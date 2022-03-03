DELL GROVE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice Is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Dell Grove Township, Pine County, Minnesota, will be held March 8, 2022, at the Dell Grove Lutheran Church at 16726 Grindstone Lake Ad, Sandstone.
The meeting will commence at 7 p.m., to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the 3rd Tuesday of March, same time and place. Any change will be posted on the posting board, west side of the church, and on the website,
www dellgrovetownship,com. The regular monthly meeting will commence after the Annual Meeting.
Janet Foss, Clerk
Dell Grove Township
Published in the Hinckley News March 3, 2022
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL MEETING AND
ELECTION NOTICE
Hinckley township will be holding its annual election Tuesday, March 8th from 3-8pm at the American Legion 306 Lawler Ave N, Hinckley. The annual township meeting will follow the election at 8:15pm also at the American Legion in Hinckley.
Published in the Hinckley News February 17, 24,
March 3, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
10:00 A.M.
BOARD ROOM, COURTHOUSE, PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
rry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to out-of-town commitments, Chair Steve Hallan and Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioners were seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at locations open and accessible to the public, and participated from
Chair Hallan: Panera Bread, 700 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida
Commissioner Waldhalm: 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 18, 2022 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve Commissioner Expense Claim Form.
Approve the cancellation of 2019 outstanding warrants.
Approve the 2022-23 Snowmobile Safety Enforcement Grant in a total amount of $9,024 ($4,512 each fiscal year). The grant period is July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023. There is no match requirement.
Approve the final payment to Landwehr Construction, Inc. in the amount of $8,749.90 for Contract #2101 related to SAP 058-599-047, Windemere Township box culvert located on Rush Blvd., 0.7 miles west of Military Road.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Danielle Snedeker, effective February 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
B. Social Worker Morgan Foxx, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
C. Part-time Dispatcher Coltin Brown, effective February 14, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
Consider approval of the following training:
A. Social Worker Cassie Peterson to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost $255.
B. Senior Agent Jami Tuve Anderson to attend Crisis Intervention training. Total cost: $431.84.
Public Hearing — Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Shoreland Management Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson explained Ordinance 2022-05 would amend the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance regarding land use districts (floodplain and zoning district designations), amend the official county zoning map, and address variance voluntary mitigation opportunities.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:16 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Commissioner Waldhalm requested additional information relating to the variance and appeal process.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance and the updated Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the FY 2022 Clean Water Fund One Watershed, One Plan Program Grant Agreement, subcontracts with the Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Pine and Carlton counties, and designate the Pine County Auditor/Treasurer as the grantee’s authorized representative. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve attendance at the AMC Legislative Conference by any commissioner desiring to attend and county administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:07 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Hinckley News March 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.