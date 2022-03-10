STATE OF MINNESOTA TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION 

Court File No. 98-PR-22-25 

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Estate of Dennis Eldon Schmedeke, also known as Dennis E. Schmedeke, also known as Dennis Schmedeke, Decedent  

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. 

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Shawna Johnson, whose address is 3117 53rd Street NE, Buffalo, Minnesota, 55313; and Kim Marie Schmedeke, whose address is 127 Robinson Drive, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, 55014, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. 

Any objections to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. 

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. 

Dated: March 7, 2022

Pamela Kreier

Registrar 

Amy Willert 

Court Administrator 

Attorney for Personal Representative  

Kevin A. Hofstad 

LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD. 

539 Main Street S. 

Pine City, MN, 55063 

Attomey License No: 12445X 

Telephone:(320)629-7537

Fax:320629-2479

Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com

Published in the Pine County Courier March 10, 17, 2022

CITY OF SANDSTONE

COUNTY OF PINE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON 

VACATION OF THE PLATTED RIGHT-OF-WAY

OF WASHINGTON STREET BETWEEN MAIN AVE S / TH 123 

AND OLD MILITARY ROAD S 

PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE §412.851

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the City Council of Sandstone on the 16th day of March, 2022, in the City Hall located at 119 – 4th Street at 6:00 p.m. to consider a proposed vacation of the platted right-of-way of Washington Street between Main Avenue South / TH 123 and Old Military Road South.

Anyone desiring to be heard with reference to the above action may be heard at this meeting. If you are unable to attend the hearing but wish to comment, you may submit a written letter to City Administrator, City of Sandstone, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 or submit an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com

Dated this 25th day of February, 2022.

SIGNED BY:

Kathy George, City Administrator

 Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 10, 2022

CERTIFICATE OF 

ASSUMED NAME

List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Northern Pawn Shop

Principal Place of Business: 60622 State Hwy 18, Finlayson, MN 55735

List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:

Gerald Michael Philipps, 22173 Lewis Rd, Finlayson, MN 55735

Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: Original File Number

1289878300038

Filed: 2/3/2022

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document, I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Gerald Michael Philips

Dated: 12/12/2021

derhunter30061@gmail.com

Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 10, 2022

 

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:December 23, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Edward F. Zeug and Lori A. Zeug, Husband and Wife.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Republic Bank, Inc., a Minnesota Banking Corporation its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 9, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A477528.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:   Assigned to:  U.S. Bank National Association.  Dated May 21, 2012 Recorded May 29, 2012, as Document No. A-501077.                

TRANSACTION AGENT:  Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:  100021268001830153

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:  Republic Bank, Inc., a Minnesota Banking Corporation

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:  U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS:  2236 County Line Road, Wrenshall, MN 55749

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:  210146005

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The following described property located in Pine County, Minnesota:

THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (E 1/2 OF W 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION FIVE (5), TOWNSHIP FORTY-FIVE (45), RANGE SEVENTEEN (17). 

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $190,008.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $157,002.11

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN  55063

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 7, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend  or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: February 25, 2022

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 - 22-001680 FC

IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published on the Pine County Courier on March 10,17, 24, 31,

April 7, 14, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor:Sheila Vandevere, a single woman

Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns

Dated: September 5, 2019

Recorded:September 18, 2019

Pine County Recorder Document No. A548674

Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

Dated: March 26, 2020

Recorded:April 14, 2020

Pine County Recorder Document No. A552520

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100397270014648610

Lender or Broker: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Mortgage Originator:  Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:  The land referred herein is situated in the state of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows: 

Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 20, Township 41, Range 21

Less the following parcels

Parcel A: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence east along the South line thereof, 567 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 291 feet; thence west parallel with said South line 567 feet to said West line; thence South along said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning; Subject to the township road along the South line thereof. 

Parcel B; That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41, Range 21, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence East along the South line thereof 567 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing East along said South line 180 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 810 feet; thence West parallel with said South line 345 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 519 feet; thence East parallel with said South line 165 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to the township road along the South line thereof. 

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.:  15.0209.000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

12399 Tower Road

Hinckley, MN 55037

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $266,997.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $303,204.45

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  April 28, 2022, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:  Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is  April 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.   If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.  

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:  NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL   DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 3, 2022

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

701-456-3260

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MN10941

Published on the Pine County Courier on March 10,17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:  May 1, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $132,931.00

MORTGAGOR(S):  Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE:  Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:  Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. 

SERVICER:  Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 22, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423015, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on March 7, 2019 as Document Number A545218

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:  Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: August 2, 2019 filed: August 2, 2019, recorded as document number A547735

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:

Starting at the Southwest corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel  with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to Quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established Section line approximately 820 feet to the point of beginning.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:  57194 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:  R30.0354.013

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:  $115,528.57

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  April 14, 2022, 10:00AM

 PLACE OF SALE:  Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

 TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: February 10, 2022

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee 

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

BY         

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070

Attorneys for Mortgagee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210

Eagan, MN 55121

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published on the Pine County Courier on February 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:  July 31, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $93,452.77

MORTGAGOR(S):  David Bruce Beckering, unmarried person

MORTGAGEE:  Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:  Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 

SERVICER:  Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 2, 2012, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A502282

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:  Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Dated: April 6, 2021 filed: April 6, 2021, recorded as document number A560483

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 38, Range 21

PROPERTY ADDRESS:  20501 Liberty Road SE, Pine City, MN 55063

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:  26.0257.001

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:  $50,066.39

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  March 31, 2022, 10:00AM

PLACE OF SALE:  Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023, or the next business day if March 31, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: January 26, 2022

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee 

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

BY 

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337 

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published on the Pine County Courier on February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 2022

