waldhalm/Ludwig
Technology Committee Hallan/Mohr
Transportation Committee Hallan/Waldhalm
Equal Employment Opportunity Coordinator required by section 3.2 of the County Policy and Procedure Manual Jackie Koivisto
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the appointment of commissioners to those boards and committees requiring county board approval. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2022 Pine County Board of Commissioner Meeting Schedule
• Regular meetings of the Pine County Board of Commissioners are at 10:00 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month except for December when the first meeting of the month will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022.
• The meetings on the first Tuesday of the month begin at 10:00 a.m. and are held at the Pine County Courthouse, Boardroom, Pine City.
• The meetings on the third Tuesday of the month begin at 10:00 a.m. and are held at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone.
2022 County Board Meetings:
January 4th and 18th
February 1st and 15th
March 1st and 15th
April 5th and 19th
May 3rd and 17th
June 7th and 21st
July 5th and 19th
August 2nd and 16th
September 6th and 20th
October 4th and 18th
November 1st and 15th
December 8th (This change of date is due to the Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference scheduled for December 5-7, 2022) and 20th
Board of Equalization, June 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., Pine County Courthouse, Boardroom, Pine City.
Truth in Taxation, December 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., Pine County Courthouse, Boardroom, Pine City. This meeting is required by MS 275.065 and must be held between November 25 and December 30. The meeting may not start before 6:00 PM.
County Board Committee Meetings
Facilities 1st Wednesday -- 9:00 a.m.
HHS As needed (typically 3-4 times per year) – 9:00 a.m.
Personnel Monday of the week prior to the 2nd board meeting -- 9:00 a.m.
Technology 4th Tuesday of odd numbered months (January, March, May, July, September, November)– 9:00 a.m.
Committee meetings may be held in person or via interactive technology.
All meetings subject to change. Contact the County Administrator’s Office for further information.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig, second by Commissioner Lovgren, to set the 2022 County Board regular meetings, Board of Equalization, and Truth in Taxation meeting as indicated above. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
County Administrator Minke stated that Resolution 2021-77 setting the 2022 Pine County Property Tax Levy, approved at the December 15, 2021 county board meeting, contained a clerical error in the jail bond of $30. The total property tax levy amount set at $20,652,675 was correct. The 2015A G.O. Jail Bond amount should have indicated $1,170,225. The correction was made in the final resolution signed by the chair.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the December 21, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – December, 2021
Zoning Board Minutes – November 18, 2021
Pine County Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Minutes – December 22, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following applications:
A. Pawn Brokers License
i. Northern Pawn, 60622 State Highway 23, Finlayson, Minnesota
B. Tobacco License
i. Lucky Seven General Store, 329 Fire Monument Dr., Hinckley (new owner of the Hinckley Minit Mart as of March 1, 2022)
Accept the following donations:
A. Anonymous $5,000 donation designated for veteran outreach
B. $23,000 donation for 4th quarter 2021 from Grand Casino Hinckley for general operations (October 2021)
C. $23,000 donation for 1st quarter 2022 from Grand Casino Hinckley for general operations (December 2021)
D. $250 donation from Cabak Law, LLC designated to the sheriff’s office K-9 program
E. $500 donation from Cabak Law, LLC designated to the Benjamin Neel Gun Range
Approve the following contracts:
A. Solid Oak Financial Services
Between Solid Oak Financial Services and Pine County Health & Human Services to provide guardianship and conservatorship services to adults who need a guardian. The term of the contract is January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. The cost of the service is increasing to $200/month/client.
B. Law Enforcement Contract with Royalton Township
Between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Royalton Township to enforce criminal ordinance violations. Contract is an “as needed” contract. Contract term is January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023. Hourly rate: 2022-$59.50/hr.; 2023-$61.29/hr.
C. 2021-2022 School Year School Resource Officer – East Central Schools
Between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Schools for a part-time school resource officer for 2021-2022 school year. Rate: $38.07 per hour.
Acknowledge the banks used by Pine County as its depositories:
A. Primary checking and money market accounts are held at Frandsen Bank & Trust;
B. Secondary checking and money market accounts are held at Stearns Bank; Stearns is the depository for individuals making their tax and other payments online. Additionally, due to the interest rate, much of the cash holdings are transferred into this money market account.
C. State and Federal payments are automatically deposited into the Minnesota Association of Governments Investing for Counties (MAGIC) account. These funds are held in this account until transferred to Frandsen for general use or Stearns for interest accumulation.
D. Due to the capital improvements projects planned during the 2020 bonding refunding, the county also has funds in escrow at Ehlers & Associates (which is invested through Ameritrade) until the projects are completed.
Public Hearing - Consider Creation of an Economic Development Authority and/or Assigning the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Powers to the Existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA)
County Administrator David Minke stated the county is considering establishing a development authority to focus on economic development. In December the county board reviewed the report from the development authority study committee. The four options considered by the committee were: 1) Form a county Economic Development Authority; 2) Assign the EDA powers to the existing HRA; 3) Pursue special legislation, or 4) No change; assigning the EDA powers to the existing HRA was recommended by the Economic Development Study Committee. Resolution 2022-02 follows that recommendation and assigns the EDA powers to the existing HRA.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:30 a.m. HRA board member Mary Kay Sloan stated that all members of the HRA board are in favor of proceeding with the assignment of EDA powers to the existing HRA. There being no additional comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:31 a.m.
Levy authority and appointment of commissioner liaison(s) were discussed.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-02 Assigning Powers of the Economic Development Authority to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign. Second by Commissioner Mohr.
A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan appointed Commissioner Waldhalm and Commissioner Ludwig as liaisons to the Pine County and Housing Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-01 Authorizing the Help America Vote Act Grant Application. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to reappoint the following individuals to the Extension Committee:
Mary Lange, representing District 3, January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2024
Chad Dipman, representing District 4, January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022, filling the remainder of the term of Thane Sheetz.
Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to reappointment Skip Thomson to the Zoning Board, representing District 5, for the term January 1, 2022-December 31, 2025. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to award the first publication of the financial statement, proceedings of the County Board and such other notices as required by law to the Pine City Pioneer at $8.85 per column inch, as the official county newspaper, and the second publication of the financial statement and other such notices to the Pine County Courier at $8.85 per column inch. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
At 10:44 a.m. Chair Hallan recessed the County Board meeting and opened the Regional Railroad Authority annual meeting.
Pine County Regional Railroad Authority Annual Meeting
Chair Hallan stated the chair and vice chair appointments have in the past mirrored the county board chair/vice-chair appointments.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the following Regional Railroad Authority officer appointments: Chair: Commissioner Steve Hallan; Vice-Chair: Commissioner Josh Mohr; Secretary: Administrator David Minke (non-voting); and Treasurer: Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder (non-voting). Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call Vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With there being no further business, the Regional Railroad Authority meeting was adjourned at 10:46 a.m. and the County Board meeting was reconvened.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:54 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for January 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
MINUTES OF
SPECIAL JOINT MEETING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS &
PINE COUNTY HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HRA) / ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (EDA)
Strategic Planning
Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Commissioner Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
Also present were HRA/EDA board members Mary Kay Sloan, Henry Fischer and Leaha Jackson.
Also present was Jordan Zeller, Economic Developer with East Central Regional Development Commission.
Those present introduced themselves.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
County Administrator David Minke provided an overview of the meeting process and reviewed the chance in structure to the HRA. On January 4, the county board adopted Resolution 2022-02 assigning the EDA powers to the HRA. Commissioners Ludwig and Waldhalm were appointed as liaisons to the HRA. This new structure will allow the county HRA/EDA to provide leadership to housing and economic development in Pine County.
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an overview of economic development, housing, county workforce and employment information. Sauter also provided an overview of EDA information for the cities of Pine City, Hinckley, and Sandstone.
Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 11:35 a.m.
The meeting reconvened at 12:05 p.m.
The county board and HRA/EDA board identified the following Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats:
Strengths: recreation, two successful housing units (HRA), location/convenient and close, staff/board members, structure, FCI, education/PTCC, wineries/breweries, casino, hospital/healthcare, shovel ready sites/land, rail access, tech and industrial park, state park/forests, property tax/moderate tax rate, HRA/EDA fiscal stability, 49ers training center, valuable lakeshore, natural beauty, Osprey Wilds, volunteers, artsy culture, county fair, faith based and youth athletic volunteers, 4-H, local government, law enforcement.
Weakness: broadband/finding broadband, cell service, affordable housing, size/transportation, EMS/response, mental health/addiction, patchwork of zoning, ATV trails, lack of trade workers, lack of business diversity, underused natural resources, lack of tourism.
Opportunities: broadband, limited private sector business, business incubator, agriculture/value added, bike trail, PTCC, marketing what we have, building on existing small business and natural amenities (way finding), business retention and expansion, local entrepreneurs, HRA/EDA, available space.
Threats: Lack of sense of community, lack of broadband, lack of funding, competition/commuting distance, competing with ourselves, perception of distance, activities, negative rural narrative, empty store fronts, out migration/brain drain, aging and decreasing population, trailing spouses/lack of diversity in job opportunity, stressor on county budget.
The following items were identified as first year goals:
Broadband, child care, housing, advertising/branding, connect with local governments (cities/townships/tribe), business retention and expansion, inventory of housing projects, North Court apartments, DEED grant rehabilitation (SCDP), rail service sites, list of available properties ready for development, October annual joint meeting with county board and HRA/EDA, metrics and results, incentives, jobs/housing/tax base.
• Economic Development
• Broadband
• County Attorney Office workload
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 2:00 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Committee of the Whole
Strategic Planning
Tuesday, January 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m.
Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Commissioner Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. Review Progress on 2021 Goals
Commissioners reviewed 2021 priorities/goals and accomplishments.
• Economic Development
• Broadband Access
• County Attorney Office workload
• Wetland Bank Development
• Sales Tax for Transportation
• Sheriff’s Office Staffing
• Solid Waste/Dumping
• Outdoor Recreation/Trails
• Re-establish Local Government Officials meetings (when possible)
• 2022 Levy / Service Levels
• Pandemic Response/Lessons Learned/Organizational & Community Resilience
2. Department Presentations
The following department representatives provided an overview of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats and Priorities for their departments:
ProbationTerry Fawcett
Human Resources Jackie Koivisto
Information TechnologyRyan Findell
Health and Human ServicesBecky Foss
Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 11:57 a.m.
The board reconvened at 12:27 p.m.
County Sheriff Jeff Nelson
County Sheriff/Jail Rod Williamson
County Attorney Reese Frederickson
Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
Highway/Public WorksMark LeBrun
Chair Hallan called a recess at 2:55 p.m.
The board reconvened at 3:07 p.m.
3. Brainstorm Strategic Issues for 2022
The commissioners identified the following issues for consideration:
• Broadband Access
• Community Health / Youth / 4-H / Blue Zones
• 2023 Levy
• Mental Health
• Land/sell while value is high
• County Attorney Office Workload
•Legislative Priorities—Legislative presence
• SSIS/other programs
• Probation funding
• Highway funding
• Group Homes / transitional housing (need for)
4. Rank Strategic Issues/Develop Goal Statements
The proposed strategic issues for 2022 will be reviewed and refined at a future meeting.
5. COVID-19 Update / Discussion
OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) for COVID-19 vaccine, testing and masking was discussed.
6. Adjourn
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 4:24 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
