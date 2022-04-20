ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE DELL GROVE EMMANUEL CEMETERY CORPORATION
The Dell Grove Emmanuel Cemetery Corporation will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The purpose of the meeting will be to appoint directors, elect officers, update the records, review the by-laws and to transact any other business concerning the cemetery. The meeting is open to all directors, officers, lot owners and any other interested people. Questions to be discussed can be submitted before the meeting.
Stan Sjodahl
Chairman
CITY OF FINLAYSON
EXCESS EQUIPMENT BIDS
City of Finlayson will be offering excess equipment for bids, 1999 Dodge Ram 2500, to the minimum bid accepted will start at $6,500. Truck is available to be viewed at the City Garage by appointment, call City Hall at 320-233-6472 to schedule. Please place Bid in sealed envelope marked “Truck”. Bids must be received by May 6, 2022 with winning bid selected at the May 9, 2022 City Council meeting. Bids may be emailed to Finlayson@scicable.com or delivered to the City of Finlayson, 2217 Finland Ave, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735.
CITY OF FINLAYSON
HAYING BIDS
Bids wanted for leasing acreage for hay near the sewer stabilization ponds for the City of Finlayson. There is approximately 7 acres of land available for haying. Land can be viewed by contacting the City of Finlayson to schedule an appointment. Bids should be for a 5 year contract. Bids will be accepted through May 6, 2022 with a decision to be made at the May 9th council meeting. Bids can be emailed to finlayson@scicable.com or dropped off in person at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. Finlayson, or Mailed to City of Finlayson, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735. Call 320-233-6472 with any questions.
CITY OF FINLAYSON
MOWING BIDS
Bids wanted for mowing of sewer stabilization ponds for the City of Finlayson. Mowing to be done routinely (monthly at a minimum) for the interior dike slopes, exterior dike slopes and tops of the ponds. Bids will be accepted through May 6, 2022 with a decision to be made at the May 9th council meeting. Bids can be emailed to finlayson@scicable.com or dropped off in person at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. Finlayson or Mailed to City of Finlayson, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735. Call 320-233-6472 with any questions.
WAGNER TOWNSHIP
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
REGARDING PROPERTY
ASSESSMENTS
This may affect your 2023 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Wagner Township will meet on May 3rd at 1:00 at the Wagner Township building. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the board of appeal and equalization.
HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
OFFICIAL MEETING MINUTES
I.S.D. 2165
APRIL 11, 2022
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board held its regular meeting at 7:00 pm at Finlayson Elementary School. Members present were: Chair Jodi Storlie, Vice Chair Angela Grochowski, Treasurer Leo Irlbeck, Clerk David Ubl, Director Heather Handon, Director Toby Hickle, Director Shelly Skaff and Superintendent Rob Prater, HFHS Principal Brian Masterson, HES/FES Principal Bonnie Scullard, Community Ed Director Becky Maki, Technology Director Leisa Knauff, Student Member Raechel Painovich, HES counselor Corinne Sjoberg and driver George Gimpl
Agenda
Motion by Hickle, second by Skaff to approve the agenda. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Open Forum
None
Consent Agenda The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda that usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
A. Minutes-
1. March 2022 Board Minutes
B. Bank Accounts - Bank Numbers
Total District Funds $5,062,966.32
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$4,639,824.51
Comparison to 4/1/2020
Total District Funds 4/1/2021$4,636,106.98
Total District Funds w/o Bonds$4,127,390.06
C. Employment-
Laura Gustafson, HES Office Assistant, replacing Kristi Johnson, 8 hours per day, effective March 15, 2022. Range V, Step 6 Hiring Letter
Shannon Hampey, HES Dishwasher, replacing Pat Petrowitz, 3.5 hours per day, effective March 21, 2022 Range ll, Step 0 Hiring Letter
Jill Carlier, District Office Administrative Assistant, replacing Vonda Beckman, 8 hours per day, effective March 29, 2022. Range V, Step 1, $18.00. Hiring Letter.
D. Resignation-
Mary Olson, HES para, effective February 11, 2022.
Bob Dunagan, Bus Driver, effective March 31, 2022.
Adjustment, Tanya Hoss. From March 25th to April 14, 2022.
Amanda Sleen, HFHS English Teacher. Effective June 7, 2022.
Pat Petrowitz, Food Service Worker. Effective February 28, 2022.
Robert Crawford. Effective March 25, 2022.
E. Leave of absence-
Angelina Groen Ramirez, PCTP Paraprofessional, maternity leave August 22, 2022 through October 3, 2022. Medical need documented.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Irlbeck to approve the consent agenda. Motion passed. 7 - 0
Bills- April 2022 bills
Motion by Irlbeck, second by to approve payment of bills as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
Reports-
Superintendent Rob Prater gave updates on upcoming meetings, board committee meetings, superintendent transition planning and communication plan.
High School Principal Brian Masterson reported on High School attendance, vaping has slowed down, registration, student support, behavior comparisons and his April meetings.
Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard reported on MCA, Fundraising, Attendance Data and Discipline Data, Starbase, Field Days, PBIS, there are no extra classrooms, lunch room too small, need media center and upcoming dates.
Facilities Director Joe France gave updates on the cafeteria tables, Solar for Schools, LED lighting with Ideal Energy, roof repairs and recoats, H2i company, updates on Transitions upgrades and staffing.
Committee notes as posted in the Agenda
Technology Director Leisa Knauff discussed e-rate fund to replace UPS, Student and Staff technology, wireless system for the bus garage, Cybersecurity, hotspots and technology committees.
Communications
Karlajean Becvar and Jean Jirik’s family.
Patricia Becvar’s family
Judy and Jessica Nelson
Budget Items/Unfinished Business
A. Budget Calendar-
April 2022
Staff Actions-
Elementary teachers must finalize classroom discretionary spending for the current school year.
Admin Actions-
Finalize staffing recommendations for 2022- 23 school year, in progress.
Prepare a list of purchases applicable to bids for learning materials and capital expenditures.
Preliminary recommendations-
Increase total district staffing by 2.14 teacher FTE’s due higher needs- especially special education
Custodial- No change
Empower- No change
Food service- No change
Transportation- No change
Athletics- No change
K- 4 (possibly K-8) English Language Arts curriculum “Amplify”
IXL Math curriculum
School Board Actions - Review 2022- 23 Capital Budget.
Motion by Hanson, second by Irlbeck to approve Tier 1 of Capital Budget. Motion Carried 7 - 0
B. 2022- 23 School Board goals - Recommend approval of school board goals.
Motion by Skaff, second by Grochowski to approve school board goals. Motion Carried 7- 0
C. Expenditure and enrollment review-
Current expenditures as of April 1, 2022 $11,228,529.81 - this is 69.39% of budgeted expenditures. We have completed 75% of the budget year.
Total Expenditures as of April 1, 2021 $10,367,334.99 - this is 69.41% of budgeted expenditures.
Review revenue projection- this will be updated after the legislature is adjourned for 2022.
Review enrollment numbers-
As of April 1, 2022As of April 1, 2021As of April 1, 2020HES-481
HES -468HES-486
FES-63
FES-71FES-79
HFHS-39
HFHS -411HFHS-391
Empower-28Empower - 27Empower-27Total - 1011Total -977Total-983
D. Recommend first work session- with the purpose of discussing the 2022- 23 budget framework before the legislature adjourns, on Monday May 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
Motion by Grochowski, second by Skaff to approve work session on May 2, 2022 . Motion Carried 7 - 0
E. Policy amendments- Teacher evaluation policy #403, Principal evaluation policy #311- The evaluation committee met in February to review and amend policies. Policy changes recommended are highlighted in green.
School Bus Stop Policy #712- Recommend change to add bus stop to Oriole street in Sandstone to accommodate new daycare and formalize FCI Sandstone.
Motion by Skaff, second by Hanson to approve bus change for daycare. Motion Carried 7 - 0
F. Graduation rate 2021 - Discussion Item Only
New Business
A. Jaguar Pride
Hinckley Lions Club donation for $1000.00 to go towards CE youth baseball and the $250 donation to the Pine County Fun Run.
Matt Glowacki--”for his building of “Art in The Town” will be a community connector that helps the greater public of our small Hinckley community experience and see the Visual Arts our HES students produced this 2022-2023 school year.
Resse Hartl for earning All-Conference in basketball and Bella Brant for earning All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball.
Cyliss LaFave for earning All-Conference in basketball and Lucas Kreft for earning All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball.
All the students who came down to the bus garage for Be Somebody Day. They did a wonderful job and worked hard at cleaning buses. Here is the list of students who came down with Todd Visser. Ayden Arrington, John Colsrud, Levi Westrum, Wyatt Arrington, Tayven Story, Caleb Matson, and Eddie Welch.
Katie Hartl for organizing the Be Somebody Day for the HS students.
FES PTO for supplying roller skates for the FES students.
PTO at HES and FES for supplying dinner for staff on Elementary conference nights.
B. Extended School Year-
Request approval for the High School Extended School Year Plans (ESY). Kristie Ronchetti, PCTP - Ryan Redfield and Mary Davis and Jenny Masterson as submitted
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Grochowski to approve High School Extended School Year Plans (ESY) as presented. Motion Carried 7 - 0
C. Cabak Lease-
Recommend renewing lease for 2022 for “Cabak Property” with Dan Cabak.
The use fee was raised to $700 last year to almost cover taxes. This lease is a “win/win situation” as the property is put to good use by local business., district is able to maintain a property for future unknown uses, and the agreement takes up minimal staff time. Lease has been in effect (year to year) for over a decade. We have not heard back from the Cabak family this spring but would like terms approved so they can begin as soon as possible if they agree.
Motion by Irlbeck, second by Skaff to approve Cabak Lease. Motion Carried 7 - 0
D. Policy review- Discussion only on policies: #532 Removal by Peace Officers, #601 Media Selection, #714 Health and Safety, #718 Credit Card and #903 Notice to visitors.
E. Superintendent Contract 2022- 25- Recommend approval of Superintendent’s contract for Brian Masterson for 2022- 25. Approval of contract includes acceptance of resignation for Brian Masterson as High. School Principal effective June 30, 2022.
Motion by Storlie, second by Ubl to approve Superintendent Contract for 2022 - 2025.
Motion Passed 6 - 1. Yes: Storlie, Grochowski, Irlbeck, Ubl, Hanson and Skaff. No: Hickle
With no further business to discuss Skaff motion to adjourn the board meeting at 8:35 p.m. second by Storlie. Motion passed.
David Ubl
Hinckley - Finlayson Public Schools
Clerk
