DELL GROVE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice Is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Dell Grove Township, Pine County, Minnesota, will be held March 8, 2022, at the Dell Grove Lutheran Church at 16726 Grindstone Lake Ad, Sandstone.
The meeting will commence at 7 p.m., to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the 3rd Tuesday of March, same time and place. Any change will be posted on the posting board, west side of the church, and on the website,
www dellgrovetownship,com. The regular monthly meeting will commence after the Annual Meeting.
Janet Foss, Clerk
Dell Grove Township
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 2022
CITY OF SANDSTONE
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
VACATION OF THE PLATTED RIGHT-OF-WAY
OF WASHINGTON STREET BETWEEN MAIN AVE S / TH 123
AND OLD MILITARY ROAD S
PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE §412.851
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the City Council of Sandstone on the 16th day of March, 2022, in the City Hall located at 119 – 4th Street at 6:00 p.m. to consider a proposed vacation of the platted right-of-way of Washington Street between Main Avenue South / TH 123 and Old Military Road South.
Anyone desiring to be heard with reference to the above action may be heard at this meeting. If you are unable to attend the hearing but wish to comment, you may submit a written letter to City Administrator, City of Sandstone, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 or submit an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
Dated this 25th day of February, 2022.
SIGNED BY:
Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 10, 2022
NEW DOSEY TOWNSHIP ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING
New Dosey Township will hold its Township Election and Annual meeting at the township town hall on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 from 4-8pm. The Annual meeting will follow at 8:15pm.
There is one open seat for Supervisor and Township Clerk.
Tamara Miritello, Clerk
New Dosey Township
Published in the Pine County Courier on March 3, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Northern Pawn Shop
Principal Place of Business: 60622 State Hwy 18
List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address:
Gerald Michael Philipps, 22173 Lewis Rd, Finlayson, MN 55735
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: Original File Number
1289878300038
Filed: 2/3/2022
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document, I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Gerald Michael Philips
Dated: 12/12/2021
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 10, 2022
CITY OF SANDSTONE
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Commission of the City of Sandstone will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 to take public comment on a:
Request for a conditional use permit in accordance with City Code Section 515.23, subdivision 4, by Quarry Kids Child Care Center to operate a day care center at 132 Oriole Street East, which is zoned Industrial District.
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the above matter may do so at the public hearing.
If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to comment, you may submit a letter to the Planning Commission, City of Sandstone, at the above address or you may send an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Any such communications will be forwarded to the Planning Commission at the public hearing.
Dated February 18, 2022
/s/ Kathy George, City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier February 24, March 3, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of Wagner Township, Aitkin County, Minnesota will be on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. The meeting will convene @ 6:30 p.m. Wagner Township Hall, 11550 State Hwy. 18, Finlayson, Mn. In case of inclement weather, the annual meeting will be held at the same time the third Tuesday of March.
Beverly Mensing, Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine County Courier February 24, March 3, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 1, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,931.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 22, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423015, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on March 7, 2019 as Document Number A545218
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: August 2, 2019 filed: August 2, 2019, recorded as document number A547735
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Starting at the Southwest corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to Quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established Section line approximately 820 feet to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 57194 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R30.0354.013
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $115,528.57
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: February 10, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier on February 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2012
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,452.77
MORTGAGOR(S): David Bruce Beckering, unmarried person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 2, 2012, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A502282
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Dated: April 6, 2021 filed: April 6, 2021, recorded as document number A560483
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 38, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 20501 Liberty Road SE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 26.0257.001
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $50,066.39
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 31, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2023, or the next business day if March 31, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: January 26, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier on February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 2022
Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
February 23, 2022
Call to order: 6:07 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede, Matt Anderson, Tim Schmutzer, Randy Riley
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Mindy Leger, Amber Brenner, Katelyn Knudson-Klar
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve the Agenda with the addition of Purchase Agreement – True Value Property. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Schmutzer, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the December 22, 2021 Regular EDA Meeting. Motion carried 7-0. The EDA did not meet in January.
Motion Schmutzer, second Spartz to adopt Resolution No. 20220223-01 for Participation in the Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) / Economic Development Authority (EDA). Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to advertise the Business Park in the Initiative Foundation Quarterly magazine, two editions, for the total cost of $3,190. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Anderson to approve a Community Business Partnership Loan to Ascertain Recovery for $20,000, for a 5-year term, at 3.25% interest, with the condition of paying off the current CBP Loan balance of $8,346.38. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the purchase of parcels 45.5318.000 and 45.5320.000 (former True Value property) for $75,000. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier approving a grant request of $95,000 and an EDA contribution of $55,000 for the USDA Rural Business Development Grant to repair and modernize the former True Value buildings for use as a business incubator. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to approve a draw arrangement for Quarry Kids Child Care Center for up to $100,000 for a one-year period of time after which the draw will convert to a zero interest loan with the furniture and equipment held as collateral and the first payment due within 60 days after the loan is established; and further requiring quarterly financial reports be provided to the EDA to include a balance sheet and profit & loss statement. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to adjourn at 8:12 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 2022
Sandstone Special City Council Meeting
Motion Summary
February 16, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson, Public Works Director Craige Hiler
Others present: Sandstone Firefighters: Chaz Mann, Jeff Gaede, Ross Degerstrom, Andy Wilkening, Tyler Hansen; Pine County Courier Editor Jennifer Yocum Stans: East Central School District bus drivers Frank Moyer, Barb Bowen, Cynthia Christensen, Julie Helseth, Russell Krogstad, Ed Vork, Randy Thomsen, Tim Deiman; Nicole Klosner from Lakes & Pines; Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Bettschen
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to approve the Agenda with the addition of Appointment to the North Pine Area Hospital District. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to open the public hearing regarding the Small Cities Development Program grant application at 6:07 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to close the public hearing at 6:12 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier, to adopt Resolution No. 20220216-01 Declaring Slum and Blighted Area and further to approve the application for a Small Cities Development Program grant. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to open the public hearing regarding the proposed increase to Water and Sewer Utility rates at 6:13 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to close the public hearing at 6:20 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Palmer to adopt Ordinance No. 20220216-01 increasing the water volume amount 0.86/month per 1,000 gallons and increasing the water fixed rate by 1.31/month effective March 1, 2022; and further setting an annual increase of 0.5% on the water fixed rate and the sewer fixed rate and 1.5% on the water volume rate and the sewer volume rate effective January 1, 2023, and annually thereafter. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve minutes from the January 19, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, and the February 7, 2022 Special Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220216-02 accepting donations for Panther Park from various entities and persons in the total amount of $2,578.33. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to adopt Resolution No. 20220216-03 Supporting Housing and Local Decision Making Authority. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220216-04 Supporting Application to DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant Program for Panther Park. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220216-05 Approving Rural Business Development Grant Application to USDA. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to reject the request for the City to detach parcel 45.0072.000, 54533 Prison Road. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the Assessment Agreement for 2023, 2024, and 2025 with the Pine County Assessor as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to accept the resignation of Jeanne Larson for the Sandstone seat on the North Pine Area Hospital District board and further to appoint Ron Osladil to the position. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to approve the revised sidewalk snow removal map as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Spartz, to approve the Library Use Agreement between the City and East Central Regional Library. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to appoint Peter Champion to fill the one-year vacancy on the Park & Rec Commission. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the January financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $539,638.62. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to adjourn at 8:55 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
10:00 A.M.
BOARD ROOM, COURTHOUSE, PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
Chair Hallan: Panera Bread, 700 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida

Commissioner Waldhalm: 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
Chair Hallan: Panera Bread, 700 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida
Commissioner Waldhalm: 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 18, 2022 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve Commissioner Expense Claim Form.
Approve the cancellation of 2019 outstanding warrants.
Approve the 2022-23 Snowmobile Safety Enforcement Grant in a total amount of $9,024 ($4,512 each fiscal year). The grant period is July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023. There is no match requirement.
Approve the final payment to Landwehr Construction, Inc. in the amount of $8,749.90 for Contract #2101 related to SAP 058-599-047, Windemere Township box culvert located on Rush Blvd., 0.7 miles west of Military Road.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Danielle Snedeker, effective February 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
B. Social Worker Morgan Foxx, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
C. Part-time Dispatcher Coltin Brown, effective February 14, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
Consider approval of the following training:
A. Social Worker Cassie Peterson to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost $255.
B. Senior Agent Jami Tuve Anderson to attend Crisis Intervention training. Total cost: $431.84.
Public Hearing — Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Shoreland Management Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson explained Ordinance 2022-05 would amend the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance regarding land use districts (floodplain and zoning district designations), amend the official county zoning map, and address variance voluntary mitigation opportunities.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:16 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Commissioner Waldhalm requested additional information relating to the variance and appeal process.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance and the updated Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the FY 2022 Clean Water Fund One Watershed, One Plan Program Grant Agreement, subcontracts with the Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Pine and Carlton counties, and designate the Pine County Auditor/Treasurer as the grantee’s authorized representative. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve attendance at the AMC Legislative Conference by any commissioner desiring to attend and county administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:07 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine County Courier March 3, 2022
