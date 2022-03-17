STATE OF MINNESOTA TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION 

Court File No. 98-PR-22-25 

NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Estate of Dennis Eldon Schmedeke, also known as Dennis E. Schmedeke, also known as Dennis Schmedeke, Decedent  

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. 

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Shawna Johnson, whose address is 3117 53rd Street NE, Buffalo, Minnesota, 55313; and Kim Marie Schmedeke, whose address is 127 Robinson Drive, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, 55014, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. 

Any objections to the appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. 

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. 

Dated: March 7, 2022

Pamela Kreier

Registrar 

Amy Willert 

Court Administrator 

Attorney for Personal Representative  

Kevin A. Hofstad 

LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD. 

539 Main Street S. 

Pine City, MN, 55063 

Attomey License No: 12445X 

Telephone:(320)629-7537

Fax:320629-2479

Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com

Published in the Pine County Courier March 10, 17, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Dale E Campbell, a single person

Mortgagee: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Dated: July 27, 1999

Recorded: September 2, 1999

Pine County Recorder Document No. 383311

Transaction Agent: NI A

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: NI A

Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 2, Pine Tree Park, Pine County, Minnesota

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 195052000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

27661 PINE TREE DR

PINE CITY, MN 55063

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $25,622.64

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/ Assignee of

Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale cont~ined in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 30, 2021, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and truces, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 30, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE

WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION

582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE

IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: November 1, 2021

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,

Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,

Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

651-228-1753 (fruc)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.

ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MN10768

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postpone to February 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,

MN in said County and State.

Dated: December 28, 2021

By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Site 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

MN10768

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to March 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,

MN in said County and State.

Dated: February 3, 2022

By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Attorneys for:

U.S. ank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

651-291-8955

MN10768

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed

to April 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,

MN in said County and State.

Dated: March 10, 2022

By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St.: Paul, MN 55101

701-456-3260

MN10768

Published in the Pine County Courier March 17, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:December 23, 2008

MORTGAGOR: Edward F. Zeug and Lori A. Zeug, Husband and Wife.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Republic Bank, Inc., a Minnesota Banking Corporation its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 9, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A477528.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:   Assigned to:  U.S. Bank National Association.  Dated May 21, 2012 Recorded May 29, 2012, as Document No. A-501077.                

TRANSACTION AGENT:  Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:  100021268001830153

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:  Republic Bank, Inc., a Minnesota Banking Corporation

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:  U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS:  2236 County Line Road, Wrenshall, MN 55749

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:  210146005

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The following described property located in Pine County, Minnesota:

THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (E 1/2 OF W 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION FIVE (5), TOWNSHIP FORTY-FIVE (45), RANGE SEVENTEEN (17). 

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $190,008.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $157,002.11

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN  55063

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 7, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend  or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: February 25, 2022

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 - 22-001680 FC

IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published on the Pine County Courier on March 10,17, 24, 31,

April 7, 14, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor:Sheila Vandevere, a single woman

Mortgagee:Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns

Dated: September 5, 2019

Recorded:September 18, 2019

Pine County Recorder Document No. A548674

Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

Dated: March 26, 2020

Recorded:April 14, 2020

Pine County Recorder Document No. A552520

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100397270014648610

Lender or Broker: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Mortgage Originator:  Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:  The land referred herein is situated in the state of Minnesota, Pine County described as follows: 

Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 20, Township 41, Range 21

Less the following parcels

Parcel A: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41, Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence east along the South line thereof, 567 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 291 feet; thence west parallel with said South line 567 feet to said West line; thence South along said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning; Subject to the township road along the South line thereof. 

Parcel B; That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41, Range 21, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence East along the South line thereof 567 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing East along said South line 180 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 810 feet; thence West parallel with said South line 345 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 519 feet; thence East parallel with said South line 165 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to the township road along the South line thereof. 

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.:  15.0209.000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

12399 Tower Road

Hinckley, MN 55037

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $266,997.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $303,204.45

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  April 28, 2022, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:  Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is  April 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.   If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.  

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:  NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL   DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 3, 2022

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee

By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.

Attorneys for:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee

101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626

St. Paul, MN 55101

701-456-3260

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MN10941

Published on the Pine County Courier on March 10,17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:  May 1, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:  $132,931.00

MORTGAGOR(S):  Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE:  Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:  Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. 

SERVICER:  Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 22, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423015, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on March 7, 2019 as Document Number A545218

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:  Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: August 2, 2019 filed: August 2, 2019, recorded as document number A547735

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:

Starting at the Southwest corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel  with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to Quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established Section line approximately 820 feet to the point of beginning.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:  57194 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:  R30.0354.013

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:  Pine

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:  $115,528.57

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:  April 14, 2022, 10:00AM

 PLACE OF SALE:  Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

 TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: February 10, 2022

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee 

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

BY         

Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778

Gary J. Evers - 0134764

Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070

Attorneys for Mortgagee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210

Eagan, MN 55121

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published on the Pine County Courier on February 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022

SANDSTONE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING - MOTION SUMMARY

MARCH 9, 2022

Call to order: 7:00 p.m.

ROLL CALL:  

Members present: Steve Palmer, Randy Riley, Andy Spartz, Bill Gaede, Rene Stadin

Members absent: None

Staff present:Administrator Kathy George

Others: None

Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve the Agenda as presented.  Motion passed 5-0.

Motion Palmer, second Riley, to approve the minutes of the January 12, 2022 Planning Commission meeting.  Motion passed 5-0.  The Planning Commission did not meet in February.   

Motion Gaede, second Stadin, to open the public hearing at 7:02 p.m. to consider the Conditional Use Permit request of Quarry Kids Child Care Center.  Motion passed 5-0.  

Motion Spartz, second Palmer to close the public hearing at 7:15 p.m.

Motion Palmer, second Riley to recommend the City Council approve the Conditional Use Permit application of Quarry Kids Child Care Center to operate a day care center at 132 Oriole Street East.  Motion passed 5-0.

Motion Spartz, second Stadin to determine that the acquisition of 310 Main Avenue North by the City for use as a business incubator is in compliance with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.  Motion passed 5-0.

Motion Spartz, second Palmer, to adjourn at 7:35 p.m.  Motion passed 5-0.  

Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator

Randy Riley, Chair

Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30 pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com

Published in the Pine County Courier March 17, 2022

SUMMARY OF MINUTES

OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING

Regular Meeting 

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.

North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 N., Sandstone, Minnesota

Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.  

Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig.  Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.  Due to an out-of-town commitment, Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02.  Chair Hallan was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from the Oak Grove RV Park, #48, 190 Radford Blvd., Pensacola, Florida.

The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Chair Hallan called for public comment.  There was no public comment.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the February 1, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence.  Second by Commissioner Lovgren.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Fund    January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

Increase/Decrease

General Fund    5,571,229

5,880,862            309,633

Health and Human Services Fund

2,114,575    2,157,261    42,686

Road and Bridge Fund  225,305

848,141              622,836

COVID Relief       582,711

2,524,583          1,941,872

Land            2,346,709

2,383,63136,922

Self Insurance       178,441

540,951                540,951

TOTAL (inc non-major funds)

12,130,764

15,771,649          3,640,885

The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 486 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $1,534,373.03, were paid during the period of January 1, 2022-January 31, 2022:  ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC, 13,857.29; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 8,075.08; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,304.80; ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEV COMMISSION, 2,750.00; Askov Deep Rock, 18,221.66; Aspen Mills, 3,963.19; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 12,573.33; AXON ENTERPRISE INC, 6,400.00; BERGERSON ELECTRIC, INC, 12,500.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,170.50; Bond Trust Services Corporation, 2,046,851.25; Canon Financial Services, Inc, 2,183.34; Cavallin Inc, 122,919.40; Central Mn Council On Aging, 2,534.00; Champ Software Inc, 12,497.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,662.13; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 35,933.20; Cw Technology Group, 7,224.75; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 4,500.00; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 44,317.82; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 6,528.50; East Central Energy Of Braham, 13,130.32; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 9,520.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 176,301.50; Egan Company, 2,419.48; Ehlers & Associates, Inc, 2,800.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,029.34; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,338.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,355.00; FARM-RITE EQUIPMENT OF ST CLOUD INC, 13,209.00; FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, 161,966.63; FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST, 62,744.37; FURTHER, 115,344.60; GUARDIAN, 10,253.91; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 9,755.60; Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC, 2,527.76; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 16,500.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,251.20; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,584.47; League Of Minnesota Cities, 3,150.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,337.44; Mactek Systems Inc, 3,542.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,762.64; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 9,835.32; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 19,815.08; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 55,448.75; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 8,652.34; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; Motorola Solutions Inc, 4,713.75; M-R Sign Company, Inc., 7,457.34; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 5,244.20; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 10,115.92; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 6,057.40; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 21,236.55; North Homes Inc, 9,944.11; Northwoods Children Home, 10,057.64; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; Pine Co Historical Society, 25,000.00; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 19,049.00; Pitney Bowes, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,009.53; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 16,300.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 4,610.00; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; REVIZE LLC, 2,075.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880.00; SHRED-IT USA LLC, 3,141.35; Snake River Watershed Board, 9,968.00; Streamworks, LLC, 8,500.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 3,099.60, SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 28,730.40; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 54,739.00, TITAN MACHINERY, 60,590.25; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 2,640.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 313,307.34; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 4,582.50; Verizon Wireless, 10,826.46; West Group, 2,027.57.

Approve the following:

A. Application for Tobacco License

i. Figueroa’s LLC, 6355 Kobmagergade, Askov, MN (new owner of Main St. Grocery) 

B. Tax Court Abatement

i. Wal-Mart Real Estate, 950 Evergreen Square SW, Pine City, Parcel 42.6191.000 for taxes payable in 2020 & 2021.

C. Local Option Disaster Abatements (taxes payable 2021):

i. Genell Klande, 5940 Henriette Rd, Grasston, Parcel 28.0734.004, fire 8/12/2020, has not returned/rebuilt

ii. Gerald Teiken, 18661 Island Resort Rd., Pine City, Parcel 28.8900.202, fire 3/28/21, has not returned/rebuilt

iii. Merlin & Helen Keyport, 5373 Oak Ln, Kerrick, Parcel 41.0009.000, fire 11/22/21, has not returned/rebuilt 

iv. Shannon Logue, 9174 540th St., Rush City, Parcel 43.0599.000, fire 2/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt

v. Cliff Thomas, 210 Lark St., Sandstone, Parcel 45.5244.0000, fire 5/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt

Approve the following 2022 Waste Hauler Licenses:  Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal Inc., Quality Disposal Systems Inc., Waste Management.

Approve Resolution 2022-09 extending a special assessment to Katri Zebrasky and Zane Swenson, PID 24.0081.000, $16,000.

Approve the Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.

Approve Resolution 2022-08 cancelling state contracts where the 2021 annual payment and/or 2021 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.  

Approve the contract with Xybix Systems to remodel the dispatch work area in the amount of $22,311.13 and to allocate ARPA funds for the project. 

Approve the hiring of Part-time Recycling Center Attendant, James Melvin, effective February 16, 2022, FSLA non-exempt, non-union, Grade 1, $15.78 per hour.

Approve Probation staff Supervisor Kevin Glass, Senior Agent Michelle Sellner, Senior Agent Christopher Stolan, and Administrative Assistant Sue Thompson to attend the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers 65th Annual Spring Conference. Total cost:  $1,948.

Personnel Committee Report 

Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the February 7, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:

Public Works/Highway

Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Jordan Jusczak, effective February 4, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.  

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-07 adopting the 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan and budget.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the  Delegation Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.  Second by Commissioner Lovgren.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commission Lovgren.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.   Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Pine Soil & Water Conservation District.  Second by Commissioner Mohr.  A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan.  Motion carried 5-0.

Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the proposed I35/Hwy 23 community project to Congressman’s Stauber’s Office. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.

With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.

Stephen Hallan, Chair

Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair

Board of Commissioners 

David J. Minke, Administrator

Clerk to County Board of

Commissioners

The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.

Published in the Pine County Courier March 17, 2022

