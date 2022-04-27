BRUNO TOWNSHIP
Annual Road Inspection
Date - May 7, 2022
Time - 8:30 am
Beginning at - Matt Storebo’s
48174 Wild Haven Road
This is a notice to inform the township members that the board will be meeting and reviewing the township roads for additional work needed during this year and in future years.
Karen Dracy
Clerk
Published in the Askov American April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the sale of a 1984 Ford 1910 Tractor.
Tractor may be viewed at East Central Public Schools at the ALC building parking lot or photos are also available on www.eastcentral.k12.mn.us
Minimum bid is $1,500.
Sealed bids must be received by 4:00 pm on May 6, 2022 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy 23, Finlayson, MN 55735, (320) 245-6000.
The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein. Vehicle will be sold as is.
Published in the Askov American April 28, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
East Central ISD #2580
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the following supplies and services for the 2022-23 school year, including summer school:
1. Bakery Products
2. Dairy Products
3. Transportation Fuel Products
4. Snow Removal
5. Refuse Removal
6. Recycling
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Published in the Askov American April 28, May 5, 2022
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP PINE COUNTY
STATE OF MINNESOTA RESOLUTION NO. 2022-10
RESOLUTION APPROVING VARIANCES FOR MINIMUM FRONTAGE WIDTH AND MINIMUM LOT SIZE
WHEREAS, William and Laura Berube own Lot 1, Block 2 and Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1, all in the plat of Dellyville on file in the Registrar of Deeds Office, Pine County, Minnesota; and
WHEREAS, all five of these lots are currently combined as one property in Pine County’s records; and
WHEREAS, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 1 are located east of the platted road in the Dellyville plat and Lot 1, Block 2 is located west of the platted road in the Dellyville plat, and
WHEREAS, Lot 1, Block 2 already has an existing house and garage located on it while Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 1 are vacant; and
WHEREAS, Berubes now seek to separate Lot 1, Block 2 from Lots 1, 23 and 4, Block 1 for purposes of constructing a residence on said Lots 1, 2 3 and 4, Block 1; and
WHEREAS, once such lots are separated Lot 1, Block 2 will be approximately .43 acres in size and will have approximately 140 feet of front yard road frontage; and
WHEREAS, once such lots are separated Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1 will be approximately 2 acres in size; and
WHEREAS, once Lot 1, Block 2 is separated from the other lots, Lot 1, Block 2 will not meet the Sturgeon Lake zoning ordinance Section 15.04 requirement that a lot shall have 300 feet of front yard width or the requirement that such lot shall have a minimum acreage of 5 acres of lot area and Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1 will not meet the requirement that such combined lots shall have a minimum of 5 acres of lot area; and
WHEREAS, William and Laura Berube have applied for a Variance from the minimum lot size requirement and from the requirement of 300 front feet on a public road for Lot 1, Block 2; and
WHEREAS, William and Laura Berube have applied for a variance from the minimum lot size for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1; and
WHEREAS, on April 21, 2022, the Sturgeon lake Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the applications of William and Laura Berube (the ‘Berubes”) for the three variances; and
WHEREAS, the property is currently in the Agricultural zoning district; and
WHEREAS, the Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission has held a public hearing on these proposed variances of April 21, 2022 and recommended approval of such variances.
NOW, THEREFORE, the Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission makes the following findings of fact and recommendation:
1, Berubes have applied for the following variances: a. a variance from the minimum lot size required by Sturgeon Lake Township Zoning Ordinance Section 15.04 for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1. b. a Variance from the minimum lot size required by Sturgeon Lake Township Zoning Ordinance Section 15.04 and from the requirement of 300 front feet of front yard width for Lot 1, Block 2
2. There are practical difficulties in complying with the zoning ordinance in that the road that physically divides these properties has existed as a right of way for many years and has de facto subdivided these properties long before the Township zoning ordinance was in existence. The existence of the road prevents these properties from being merged together and takes up acreage that could have provided enough acreage to make the properties compliant under the Township’s ordinance,
3. In light of the fact that Lot 1, Block 2 already exists as a physically separate lot (due to the road right of way) consisting of .43 acres in area and with a front yard width of 140 feet, the Berube’s proposal to continue using the property in the same manner after the lot split is a reasonable use of the property in question.
4, In light of the fact that Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1 will be used for residential purposes and will be as much as four times larger in area than the neighboring residential lots, such is a reasonable use of the property in question.
5. The requested variances meet the spirit of the Township’s zoning ordinance in that the properties have already been physically subdivided as smaller lots prior to the enactment of the Township’s Zoning Ordinance and no new smaller lots are being physically created by this transaction.
6. The plight of the landowner is due to unique circumstances regarding the creation of the plat prior to the existence of the Township’s zoning ordinance and the fact that the individual Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 1 and Lot 1, Block 2 were all combined for tax identification purposes prior to the existence of the Township’s zoning ordinance.
7. Because the other properties in the area are developed for residential purposes, granting the requested variances to allow an additional residence to be constructed on Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Block 1 will not alter the essential character of the locality.
NOW, THEREFORE, the Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission does hereby recommend that all three of Berubes’s variance requests be approved by the Sturgeon Lake Town Board,
APPROVED this 21st day of April, 2022 by the Sturgeon Lake Planning Commission.
STURGEON LAKE PLANNING COMMISSION
/s/ Nadene Kuhlman
Sturgeon Lake Township Clerk
Published in the Askov American April 28, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 30, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,600.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Michael Currie and Nancy Currie, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: February 9, 2018 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A-538317
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Quicken Loans Inc.
Dated: March 9, 2020
Recorded: March 17, 2020 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A552115
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033946453820
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 402 2nd St SE, Hinckley, MN 55037-8732
Tax Parcel ID Number: 405363000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Except the Easterly 5 feet thereof, Newman`s First Addition to the Village of Hinckley, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $81,943.97
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 16, 2022, or the next business day if December 16, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: March 19, 2022
MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc.
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050662-F1
Published on the Askov American March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28,
2022
