NOTICE OF
MEETING DATE CHANGE
BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
All residents please be advised of a change of date for May 2022 meeting. Meeting will be held on Thursday May 26, 2022 beginning @ 7:00 pm at the Birch Creek Town Hall.
Marissa Rayburn Clerk,
Birch Creek Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 12, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for Transportation Fuel Products for the 2022-23 school year, including summer school. Bids should include bulk fuel pricing including the installation of a diesel fuel tank located on the school campus.
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 25, 2022 (Revised) at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 12, 19, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
ISD No. 2165 Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by ISD No. 2165 Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools for the following supplies and services for the 2022-2023 school year, including summer school:
1) Bakery Product
2) Dairy Products
3) Transportation Fuel Products
4) Garbage with Recycling included
Please e-mail vbeckman@isd2165.org or call 320-384-6277 for bid specifications. Bids must be received by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022 at the Hinckley-Finlayson School District Office, P.O. Box 308, 201 Main Street East, Hinckley MN, 55037-0308. ISD No. 2165 Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Jodi Storlie
Clerk
Board of Education
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 2022
NORMAN TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ROAD INSPECTIONS
Norman Township Residents please be advised that the Supervisors of Norman Township will be conducting their Annual Road Inspection for 2022 on May 21, 2022, starting 9:00am at the Town Hall located at: 41455 Co. Rd. 43 Willow River, MN 55795. All questions or concerns regarding the Township Roads can be communicated at 9:00am on May 21, 2022, or emailed to: norman.township@frontier.com , or mailed to the clerk’s residence at: 80212 Sangren Rd. Willow River, MN 55795. Supervisors will discuss the condition of the Township roads at the May Board Meeting, held at the town hall, on May 26, 2022, at 8:00pm.
Judy Nelson,
Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 2022
Land Patent Benefit Notice
I, Martin Thomas Rainer, am bringing forth my Land Patent Benefit.
If Interested see https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
