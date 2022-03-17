BARRY TOWNSHIP
Introducing Barry Township’s new website! Please log on often for news and meeting information. barrytownshipmn.gov
Barry Township Clerk
Sue Dutcher
PO Box 645
Hinckley, MN 55037
Published in the Hinckley News on March 17, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Branch Crafts
Principal Place of Business: 112327 Branch Drive Pine City MN 55063 United States
List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:
Jenna E Brust
12327 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063, United States
Original File Number 1300907800024
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
03/05/2022
Jenna E Brust
12327 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063, United States
Published in the Hinckley News
March 17, 24, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Becky Henn - Devika Henn
Principal Place of Business: 59355 Kerrick RD, Bruno, MN 55712 USA
List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:
Becky Lynn Henn
59355 Kerrick RD, Bruno, MN 55712 USA
Original File Number1302080600021
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
03/10/2022
Becky Henn
Published in the Hinckley News
March 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 9, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $230,139.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Adam Hinrichs and Kelly Hinrichs, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on March 16, 2020 as Document Number A552081 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded on December 3, 2021 as Document Number A566367 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of section 26, township 40, range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 22030 RICE RD, HINCKLEY, MN 55037
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $245,357.54
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 180223000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1010298-0000236245-3
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 05, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on May 5, 2023.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: February 24, 2022
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-0204-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 10,17, 24, 31,
April 7, 14, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,935.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ethan Buchholz, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 20, 2018 as Document Number A544104 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on February 10, 2020 as Document Number A551527 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 23, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries, Pine County Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 518 PARK AVE, SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $142,856.41
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455425000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000114028-2
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 14, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: February 28, 2022
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0742-FC04)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 10,17, 24, 31,
April 7, 14, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 N., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Chair Hallan was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from the Oak Grove RV Park, #48, 190 Radford Blvd., Pensacola, Florida.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the February 1, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund January 31, 2021
January 31, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund 5,571,229
5,880,862 309,633
Health and Human Services Fund
2,114,575 2,157,261 42,686
Road and Bridge Fund 225,305
848,141 622,836
COVID Relief 582,711
2,524,583 1,941,872
Land 2,346,709
2,383,63136,922
Self Insurance 178,441
540,951 540,951
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
12,130,764
15,771,649 3,640,885
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 486 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $1,534,373.03, were paid during the period of January 1, 2022-January 31, 2022: ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC, 13,857.29; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 8,075.08; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,304.80; ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEV COMMISSION, 2,750.00; Askov Deep Rock, 18,221.66; Aspen Mills, 3,963.19; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 12,573.33; AXON ENTERPRISE INC, 6,400.00; BERGERSON ELECTRIC, INC, 12,500.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,170.50; Bond Trust Services Corporation, 2,046,851.25; Canon Financial Services, Inc, 2,183.34; Cavallin Inc, 122,919.40; Central Mn Council On Aging, 2,534.00; Champ Software Inc, 12,497.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,662.13; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 35,933.20; Cw Technology Group, 7,224.75; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 4,500.00; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 44,317.82; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 6,528.50; East Central Energy Of Braham, 13,130.32; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 9,520.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 176,301.50; Egan Company, 2,419.48; Ehlers & Associates, Inc, 2,800.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,029.34; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,338.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,355.00; FARM-RITE EQUIPMENT OF ST CLOUD INC, 13,209.00; FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, 161,966.63; FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST, 62,744.37; FURTHER, 115,344.60; GUARDIAN, 10,253.91; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 9,755.60; Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC, 2,527.76; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 16,500.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,251.20; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,584.47; League Of Minnesota Cities, 3,150.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,337.44; Mactek Systems Inc, 3,542.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,762.64; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 9,835.32; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 19,815.08; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 55,448.75; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 8,652.34; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; Motorola Solutions Inc, 4,713.75; M-R Sign Company, Inc., 7,457.34; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 5,244.20; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 10,115.92; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 6,057.40; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 21,236.55; North Homes Inc, 9,944.11; Northwoods Children Home, 10,057.64; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; Pine Co Historical Society, 25,000.00; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 19,049.00; Pitney Bowes, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,009.53; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 16,300.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 4,610.00; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; REVIZE LLC, 2,075.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880.00; SHRED-IT USA LLC, 3,141.35; Snake River Watershed Board, 9,968.00; Streamworks, LLC, 8,500.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 3,099.60, SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 28,730.40; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 54,739.00, TITAN MACHINERY, 60,590.25; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 2,640.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 313,307.34; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 4,582.50; Verizon Wireless, 10,826.46; West Group, 2,027.57.
Approve the following:
A. Application for Tobacco License
i. Figueroa’s LLC, 6355 Kobmagergade, Askov, MN (new owner of Main St. Grocery)
B. Tax Court Abatement
i. Wal-Mart Real Estate, 950 Evergreen Square SW, Pine City, Parcel 42.6191.000 for taxes payable in 2020 & 2021.
C. Local Option Disaster Abatements (taxes payable 2021):
i. Genell Klande, 5940 Henriette Rd, Grasston, Parcel 28.0734.004, fire 8/12/2020, has not returned/rebuilt
ii. Gerald Teiken, 18661 Island Resort Rd., Pine City, Parcel 28.8900.202, fire 3/28/21, has not returned/rebuilt
iii. Merlin & Helen Keyport, 5373 Oak Ln, Kerrick, Parcel 41.0009.000, fire 11/22/21, has not returned/rebuilt
iv. Shannon Logue, 9174 540th St., Rush City, Parcel 43.0599.000, fire 2/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt
v. Cliff Thomas, 210 Lark St., Sandstone, Parcel 45.5244.0000, fire 5/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt
Approve the following 2022 Waste Hauler Licenses: Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal Inc., Quality Disposal Systems Inc., Waste Management.
Approve Resolution 2022-09 extending a special assessment to Katri Zebrasky and Zane Swenson, PID 24.0081.000, $16,000.
Approve the Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve Resolution 2022-08 cancelling state contracts where the 2021 annual payment and/or 2021 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.
Approve the contract with Xybix Systems to remodel the dispatch work area in the amount of $22,311.13 and to allocate ARPA funds for the project.
Approve the hiring of Part-time Recycling Center Attendant, James Melvin, effective February 16, 2022, FSLA non-exempt, non-union, Grade 1, $15.78 per hour.
Approve Probation staff Supervisor Kevin Glass, Senior Agent Michelle Sellner, Senior Agent Christopher Stolan, and Administrative Assistant Sue Thompson to attend the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers 65th Annual Spring Conference. Total cost: $1,948.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the February 7, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
Public Works/Highway
Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Jordan Jusczak, effective February 4, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-07 adopting the 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan and budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Delegation Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commission Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Pine Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the proposed I35/Hwy 23 community project to Congressman’s Stauber’s Office. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Hinckley News March 17, 2022
