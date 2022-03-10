STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
RESOLUTION REESTABLISHING PRECINCTS AND POLLING PLACES 2022-8
Whereas, the legislature of the State Of Minnesota has been redistricted; and
Whereas, Minnesota Statute section 204B.14, subd.3(d) requires that precinct boundaries must be established within 60 days of when the legislature has been redistricted or at least 19 weeks before the state primary election, whichever comes first;
Now, Therefore Be it Resolved that the Township Board of Sturgeon Lake Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, hereby reestablishes the boundaries of the voting precincts and polling places as follow;
All of the Town of Sturgeon Lake 86290 New Town Hall Road Sturgeon Lake, Mn 55783
ALL OF STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP WILL NOW BE IN THE ELECTION DISTRICT OF 11A.
Adopted by the Town Board this 28th day of February, 2022.
Bearnard Zuk
Township Board Chairperson
Nedene Kuhlman,
Clerk of the Township
Published in the Askov American on March 10, 2022
