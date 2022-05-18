NOTICE WILMA TOWNSHIP:
ROAD INSPECTION, MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022
Meet at Duxbury Store at 10 a.m.
Open Meeting
Paul Raymond, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 2022
STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL TOWNSHIP
ROAD REVIEW
MAY 23, 2022 AND MAY 25, 2022
Notice is hereby given by the town board of Sturgeon Lake Township: The Sturgeon Lake Township’s annual road review will be held on the 23rd of May 2022 and begin at 8:00 a.m. And continue until 4:00 p.m. If the town board has not completed the annual township road review, it will be continued on may 25th, 2022. The hours will be from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
This notice is given by my hand on the 12th, day of May 2022.
Nedene Kuhlman,
Clerk of Sturgeon Lake Township
This notice is posted at the Sturgeon Lake Town Hall and the U.S. Post Office in the City of Sturgeon Lake on may 12th, 2022.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 2022
Public Notice
North Pine Area
Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or Via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 811 7200 7061
Passcode: 713820
One tap mobile is:
1-312-626-6799 US
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 2022
BARRY TOWNSHIP
There will be a Public Hearing regarding the Conditional Use Permit application to make a seasonal campground at 31409 State Highway 48 in Hinckley. The hearing will take place at the Oddfellows Lodge, 104 Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley at 7pm.
Sue Dutcher
Barry Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Court File Number:58-PR-22-49
Estate of: Steven Ray Richardson, Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 7/11/22, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Joshua V. Richardson and Anna Richardson, whose addresses are 1012 Riverside Drive SE, St. Cloud, MN, 56304 and 15100 Willowood Drive, Minnetonka, MN, 55345, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the co-personal representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date:05/04/2022
Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorneys for Petitioner
Name: Stefanie L. Brown
Rinke Noonan, Ltd.
PO Box 1497
St. Cloud, MN 56302-1497
Attorney License No. 0314730
(320) 251-6700
Fax:(320) 656-3500
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.58-PR-22-48
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 7/12/22, at 10:00 am via Zoom a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the
Decedent, and for the appointment of George Swanson, whose address is 72230 Beaver Tail Rd., Askov, Minnesotas 55704 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration, Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power: to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date:05/05/2022
Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attoney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Ahlgren Law Office LLC
One North Lake
Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No: 12039X
Telephone: 320 679-1754
FAX: 320 679-1378
Email: john@ahlgrenlawoffice.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Willow River is now accepting bids for roof repair and/or replacement. All estimates should be submitted by June 5th to the City of Willow River, 8099 County Hwy 61, P.O. Box 125, Willow River. Bids will preferably include two separate amounts – one for repair only and one for full replacement. Bids will be reviewed during the June city council meeting. Call (218)372-3733 for more details.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 12, 19, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for Transportation Fuel Products for the 2022-23 school year, including summer school. Bids should include bulk fuel pricing including the installation of a diesel fuel tank located on the school campus.
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 25, 2022 (Revised) at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 12, 19, 2022
Land Patent Benefit Notice
I, Martin Thomas Rainer, am bringing forth my Land Patent Benefit.
If Interested see https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS
ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 5, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,149.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Carol Ann B Feltus, married
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008597-3000001375-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Impac Mortgage Corp.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 2, 2015, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A519247, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on September 9, 2016 as Document Number A528796
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 140.0 feet of the South 733.0 feet of the West 333.0 feet of Government Lot 4, Section 22, Township 39, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1606 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 280312000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $69,760.38
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2023, or the next business day if January 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 13, 2022
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup urged the board to give considerable attention to the amendments requested to the Solid Waste Ordinance at regular agenda item #1.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the April 5, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the April 12, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund 3,387,467
3,642,426 254,956
Health and Human Services Fund
1,604,251 2,019,778 415,527
Road and Bridge Fund
1,497,473
2,569,131 1,071,659
COVID Relief 0.00
2,413,212 2,413,212
Land 2,571,571
2,485,478 (86,093)
511,439 (98,523)
TOTAL (inc nonmajor funds)
11,286,696 15,246,629
3,959,933
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 481 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $1,118,361.72 were paid during the period of March 1, 2022-March 31, 2022: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 5,593.61; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Askov Deep Rock, 6,452.04; Auto Value-Hinckley, 2,490.25; BAUER CONSTRUCTION, 5,430.91; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,650.50; CalTopo LLC (Cardmember Service), 2,000.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 11,350.15; CENTRAL ROOFING COMPANY, 103,851.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 75,360.40; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 3,798.00; DHS State Operated Services, 4,147.10; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 27,012.74; Duluth Institute Inc, 2,850.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 12,200.14; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,884.87; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 7,678.12; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 7,124.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,072.50; FURTHER, 5,463.79; GUARDIAN, 9,300.75; Heartland Girls Ranch, 8,200.64; HERNESS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, 7,400.00; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 24,389.00; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 16,057.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 5,000.00; Kris Engineering, Inc, 10,554.40; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,609.41; LHB INC, 2,458.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,245.07; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,014.71; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 10,982.00; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 11,655.22; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 4,533.00; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,957.11; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 147,929.15; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,510.90; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 11,200.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,611.20; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 13,693.25; North Homes Inc, 30,828.14; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 2,830.20; Northwoods Children Home, 10,447.08; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 7,728.49; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 13,769.86; PDS, 6,585.18; Pitney Bowes, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,112.75; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 8,500.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 11,240.31; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; Reedsburg Hardware Co., 2,249.66; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 9,450.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 2,898.00; SEH INC, 2,835.02; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,250.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 6,817.20; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 20,768.94; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 113,790.00; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 2,159.88; Town Of Pokegama, 4,100.00; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 65,372.33; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 391,314.12; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 4,807.50; Verizon Wireless, 7,513.17; Widseth Smith Nolting & Assoc Inc, 3,137.50; Zahl Petroleum, 3,520.70.
Approve Resolution 2022-22 extending septic fix-up special assessments for Hailey Nelson and Bennett Larson, PID 28.0950.000, $11,000, and James Kollar, PID 28.5323.000, $9,100.
Approve Resolution 2022-25 approving application for Premises Permit for Moose Lake Area Hockey Association to conduct lawful gambling at Moose Lake Golf Club.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Contracts -- Pine County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement/Windemere Township Criminal Ordinance Violations Enforcement
Removed from Agenda.
Public Hearing - County Zoning Ordinance Amendment 2022-16 to Consider Zoning Amendments for the Township of Pine Lake and Amending the Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the Pine Lake Township Board passed a resolution opting in to the County Zoning Ordinance and rescinding their Township Land Use Zoning Ordinance. Pine County Ordinance 2022-16 includes Pine Lake Township in the county’s zoning ordinance and rescinds all Pine Lake Township ordinances and amendments, governing land use and zoning on behalf of the Pine Lake Township Board of Supervisors. Pine County Ordinance 2022-16 also amends the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance to provide that recreational vehicles used as principal dwellings must have facilities for sewage management that comply with the ordinance. The board discussed the definition of “occasional use” for recreational vehicles and the requirements of this amendment.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:20 a.m. and called for public comment. Pine Lake Township Chair Dareld Schoenrock was present and stated his concern with seven campers on a 15-acre parcel of river property with no sewer management. Upon discussion, it was determined that this situation is currently being addressed through the county Zoning Department.
Ailene Croup, present via interactive technology, stated she felt that requiring recreational vehicles to have current registration would be the best option for sewage management due to ease in moving the recreational vehicle to a dumping station. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:25 a.m.
Commissioner Waldhalm encouraged Mr. Schoenrock to follow up his concerns with the Planning Zoning and Solid Waste Department.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Pine County Ordinance 2022-16 amending the Pine County Zoning Ordinance and rescinding all existing land use and zoning ordinances and amendments thereto adopted by Pine Lake Township, also amending the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the April 11, 2022 Personnel Committee. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Recommend the hiring of a Child Protection Services Social Worker and request backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. This position has been vacant since March 2020 due to work load and budget considerations and is included and is included in the 2022 HHS budget.
B. Auditor / Treasurer
i. Recommend the hiring of a Property Appraiser with a target hire date of June 1, 2022 and request backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officers Shaun Mitchell (part-time, effective March 23, 2022), Joel Long (effective April 30, 2022), and Hunter Greicar (part-time, effective April 1, 2022), and to approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Items 3Ai/hiring of Child Protection Services Social Worker, 3Bi/hiring of Property Appraiser, and 3Ci/acknowledge resignations of corrections officers Shaun Mitchell, Joel Long and Hunter Greicar and approval of backfill of these positions and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Administrator’s Office
i. Consider approval of Temporary Personnel Policy 2022-1 Employee Referral Bonus Program.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Item 3D/Temporary Personnel Policy 2022-1 Employee Referral Bonus Program and designate $25,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to fund the program. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1, with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-24 designating April 26, 2022 as County Government Appreciation Day. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-23 recognizing correctional officers and correctional employees in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig acknowledging septic assessment program on Net Lake under the Nemadji 1W1P grant, and creating the following One Watershed One Plan accounts:
01-107-004-5302 Kettle River 1W1P Grant
01-107-004-6803 Kettle River 1W1P Expenditure
01-107-005-5302 Lower St. Croix 1W1P Grant
01-107-005-6803 Lower St. Croix 1W1P Expenditure
01-107-006-5302 Nemadji 1W1P Grant
01-107-006-6803 Nemadji 1W1P Expenditure
01-107-007-5302 Snake River 1W1P Grant 01-107-007-6803 Snake River 1W1P Expenditure
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the contract with Houston Engineering, Inc. For professional services to the Kettle/Upper St. Croix Watershed One Watershed One Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
First Quarter 2022 Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through March 31, 2022 by reviewing expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the first quarter revenue and expenditures are as expected.
A Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., the location to be determined.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:36 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine County Courier May 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.