STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-27
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of Karen Mary Geschwill, also known as Karen M. Geschwill, also known as Karen Geschwill, Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Teresa West, whose address is 6333 Hodgson Rd., Apt. 10, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, 55014, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 8, 2022
BY THE COURT
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attomey License No: 12445X
Telephone:(320)629-7537
Fax:320629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Askov American March 17, 24, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 N., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Chair Hallan was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from the Oak Grove RV Park, #48, 190 Radford Blvd., Pensacola, Florida.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the February 1, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund January 31, 2021
January 31, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund 5,571,229
5,880,862 309,633
Health and Human Services Fund
2,114,575 2,157,261 42,686
Road and Bridge Fund 225,305
848,141 622,836
COVID Relief 582,711
2,524,583 1,941,872
Land 2,346,709
2,383,63136,922
Self Insurance 178,441
540,951 540,951
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
12,130,764
15,771,649 3,640,885
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 486 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $1,534,373.03, were paid during the period of January 1, 2022-January 31, 2022: ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC, 13,857.29; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 8,075.08; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,304.80; ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEV COMMISSION, 2,750.00; Askov Deep Rock, 18,221.66; Aspen Mills, 3,963.19; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 12,573.33; AXON ENTERPRISE INC, 6,400.00; BERGERSON ELECTRIC, INC, 12,500.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,170.50; Bond Trust Services Corporation, 2,046,851.25; Canon Financial Services, Inc, 2,183.34; Cavallin Inc, 122,919.40; Central Mn Council On Aging, 2,534.00; Champ Software Inc, 12,497.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,662.13; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 35,933.20; Cw Technology Group, 7,224.75; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 4,500.00; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 44,317.82; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 6,528.50; East Central Energy Of Braham, 13,130.32; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 9,520.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 176,301.50; Egan Company, 2,419.48; Ehlers & Associates, Inc, 2,800.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,029.34; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,338.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,355.00; FARM-RITE EQUIPMENT OF ST CLOUD INC, 13,209.00; FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, 161,966.63; FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST, 62,744.37; FURTHER, 115,344.60; GUARDIAN, 10,253.91; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 9,755.60; Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC, 2,527.76; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 16,500.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,251.20; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,584.47; League Of Minnesota Cities, 3,150.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,337.44; Mactek Systems Inc, 3,542.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,762.64; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 9,835.32; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 19,815.08; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 55,448.75; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 8,652.34; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; Motorola Solutions Inc, 4,713.75; M-R Sign Company, Inc., 7,457.34; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 5,244.20; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 10,115.92; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 6,057.40; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 21,236.55; North Homes Inc, 9,944.11; Northwoods Children Home, 10,057.64; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; Pine Co Historical Society, 25,000.00; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 19,049.00; Pitney Bowes, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,009.53; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 16,300.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 4,610.00; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; REVIZE LLC, 2,075.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880.00; SHRED-IT USA LLC, 3,141.35; Snake River Watershed Board, 9,968.00; Streamworks, LLC, 8,500.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 3,099.60, SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 28,730.40; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 54,739.00, TITAN MACHINERY, 60,590.25; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 2,640.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 313,307.34; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 4,582.50; Verizon Wireless, 10,826.46; West Group, 2,027.57.
Approve the following:
A. Application for Tobacco License
i. Figueroa’s LLC, 6355 Kobmagergade, Askov, MN (new owner of Main St. Grocery)
B. Tax Court Abatement
i. Wal-Mart Real Estate, 950 Evergreen Square SW, Pine City, Parcel 42.6191.000 for taxes payable in 2020 & 2021.
C. Local Option Disaster Abatements (taxes payable 2021):
i. Genell Klande, 5940 Henriette Rd, Grasston, Parcel 28.0734.004, fire 8/12/2020, has not returned/rebuilt
ii. Gerald Teiken, 18661 Island Resort Rd., Pine City, Parcel 28.8900.202, fire 3/28/21, has not returned/rebuilt
iii. Merlin & Helen Keyport, 5373 Oak Ln, Kerrick, Parcel 41.0009.000, fire 11/22/21, has not returned/rebuilt
iv. Shannon Logue, 9174 540th St., Rush City, Parcel 43.0599.000, fire 2/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt
v. Cliff Thomas, 210 Lark St., Sandstone, Parcel 45.5244.0000, fire 5/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt
Approve the following 2022 Waste Hauler Licenses: Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal Inc., Quality Disposal Systems Inc., Waste Management.
Approve Resolution 2022-09 extending a special assessment to Katri Zebrasky and Zane Swenson, PID 24.0081.000, $16,000.
Approve the Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve Resolution 2022-08 cancelling state contracts where the 2021 annual payment and/or 2021 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.
Approve the contract with Xybix Systems to remodel the dispatch work area in the amount of $22,311.13 and to allocate ARPA funds for the project.
Approve the hiring of Part-time Recycling Center Attendant, James Melvin, effective February 16, 2022, FSLA non-exempt, non-union, Grade 1, $15.78 per hour.
Approve Probation staff Supervisor Kevin Glass, Senior Agent Michelle Sellner, Senior Agent Christopher Stolan, and Administrative Assistant Sue Thompson to attend the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers 65th Annual Spring Conference. Total cost: $1,948.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the February 7, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
Public Works/Highway
Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Jordan Jusczak, effective February 4, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-07 adopting the 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan and budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Delegation Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commission Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Pine Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the proposed I35/Hwy 23 community project to Congressman’s Stauber’s Office. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Askov American March 17, 2022
