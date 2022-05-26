BARRY TOWNSHIP
There will be a Public Hearing regarding the Conditional Use Permit application to make a seasonal campground at 31409 State Highway 48 in Hinckley. The hearing will take place on June 7, 2022 at the Oddfellows Lodge, 104 Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley at 7pm.
Sue Dutcher
Barry Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Court File Number:58-PR-22-49
Estate of: Steven Ray Richardson, Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 7/11/22, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Joshua V. Richardson and Anna Richardson, whose addresses are 1012 Riverside Drive SE, St. Cloud, MN, 56304 and 15100 Willowood Drive, Minnetonka, MN, 55345, respectively, as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the co-personal representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date:05/04/2022
Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorneys for Petitioner
Name: Stefanie L. Brown
Rinke Noonan, Ltd.
PO Box 1497
St. Cloud, MN 56302-1497
Attorney License No. 0314730
(320) 251-6700
Fax:(320) 656-3500
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.58-PR-22-48
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 7/12/22, at 10:00 am via Zoom a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the
Decedent, and for the appointment of George Swanson, whose address is 72230 Beaver Tail Rd., Askov, Minnesotas 55704 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration, Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power: to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Date:05/05/2022
Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attoney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Ahlgren Law Office LLC
One North Lake
Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No: 12039X
Telephone: 320 679-1754
FAX: 320 679-1378
Email: john@ahlgrenlawoffice.com
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, 2022
Land Patent Benefit Notice
I, Martin Thomas Rainer, am bringing forth my Land Patent Benefit.
If Interested see https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS
ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 5, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,149.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Carol Ann B Feltus, married
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008597-3000001375-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Impac Mortgage Corp.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 2, 2015, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A519247, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on September 9, 2016 as Document Number A528796
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 140.0 feet of the South 733.0 feet of the West 333.0 feet of Government Lot 4, Section 22, Township 39, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1606 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 280312000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $69,760.38
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2023, or the next business day if January 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 13, 2022
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022
SANDSTONE SPECIAL EDA MEETING - MOTION SUMMARY
MAY 18, 2022
Call to order: 5:30 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Matt Anderson, Randy Riley
Members absent: Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Meghan Elliott of New History
Motion Spartz, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220518-01 Authorizing Application to and Acceptance of a Minnesota Historical Society Legacy Grant to Support Stabilization Efforts for the Historic Sandstone School Building. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley, to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the City/EDA and Meghan Elliott as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to adjourn at 5:55 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 26, 2022
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
May 9, 2022
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Rich Thomsen, Julie Domogalla, Doug Ecklund, Judy Loken, Pete Brown, Angie Presley, Genny
Swenson, Andy Almos. Others Present: Stef Youngberg, Kris Chryst, Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Newspaper, William
Loew, Frank Moyer, Bill Groskreutz, Amanda Thompson, Cassie Gaede, Sarah Kroschel and Scouts BSA Troop 187.
I Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 6pm. Pledge of allegiance and flag presentation by Scouts BSA
Troop 187.
II. No items presented at open forum.
III. Domogalla reported one change to the agenda under reports I, i - AFSCME negotiations meeting on May 19th has been postponed. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
IV. Motion by Loken, second by Presley to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. May Bills
B. Minutes for the April meeting
C. Employment:
i. Resignation - Tony Lourey as Teacher effective at the end of the 2021-22 contract year.
ii. Sarah Rydberg - Art Teacher, BA, Step 6 effective for the 2022-23 contract year.
iii. Roxann Winter - Elementary Special Education Teacher, MA, Step 16 effective for 2022-23 contract
year.
iv. Bethany Williams, Elementary Teacher, BA, Step 1 effective for the 2022-23 contract year.
v. Sydney Fornengo, Elementary Teacher, BA, Step 1 effective for the 2022-23 contract year.
vi. Additional Summer Work Days:
● Bill Groskreutz (Technology) – 25 days
● Tom Gafkjen (Technology Para) – 15 days
● Keith Yehlik (Technology) – Not to exceed 10 days
● Cassie Gaede (High School Counselor) – Not to exceed 15 days
V. REPORTS
A. Dollars for Scholars - Cassie Gaede and Bill Loew:
i. Loew highlighted history and how it got started. Gaede reported the initial goal was 100K, but the committee has far exceeded that amount. They are affiliated with Scholarship America; 2.2 million in funds; investment gains; large community donors. Committee meets once a month.The phonathon is the main fundraiser. Gaede shared a handout of scholarship names. Committee believes that every student who applies gets a little money, scholarships are not just given to one person. Website is
eastcentral.dollarsforscholars.org. Discussion on how we can market to other schools?
B. Bill Groskreutz, Technology Coordinator reported on summer recycling, refreshing Chromebook supply, high school will continue to use Schoology as an LMS, phase 2 paging complete; hold off on phase 3, live streaming continued, internal security scans, chip shortage, radios also delayed, today we completed a risk assessment through ECMECC, results in approximately two weeks.
C. Frank Moyer, 4.0 School Services reported on challenges, currently have more than enough drivers, upgrade in equipment, new bus mechanic has been hired, behavior issues, good working relationship with EC staff.
D. Superintendent Almos reported on:
i. Commencement exercises will be held on Friday, June 3 at 7:00pm. Genny Swenson and Judy Loken will be handing out diplomas.
ii. A draft of the 22-23 Workshop Schedule was reviewed.
iii. Fuel Bids - this year the district added Bulk Dyed Diesel Fuel to their bid specifications. The goal is to get a tank onsite. Fuel bids were extended to May 25th.
iv. Legislative Update – special education cross subsidy; if approved possibly 900K for EC for one year; special education funding continues to be an ongoing concern.
E. High School Principal reported on planning for 22/23 school year, Big Trade Truck, graduation, testing, summer school registration, PBIS program, prom, non-tenure evaluations and kudos to Frank and his drivers.
F. Elementary Principal reported on I Love to Read month, 35 days of Joy, spring concert, science fair, testing, preschool roundup 12 families attending, goals for the summer and Frank does a great job in the bus garage!
G. Business Manager presented the revised budget with detailed summary, working on the FY23 budget, recommendation to move to ARCC (Region 2), beneficiary Dorothy Stockamp $5500 and legislation that could provide unemployment in summer months.
H. School Board Committees:
i. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
ii. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
iii. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
iv. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
v. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
vi. Resource Training & Solutions – Almos
vii. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
viii. Facilities Committee (report under New Business) – Presley, Thomsen, Brown
ix. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla
x. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
xi. Student Representative – Grundmeier
xii. MASA Board – Almos
I. Set Meeting Dates:
i. Finance Committee May 24th at 4:00pm
VI. COMMUNICATIONS
VII. OLD BUSINESS
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Rachel’s Challenge Lock In - Thanks to Mrs. Finley and all volunteers.
ii. Prom / Post Prom - Thanks to all volunteers and sponsors for a successful event.
B. Motion by Brown, second Presley to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Post Prom - Kolands $100
ii. Post Prom - Koske $50
iii. Post Prom - Methven Funeral $150
iv. Post Prom - Sandstone Dental $100
v. Post Prom - Vintage Pub $100
vi. Post Prom - EC Energy $100
vii. Post Prom - EC PTO $250
viii. Post Prom - Twin Pines Vet $100
ix. Rachel’s Challenge - EC PTO $250
x. HS Spirit - Viking Coca-Cola $417
xi. Backpack Program - EC PTO $500
C. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to approve the revised FY 22 budget at 725 ADM. Motion unanimously approved.
D. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to approve the 2022-2023 Minnesota State High School League
Membership, Designated School Board and School Representatives - Thomsen and Superintendent. Motion unanimously approved.
E. Motion by Loken, second by Thomsen to approve the following Tenure/Probationary Teachers. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Tenure at the end of 2021-2022 school year:
● Kyle Svare
● Lindsey Scherer
● Genoa Fiereck
● Jennie Carlin
● Christina Forga
● Sarah Disher
ii. Probationary:
● Shea Danaher (tier 2, not eligible for tenure)
● Mavis Hanley-Degerstrom (unlicensed)
● Lee Costley (unlicensed)
● Jackie McClain (unlicensed)
● Kevin Burgess (unlicensed)
● Claire Pauly (tenure end of 22-23)
● Darren Fogt (tier 1, not eligible for tenure)
● Mark Nelson (tier 1, not eligible for tenure)
● Hailey Hippen (tenure end of 23-24)
● Shawn Jansen (tenure end of 23-24)
● Sarah Palmer (tenure end of 23-24)
● Martha Lehman (unlicensed)
F. Motion by Presley, second by Domogalla to approve RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF SCHOOL
BUILDING BONDS AND CALLING AN ELECTION THEREON. This is a procedural step for our bond referendum on August 9th, 2022. Motion unanimously passed.
G. Motion by Ecklund, second Thomsen to approve changing business service support from Region 3
(CMERDC) to Region 2 (ARCC) effective July 1st, 2022. Motion unanimously approved.
H. Discussion on Superintendent search and tentative timeline. Fourteen applications have been received.
IX. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 7:23 pm
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 26, 2022
