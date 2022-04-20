PARTRIDGE TOWNSHIP
MEETING DATES
Partridge Township Residents:
The Township Board meetings will be held on Wednesday 5/4/2022, 6/1/2022, 7/6/2022, 8/3/2022, 9/7/2022, 10/5/2022, 11/2/2022, 12/7/2022, 1/4/2023, 2/1/2023, 3/15/2023, and 4/5/2023 at 7:00 PM at the Askov Community Center. Spring Road inspection will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday 5/4/2022 leaving from the Askov Community Center and the regular Board
Meeting following the Road Inspection. The Board of Audit will be held 2/1/2023 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting. The Township Election will be held Tuesday March 14,
2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with the Annual Meeting following once the election process is complete. The Re-organization meeting will be held 4/5/2023 at 6:30 PM before the regular monthly meeting.
Respectfully posted,
Anne M Stitt
Partridge Township
Published on the Askov American April 14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $81,943.97
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 16, 2022, or the next business day if December 16, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: March 19, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F1
Published on the Askov American March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28,
2022
