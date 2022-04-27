OGEMA TOWNSHIP
TREASURER POSITION
Ogema’s Treasurer has a vacancy on the Town Board starting June 30th, 2022.
It is the responsibility of Town Board of Supervisors to appoint someone to fill this vacancy until the next Township Election held on March 14th, 2023 regardless of how many years are left in the term. Minn. Stat.
367.03, subd.6. The person appointed to fill a vacancy must be eligible to hold office in the town, meaning the person must be an eligible voter in the town, is at least 21 years old, and lived in the town for at least 30 days. Those persons interested may call and leave a message or send a letter or e-mail to:
Ogema Township Clerk
41040 Alma Razor Road
Hinckley, MN. 55037
(320) 384-6110
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the Hinckley News April 28, 2022
BROOK PARK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR GRADING /SNOW PLOWING/GRAVEL BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Brook Park Township will receive sealed bids for grading and snowplowing (rate per hour), hauling gravel (trucking per hour) and gravel (price per yard). The township has approximately 16 miles of road. All bids must be submitted with current certificate of liability insurance. Brook Park Township board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Town clerk must receive all bids by mail by 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 6th, 2022 at: PO Box 838, Hinckley, MN, 55037. Any bids received will be reviewed by the board at the monthly meeting to be held on May 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park. Contact Supervisor Brad Rootkie at 612-390-9172 with any questions.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Hinckley News on April 14, 21, and 28, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
Abandoned Trailer
Description: Year: 2019, Make:LGND TRL, Color:Black, Class C Commerical Trailer
Vin# 1L1EB163JX1713296
The above described trailer was towed by Keith’s Towing on 2/20/22 for Pine County Sheriff’s office being abandoned and has been impounded and now has become eligible for sale according to Minnesota statute 168B.051
Signed:
Keith Kastonek
Keith’s Towing
PO Box 392
Hinckley, MN 55037
612-390-4455
Published in the Hinckley News
April 14, 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Scenic-airrides.com
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308843400020
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Scenic-Air Rides.com
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308839600027
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Scenic Air Rides
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308832300024
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
CERTIFICATE OF
ASSUMED NAME
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: ScenicAirRides
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Weidendorf Investments, LLC Address: 24226 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037 USA
Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:
Original File Number 1308837600025
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED 04/12/2022
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE SIGNED: 04/12/2022
SIGNED BY: Brian Weidendorf
MAILING ADDRESS: 22426 Lone Pine Road Hinckley MN 55037
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Published in the Hinckley News
April 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,935.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ethan Buchholz, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 20, 2018 as Document Number A544104 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on February 10, 2020 as Document Number A551527 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 23, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries, Pine County Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 518 PARK AVE, SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $143,321.86
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455425000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000114028-2
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 21, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: March 24, 2022
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0742-FC04)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 17, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $124,242.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Joshua M. Bacon, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Members Cooperative Credit Union
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 6, 2017 as Document Number A537151 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded on February 4, 2020 as Document Number A551448 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 11 and 12, Block 7, Sandstone Quarries, Pine County, Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 222 COURT AVE N , SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $123,417.66
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Members Cooperative Credit Union
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455288000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1005354-0000001408-8
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 02, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 2, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: March 15, 2022
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By:/s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(22-0326-FC01)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 24, 31,
April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022
