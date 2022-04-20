ORDINANCE NO. 02-2022
SUMMARY
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 10.98 ADMINISTRATIVE PENALITES
The Hinckley City Council passed the above reference ordinance at their April 12, 2022 meeting. The ordinance repeals and replaces Chapter 10.98 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. This ordinance establishes new Administrative Penalties procedures within the City of Hinckley
A full copy of this ordinance is available at City Hall.
Passed by the Council this 12th day of April, 2022
Attest:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the Hinckley News April 21, 2022
BROOK PARK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR GRADING /SNOW PLOWING/GRAVEL BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Brook Park Township will receive sealed bids for grading and snowplowing (rate per hour), hauling gravel (trucking per hour) and gravel (price per yard). The township has approximately 16 miles of road. All bids must be submitted with current certificate of liability insurance. Brook Park Township board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Town clerk must receive all bids by mail by 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 6th, 2022 at: PO Box 838, Hinckley, MN, 55037. Any bids received will be reviewed by the board at the monthly meeting to be held on May 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park. Contact Supervisor Brad Rootkie at 612-390-9172 with any questions.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Hinckley News on April 14, 21, and 28, 2022
Name of Group:
Hinckley Finlayson ISD 2165
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that Name of Group: Hinckley Finlayson ISD 2165
Requests proposals for:
Group Life & Long Term Disability and Dental Insurance
Specifications will be available from
National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660
Proposals are due no later than 11:00 a.m. on May 4th, 2022
Published in the Hinckley News April 14, 21, 2022
STORAGE UNIT AUCTION
301 Tower Road
Hinckley, MN. 55037
Unit# 27
Sale April 25, 2022 @ 11AM
Published in the Hinckley News April 14, 21, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
Abandoned Trailer
Description: Year: 2019, Make:LGND TRL, Color:Black, Class C Commerical Trailer
Vin# 1L1EB163JX1713296
The above described trailer was towed by Keith’s Towing on 2/20/22 for Pine County Sheriff’s office being abandoned and has been impounded and now has become eligible for sale according to Minnesota statute 168B.051
Signed:
Keith Kastonek
Keith’s Towing
PO Box 392
Hinckley, MN 55037
612-390-4455
Published in the Hinckley News
April 14, 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Scenic-airrides.com
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308843400020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Scenic-Air Rides.com
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308839600027
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Scenic Air Rides
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308832300024
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: ScenicAirRides
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308837600025
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,935.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ethan Buchholz, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 20, 2018 as Document Number A544104 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on February 10, 2020 as Document Number A551527 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 23, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries, Pine County Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 518 PARK AVE, SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $143,321.86
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455425000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000114028-2
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 21, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: March 24, 2022
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0742-FC04)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 17, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $124,242.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Joshua M. Bacon, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Members Cooperative Credit Union
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 6, 2017 as Document Number A537151 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on February 4, 2020 as Document Number A551448 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 11 and 12, Block 7, Sandstone Quarries, Pine County, Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 222 COURT AVE N , SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $123,417.66
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Members Cooperative Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455288000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1005354-0000001408-8
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 02, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 2, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: March 15, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By:/s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-0326-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 24, 31,
April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
OFFICIAL MEETING MINUTES
I.S.D. 2165
APRIL 11, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Finlayson Elementary School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Handon, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Rob Prater, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard, Community Ed Director Becky Maki, Technology Director Leisa Knauff, Student Member Raechel Painovich, HES counselor Corinne Sjoberg and driver George Gimpl
Agenda
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes-
1. March 2022 Board Minutes
B. Bank Accounts - Bank Numbers
Total District Funds $5,062,966.32
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$4,639,824.51
Comparison to 4/1/2020
Total District Funds 4/1/2021$4,636,106.98
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$4,127,390.06
C. Employment-
Laura Gustafson, HES Office Assistant, replacing Kristi Johnson, 8 hours per day, effective March 15, 2022. Range V, Step 6 Hiring Letter
Shannon Hampey, HES Dishwasher, replacing Pat Petrowitz, 3.5 hours per day, effective March 21, 2022 Range ll, Step 0 Hiring Letter
Jill Carlier, District Office Administrative Assistant, replacing Vonda Beckman, 8 hours per day, effective March 29, 2022. Range V, Step 1, $18.00. Hiring Letter.
D. Resignation-
Mary Olson, HES para, effective February 11, 2022.
Bob Dunagan, Bus Driver, effective March 31, 2022.
Adjustment, Tanya Hoss. From March 25th to April 14, 2022.
Amanda Sleen, HFHS English Teacher. Effective June 7, 2022.
Pat Petrowitz, Food Service Worker. Effective February 28, 2022.
Robert Crawford. Effective March 25, 2022.
E. Leave of absence-
Angelina Groen Ramirez, PCTP Paraprofessional, maternity leave August 22, 2022 through October 3, 2022. Medical need documented.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bills- April 2022 bills
Motion by Irlbeck, second by to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports-
Superintendent Rob Prater gave updates on upcoming meetings, board committee meetings, superintendent transition planning and communication plan.
High School Principal Brian Masterson reported on High School attendance, vaping has slowed down, registration, student support, behavior comparisons and his April meetings.
Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard reported on MCA, Fundraising, Attendance Data and Discipline Data, Starbase, Field Days, PBIS, there are no extra classrooms, lunch room too small, need media center and upcoming dates.
Facilities Director Joe France gave updates on the cafeteria tables, Solar for Schools, LED lighting with Ideal Energy, roof repairs and recoats, H2i company, updates on Transitions upgrades and staffing.
Committee notes as posted in the Agenda
Technology Director Leisa Knauff discussed e-rate fund to replace UPS, Student and Staff technology, wireless system for the bus garage, Cybersecurity, hotspots and technology committees.
Communications
Karlajean Becvar and Jean Jirik’s family.
Patricia Becvar’s family
Judy and Jessica Nelson
Budget Items/Unfinished Business
A. Budget Calendar-
April 2022
Staff Actions-
Elementary teachers must finalize classroom discretionary spending for the current school year.
Admin Actions-
Finalize staffing recommendations for 2022- 23 school year, in progress.
Prepare a list of purchases applicable to bids for learning materials and capital expenditures.
Preliminary recommendations-
Increase total district staffing by 2.14 teacher FTE’s due higher needs- especially special education
Custodial- No change
Empower- No change
Food service- No change
Transportation- No change
Athletics- No change
K- 4 (possibly K-8) English Language Arts curriculum “Amplify”
IXL Math curriculum
School Board Actions - Review 2022- 23 Capital Budget.
Motion by Hanson, second by Irlbeck to approve Tier 1 of Capital Budget. Motion Carried 7 - 0
B. 2022- 23 School Board goals - Recommend approval of school board goals.
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve school board goals. Motion Carried 7- 0
C. Expenditure and enrollment review-
Current expenditures as of April 1, 2022 $11,228,529.81 - this is 69.39% of budgeted expenditures. We have completed 75% of the budget year.
Total Expenditures as of April 1, 2021 $10,367,334.99 - this is 69.41% of budgeted expenditures.
Review revenue projection- this will be updated after the legislature is adjourned for 2022.
Review enrollment numbers-
As of April 1, 2022As of April 1, 2021As of April 1, 2020HES-481
HES -468HES-486
FES-63
FES-71FES-79
HFHS-39
HFHS -411HFHS-391
Empower-28Empower - 27Empower-27Total - 1011Total -977Total-983
D. Recommend first work session- with the purpose of discussing the 2022- 23 budget framework before the legislature adjourns, on Monday May 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Skaff to approve work session on May 2, 2022 . Motion Carried 7 - 0
E. Policy amendments- Teacher evaluation policy #403, Principal evaluation policy #311- The evaluation committee met in February to review and amend policies. Policy changes recommended are highlighted in green.
School Bus Stop Policy #712- Recommend change to add bus stop to Oriole street in Sandstone to accommodate new daycare and formalize FCI Sandstone.
Motion by Skaff, second by Hanson to approve bus change for daycare. Motion Carried 7 - 0
F. Graduation rate 2021 - Discussion Item Only
New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
Hinckley Lions Club donation for $1000.00 to go towards CE youth baseball and the $250 donation to the Pine County Fun Run.
Matt Glowacki--”for his building of “Art in The Town” will be a community connector that helps the greater public of our small Hinckley community experience and see the Visual Arts our HES students produced this 2022-2023 school year.
Resse Hartl for earning All-Conference in basketball and Bella Brant for earning All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball.
Cyliss LaFave for earning All-Conference in basketball and Lucas Kreft for earning All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball.
All the students who came down to the bus garage for Be Somebody Day. They did a wonderful job and worked hard at cleaning buses. Here is the list of students who came down with Todd Visser. Ayden Arrington, John Colsrud, Levi Westrum, Wyatt Arrington, Tayven Story, Caleb Matson, and Eddie Welch.
Katie Hartl for organizing the Be Somebody Day for the HS students.
FES PTO for supplying roller skates for the FES students.
PTO at HES and FES for supplying dinner for staff on Elementary conference nights.
B. Extended School Year-
Request approval for the High School Extended School Year Plans (ESY). Kristie Ronchetti, PCTP - Ryan Redfield and Mary Davis and Jenny Masterson as submitted
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve High School Extended School Year Plans (ESY) as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
C. Cabak Lease-
Recommend renewing lease for 2022 for “Cabak Property” with Dan Cabak.
The use fee was raised to $700 last year to almost cover taxes. This lease is a “win/win situation” as the property is put to good use by local business., district is able to maintain a property for future unknown uses, and the agreement takes up minimal staff time. Lease has been in effect (year to year) for over a decade. We have not heard back from the Cabak family this spring but would like terms approved so they can begin as soon as possible if they agree.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve Cabak Lease. Motion Carried 7 - 0
D. Policy review- Discussion only on policies: #532 Removal by Peace Officers, #601 Media Selection, #714 Health and Safety, #718 Credit Card and #903 Notice to visitors.
E. Superintendent Contract 2022- 25- Recommend approval of Superintendent’s contract for Brian Masterson for 2022- 25. Approval of contract includes acceptance of resignation for Brian Masterson as High. School Principal effective June 30, 2022.
Motion by Storlie, second by Ubl to approve Superintendent Contract for 2022 - 2025.
Motion Passed 6 - 1. Yes: Storlie, Grochowski, Irlbeck, Ubl, Hanson and Skaff. No: Hickle
With no further business to discuss Skaff motion to adjourn the board meeting at 8:35 p.m. second by Storlie. Motion passed.
David Ubl
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
Published in the Hinckley News April 21, 2022
