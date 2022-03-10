STATE OF MINNESOTA TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 98-PR-22-25
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of Dennis Eldon Schmedeke, also known as Dennis E. Schmedeke, also known as Dennis Schmedeke, Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Shawna Johnson, whose address is 3117 53rd Street NE, Buffalo, Minnesota, 55313; and Kim Marie Schmedeke, whose address is 127 Robinson Drive, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, 55014, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 7, 2022
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attomey License No: 12445X
Telephone:(320)629-7537
Fax:320629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine County Courier March 10, 17, 2022
CITY OF SANDSTONE
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
VACATION OF THE PLATTED RIGHT-OF-WAY
OF WASHINGTON STREET BETWEEN MAIN AVE S / TH 123
AND OLD MILITARY ROAD S
PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE §412.851
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the City Council of Sandstone on the 16th day of March, 2022, in the City Hall located at 119 – 4th Street at 6:00 p.m. to consider a proposed vacation of the platted right-of-way of Washington Street between Main Avenue South / TH 123 and Old Military Road South.
Anyone desiring to be heard with reference to the above action may be heard at this meeting. If you are unable to attend the hearing but wish to comment, you may submit a written letter to City Administrator, City of Sandstone, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 or submit an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
Dated this 25th day of February, 2022.
SIGNED BY:
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 10, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Northern Pawn Shop
Principal Place of Business: 60622 State Hwy 18, Finlayson, MN 55735
List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:
Gerald Michael Philipps, 22173 Lewis Rd, Finlayson, MN 55735
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: Original File Number
1289878300038
Filed: 2/3/2022
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document, I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Gerald Michael Philips
Dated: 12/12/2021
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 10, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:December 23, 2008
MORTGAGOR: Edward F. Zeug and Lori A. Zeug, Husband and Wife.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Republic Bank, Inc., a Minnesota Banking Corporation its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 9, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A477528.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated May 21, 2012 Recorded May 29, 2012, as Document No. A-501077.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100021268001830153
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Republic Bank, Inc., a Minnesota Banking Corporation
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2236 County Line Road, Wrenshall, MN 55749
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 210146005
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The following described property located in Pine County, Minnesota:
THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (E 1/2 OF W 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION FIVE (5), TOWNSHIP FORTY-FIVE (45), RANGE SEVENTEEN (17).
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $190,008.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $157,002.11
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 7, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: February 25, 2022
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
19 - 22-001680 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published on the Pine County Courier on March 10,17, 24, 31,
April 7, 14, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor:Sheila Vandevere, a single woman
Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns
Dated: September 5, 2019
Recorded:September 18, 2019
Pine County Recorder Document No. A548674
Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
Dated: March 26, 2020
Recorded:April 14, 2020
Pine County Recorder Document No. A552520
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100397270014648610
Lender or Broker: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Mortgage Originator: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred herein is situated in the state of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows:
Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 20, Township 41, Range 21
Less the following parcels
Parcel A: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence east along the South line thereof, 567 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 291 feet; thence west parallel with said South line 567 feet to said West line; thence South along said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning; Subject to the township road along the South line thereof.
Parcel B; That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41, Range 21, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence East along the South line thereof 567 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing East along said South line 180 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 810 feet; thence West parallel with said South line 345 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 519 feet; thence East parallel with said South line 165 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to the township road along the South line thereof.
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 15.0209.000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
12399 Tower Road
Hinckley, MN 55037
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $266,997.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $303,204.45
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 28, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: March 3, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
701-456-3260
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN10941
Published on the Pine County Courier on March 10,17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 1, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,931.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 22, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423015, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on March 7, 2019 as Document Number A545218
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: August 2, 2019 filed: August 2, 2019, recorded as document number A547735
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Starting at the Southwest corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to Quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established Section line approximately 820 feet to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 57194 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R30.0354.013
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $115,528.57
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: February 10, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier on February 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,452.77
MORTGAGOR(S): David Bruce Beckering, unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 2, 2012, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A502282
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Dated: April 6, 2021 filed: April 6, 2021, recorded as document number A560483
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 38, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 20501 Liberty Road SE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26.0257.001
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $50,066.39
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 31, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023, or the next business day if March 31, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: January 26, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier on February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 2022
