NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Birch Creek Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town officers and the Annual Township meeting will be held on March 8, 2022. The election polls will be open 5-8 p.m. at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor for a three-year term, one supervisor for a one-year term, one clerk for a two-year term and one treasurer for a one-year term. The Board of Canvas will meet immediately following the closing of the polls to certify official election results. The Annual meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Open discussion on future election methods will be encouraged. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be postponed until March 15, 2022. The Election and Annual Meeting will take place at the Birch Creek Town Hall, 1930 Birch Valley Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN
Marissa Rayburn Clerk,
Birch Creek Township
Published in the Askov American on March 3, 2022
PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE
The Annual Township meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Pine Lake Town Hall located at 1999 Hwy 18, Finlayson, MN. Polls will open at 5:00 PM for the election of one Supervisor for a 3-year term and one Clerk for a 2-year term. Polls close at 8:00 PM. Board of Canvas will meet at 8:10 PM at the Town Hall. Inclement weather date is March 15, 2022.
Stephanie Lee, Clerk
Published in the Askov American on March 3, 2022
KETTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP
OFFICER ELECTION AND
ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of
Kettle River Township,
Pine County, Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday,
March 8, 2022 at the
Kettle River Town Hall.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting with be postponed until March 15, 2022.
The election polls will be open from 4-8 PM, at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor for the three-year term; and one Clerk for a two-year term.
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of the poles to certify the official election results, and the Annual Meeting will commence approximately around 8:15 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
Mindy Jerry, Clerk
Kettle River Township
Published in the Askov American on February 24, March 3, 2022
BRUNO TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Bruno Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of township officer and the Annual Township meeting will be held on Tuesday,
March 8, 2022. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting will be postponed until March 15,
2022.
The election polls will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Bruno Township Hall at which time voters will elect one Supervisor for a three (3) year term.
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the closing of polls to certify the election results.
The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:30 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. This meeting will be conducted through cell phone and computer connections. If the public wishes to listen to and/or participate in the meeting, leave message at 320 838-3426. You will be contacted about 8:25 pm on March 8th to join in.
Karen Dracy
Clerk of Bruno Township
Published in the Askov American February 24, March 3, 2022
NOTICE
CITY OF KERRICK
Amendment to Ordinance NO. 20 ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING: SALARIES OF THE MAYOR, CLERK, TREASURER AND COUNCIL MEMBERS
The City Council of the City of Kerrick hereby ordains:
SECTION I. SALARIES ESTABLISHED From hereafter, the effective date hereof, the 2022 annual salary of the Mayor shall be $500, Clerk $3700 and Treasurer $650.
In addition, the Mayor and Clerk shall receive $50 per regular meeting. Other Council Members and Treasurer shall receive $40 per regular meeting. The same wages shall apply for any special meetings.
Salaries shall be paid on the first Thursday of December each year.
SECTION Il. This amendment effectively amends Ordinance NO. 20 date August 6, 2014.
SECTION III. EFFECTIVE DATE This Ordinance shall be effective from and after passage, enactment and publication.
Passed this 3” day of February 2022.
Approved:
Daniel S. Adams Sr, Mayor
Attest:
Jennie M. Adams, City Clerk
Publishes in the Askov American on February 24, March 3, 2022
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
MARCH 8th, 2022
ANNUAL TOWNSHIP
MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given by the town board of sturgeon lake township: the annual township meeting will be
Held on the 8th of march, 2022, at the township hall. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The agenda for the sturgeon lake annual township
Meeting which will be held at the above mentioned date, place and time:
* The budget for the township’s fiscal year of 2023.
* The cost of township’s fire protection.
* Review that status of the work completed by the township in 2021.
* Discuss any other pertinent business pertinent to the annual township business meeting,
If there is inclement weather on march 8”, 2022, the meeting will be rescheduled : it will be held on the 15™ of march, 2022, with the time of the meeting remaining the same.
This notice is given by my hand on this day February 24, 2022
Nedene Kuhlman,
Clerk Sturgeon Lake Township
Published in the Askov American on February 24, March 3, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
10:00 A.M.
BOARD ROOM, COURTHOUSE, PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
rry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to out-of-town commitments, Chair Steve Hallan and Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioners were seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at locations open and accessible to the public, and participated from
Chair Hallan: Panera Bread, 700 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida
Commissioner Waldhalm: 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 18, 2022 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve Commissioner Expense Claim Form.
Approve the cancellation of 2019 outstanding warrants.
Approve the 2022-23 Snowmobile Safety Enforcement Grant in a total amount of $9,024 ($4,512 each fiscal year). The grant period is July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023. There is no match requirement.
Approve the final payment to Landwehr Construction, Inc. in the amount of $8,749.90 for Contract #2101 related to SAP 058-599-047, Windemere Township box culvert located on Rush Blvd., 0.7 miles west of Military Road.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Danielle Snedeker, effective February 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
B. Social Worker Morgan Foxx, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
C. Part-time Dispatcher Coltin Brown, effective February 14, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
Consider approval of the following training:
A. Social Worker Cassie Peterson to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost $255.
B. Senior Agent Jami Tuve Anderson to attend Crisis Intervention training. Total cost: $431.84.
Public Hearing — Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Shoreland Management Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson explained Ordinance 2022-05 would amend the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance regarding land use districts (floodplain and zoning district designations), amend the official county zoning map, and address variance voluntary mitigation opportunities.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:16 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Commissioner Waldhalm requested additional information relating to the variance and appeal process.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance and the updated Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the FY 2022 Clean Water Fund One Watershed, One Plan Program Grant Agreement, subcontracts with the Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Pine and Carlton counties, and designate the Pine County Auditor/Treasurer as the grantee’s authorized representative. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve attendance at the AMC Legislative Conference by any commissioner desiring to attend and county administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:07 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Askov American March 3, 2022
