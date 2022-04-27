FINLAYSON TOWNSHIP
MEETING NOTICE
Finlayson Township will be meeting May 12th 2022 @ 6:00 p.m with a Dollar General project manager to discuss the possibility if a Dollar General being built on the corner of Howard and Hammond North. Anyone that would like to ask questions or just come listen is welcome to join us.
Please call Jenny @ 320-216-5243 with any questions or concerns.
Published in the Pine County Courier on April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
East Central ISD #2580
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the following supplies and services for the 2022-23 school year, including summer school:
1. Bakery Products
2. Dairy Products
3. Transportation Fuel Products
4. Snow Removal
5. Refuse Removal
6. Recycling
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Published in the Pine County Courier April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
East Central ISD #2580
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the sale of a 1984 Ford 1910 Tractor.
Tractor may be viewed at East Central Public Schools at the ALC building parking lot or photos are also available on www.eastcentral.k12.mn.us
Minimum bid is $1,500.
Sealed bids must be received by 4:00 pm on May 6, 2022 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy 23, Finlayson, MN 55735, (320) 245-6000.
The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein Vehicle will be sold as is.
Published in the Pine County Courier April 28, 2022
ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE DELL GROVE EMMANUEL CEMETERY CORPORATION
The Dell Grove Emmanuel Cemetery Corporation will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, May 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The purpose of the meeting will be to appoint directors, elect officers, update the records, review the by-laws and to transact any other business concerning the cemetery. The meeting is open to all directors, officers, lot owners and any other interested people. Questions to be discussed can be submitted before the meeting.
Stan Sjodahl
Chairman
Published in the Pine County Courier April 21, 28, 2022
CITY OF FINLAYSON
EXCESS EQUIPMENT BIDS
City of Finlayson will be offering excess equipment for bids, 1999 Dodge Ram 2500, to the minimum bid accepted will start at $6,500. Truck is available to be viewed at the City Garage by appointment, call City Hall at 320-233-6472 to schedule. Please place Bid in sealed envelope marked “Truck”. Bids must be received by May 6, 2022 with winning bid selected at the May 9, 2022 City Council meeting. Bids may be emailed to Finlayson@scicable.com or delivered to the City of Finlayson, 2217 Finland Ave, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735.
Published in the Pine County Courier April 21, 28, 2022
CITY OF FINLAYSON
HAYING BIDS
Bids wanted for leasing acreage for hay near the sewer stabilization ponds for the City of Finlayson. There is approximately 7 acres of land available for haying. Land can be viewed by contacting the City of Finlayson to schedule an appointment. Bids should be for a 5 year contract. Bids will be accepted through May 6, 2022 with a decision to be made at the May 9th council meeting. Bids can be emailed to finlayson@scicable.com or dropped off in person at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. Finlayson, or Mailed to City of Finlayson, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735. Call 320-233-6472 with any questions.
Published in the Pine County Courier April 21, 28, 2022
CITY OF FINLAYSON
MOWING BIDS
Bids wanted for mowing of sewer stabilization ponds for the City of Finlayson. Mowing to be done routinely (monthly at a minimum) for the interior dike slopes, exterior dike slopes and tops of the ponds. Bids will be accepted through May 6, 2022 with a decision to be made at the May 9th council meeting. Bids can be emailed to finlayson@scicable.com or dropped off in person at City Hall, 2217 Finland Ave. Finlayson or Mailed to City of Finlayson, PO Box 244, Finlayson, MN 55735. Call 320-233-6472 with any questions.
Published on the Pine County Courier April 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Dale E Campbell, a single person
Mortgagee: U.S. Bank National Association ND
Dated: July 27, 1999
Recorded: September 2, 1999
Pine County Recorder Document No. 383311
Transaction Agent: NI A
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification _Number: NI A
Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 2, Pine Tree Park, Pine County, Minnesota
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 195052000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
27661 PINE TREE DR
PINE CITY, MN 55063
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $25,622.64
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/ Assignee of
Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 30, 2021, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 30, 2022 at 11 :59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11 :59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE
WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION
582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE
IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT
PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: November 1, 2021
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,
Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D.,
Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.
ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN10768
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to February 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County-Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,
MN in said County and State.
Dated: December 28, 2021
By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. B_ank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Sl:lite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
MN10768
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to March 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,
MN in said County and State.
Dated: February 3, 2022
By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S.· Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
651-291-8955
MN10768
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed
to April 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City,
MN in said County and State.
Dated: March 10, 2022
By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St.. Paul, MN 55101
701-456-3260
MN10768
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to May 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN in said County and State.
Dated: April 18, 2022
By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
Attorneys for:
U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association N.D., Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626 •
St. Paul, MN 55101
801-355-2886
MN10768
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier April 28, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 1, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,931.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.
SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 22, 2003, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number 423015, thereafter modified by Loan Modification recorded on March 7, 2019 as Document Number A545218
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: August 2, 2019 filed: August 2, 2019, recorded as document number A547735
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Starting at the Southwest corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to Quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established Section line approximately 820 feet to the point of beginning.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 57194 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: R30.0354.013
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $115,528.57
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: February 10, 2022
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for April 14, 2022, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to June 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by December 23, 2022. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: April 21, 2022.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road,
Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
18-109917
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published on the Pine County Courier April 28, 2022
