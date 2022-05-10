NOTICE FOR BIDS
ISD No. 2165 Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by ISD No. 2165 Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools for the following supplies and services for the 2022-2023 school year, including summer school:
1) Bakery Product
2) Dairy Products
3) Transportation Fuel Products
4) Garbage with Recycling included
Please e-mail vbeckman@isd2165.org or call 320-384-6277 for bid specifications. Bids must be received by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022 at the Hinckley-Finlayson School District Office, P.O. Box 308, 201 Main Street East, Hinckley MN, 55037-0308. ISD No. 2165 Hinckley-Finlayson Public Schools Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Jodi Storlie
Clerk
Board of Education
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 2022
NORMAN TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ROAD INSPECTIONS
Norman Township Residents please be advised that the Supervisors of Norman Township will be conducting their Annual Road Inspection for 2022 on May 21, 2022, starting 9:00am at the Town Hall located at: 41455 Co. Rd. 43 Willow River, MN 55795. All questions or concerns regarding the Township Roads can be communicated at 9:00am on May 21, 2022, or emailed to: norman.township@frontier.com , or mailed to the clerk’s residence at: 80212 Sangren Rd. Willow River, MN 55795. Supervisors will discuss the condition of the Township roads at the May Board Meeting, held at the town hall, on May 26, 2022, at 8:00pm.
Judy Nelson,
Norman Township Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 2022
OGEMA TOWNSHIP
Annual Road and
Sign Review Meeting
Ogema Township has scheduled their Annual Road and Sign Review on Monday, May16th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. starting at the Ogema Town Hall.(41040 Alma Razor Road)
Supervisor road assessments will be further discussed back at the town hall after the road review for approval of road gravel and improvements.
Public may follow along if it so desires.
Robert J. Sunstrom
Clerk, Ogema Township
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 2022
Land Patent Benefit Notice
I, Martin Thomas Rainer, am bringing forth my Land Patent Benefit.
If Interested see https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
BRUNO TOWNSHIP
Annual Road Inspection
Date - May 7, 2022
Time - 8:30 am
Beginning at - Matt Storebo’s
48174 Wild Haven Road
This is a notice to inform the township members that the board will be meeting and reviewing the township roads for additional work needed during this year and in future years.
Karen Dracy
Clerk
Published in the Askov American April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
East Central ISD #2580
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the following supplies and services for the 2022-23 school year, including summer school:
1. Bakery Products
2. Dairy Products
3. Transportation Fuel Products
4. Snow Removal
5. Refuse Removal
6. Recycling
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Published in the Askov American April 28, May 5, 2022
FINLAYSON TOWNSHIP
MEETING NOTICE
Finlayson Township will be meeting May 12th 2022 @ 6:00 p.m with a Dollar General project manager to discuss the possibility if a Dollar General being built on the corner of Hwy 18 and Hammond North. Anyone that would like to ask questions or just come listen is welcome to join us.
Please call Jenny @ 320-216-5243 with any questions or concerns.
Published in the Pine County Courier on April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE FOR BIDS
East Central ISD #2580
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by East Central ISD #2580 for the following supplies and services for the 2022-23 school year, including summer school:
1. Bakery Products
2. Dairy Products
3. Transportation Fuel Products
4. Snow Removal
5. Refuse Removal
6. Recycling
Please email kzemke@eastcentral.k12.mn.us or call (320) 245-6000 for bid specifications.
Bids must be received by 12:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022 at the East Central District Office, 61085 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. The East Central ISD #2580 Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any formal irregularities therein.
Published in the Pine County Courier April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS
ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
Mortgagor: Sheila Vandevere, a single woman
Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for
Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns
Dated: September 5, 2019
Recorded: September 18, 2019
Pine County Recorder Document No. A548674
Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/ A Mr. Cooper
Dated: March 26, 2020
Recorded: April 14, 2020
Pine County Recorder Document No. A552520
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100397270014648610
Lender or Broker: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/ A Mr. Cooper
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Mortgage Originator: N ationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/ A Mr. Cooper
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred herein is situated in the state of
Minnesota, Pine County described as follows:
Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 20, Township 41, Range 21
Less the following parcels
Parcel A: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41,
Range 21, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest comer of said Southwest Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter; thence east along the South line thereof, 567 feet; thence North parallel with he
West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 291 feet; thence west parallel with the said South line 567 feet to said West line; thence South along said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning; Subject to the township road along the South line thereof.
Parcel B; That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 41,
Range 21, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest comer of said Southwest Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter; thence East along the South line there of 567 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing East along said South line 180 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter a distance of 810 feet; thence
West parallel with said South line 345 feet; thence South parallel with the said West line 519 feet; thence East parallel with said South line 165 feet; thence South parallel with said West line 291 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to the township road along the South line thereof.
This is Abstract Property.
TAX PARCEL NO.: 15.0209.000
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
12399 Tower Road
Hinckley, MN 55037
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $266,997.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $303,204.45
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/ Assignee of
Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 28, 2022, 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriffs Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor( s ), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes. section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 28, 2023 at 11 :59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a
Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11 :59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE
MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE
WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION
582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE
IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT
PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: March 3, 2022
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee
By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
701-456-3260
651-228-1753 (fax)
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.
ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MN10941
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to June 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN in said County and State.
Dated: April 27, 2022
By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
Attorneys for:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Assignee of Mortgagee
101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626
St. Paul, MN 55101
801-355-2886
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,935.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ethan Buchholz, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 20, 2018 as Document Number A544104 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on February 10, 2020 as Document Number A551527 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 23, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries, Pine County Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 518 PARK AVE, SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $143,321.86
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455425000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000114028-2
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 21, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: March 24, 2022
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0742-FC04)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Hinckley News on March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 2022
SANDSTONE CITY COUNCIL MEETING - MOTION SUMMARY
APRIL 20, 2022
Call to order: 6:15 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Sandstone Firefighters: Chaz Mann, Ross Degerstrom, Andy Wilkening; Pine County Courier Editor Jennifer Yocum Stans, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, MN DOT Engineer Doug Kerfeld, John & Dean Sack, Linda Pfeifer
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Gaede, second Riley to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, to open the Public Hearing to consider an assessment for property abatement at 6:34 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley, to close the Public Hearing at 6:35 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to adopt Resolution No. 20220420-01 Assessing $153 for property abatement on property 717 Commercial Avenue North. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to open the public hearing to consider vacating a platted right-of-way at 6:36 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to close the Public Hearing at 6:38 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to adopt Resolution No. 20220420-02 Vacating the Platted Right-of-Way of Washington Street between Main Avenue South/TH123 and Old Military Road South. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve minutes from the March 16, 2022 Regular Council Meeting and the March 28, 2022 Special Council Meeting. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220420-03 accepting donations for Panther Park from various entities and persons in the total amount of $3,270.00. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220420-04 accepting the donation of IT Items: switch, router, and some access points from Chaz Mann. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer declining to adopt a resolution of support for the Detachment Petition submitted on behalf of Sack’s LLC for the Quality Home & Sports property. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer approving the Landlord’s Agreement for the benefit of Frandsen Bank & Trust regarding security interest of Genesis Technology Communication, LLC. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to adopt Resolution No. 20220420-05 Supporting East Central Energy’s Broadband Project in Pine County. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to approve Payment No. 4 (Final) to New Look Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $68,267.96. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the proposal for engineering services related to the needed phosphorus treatment improvements at the wastewater ponds for an amount not to exceed $29,500 without prior authorization. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve the updated Fire Chief Job Description as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to change the name of Robinson Park to Robinson Quarry Park. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz to approve creating a new fund 102 – Quarry Days Fund and further approving a transfer of $10,000 from the General Fund reserves (Fund 101) into the Quarry Days Fund (102). Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve the Variance and Conditional Use Permit to allow Octavio Perez to create two residential apartments at 945 State Highway 23 N. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the Addendum to Employee Agreement between the City and Craige Hiler as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz, to approve splitting the cost of improvements to Jay Street with the owners of Sandstone MHP, LLC. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Spartz to approve the Lease Agreement between the City of Hinckley and the City of Sandstone for use of the sewer jetter equipment for a charge of $50 per hour. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the March financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $221,850.76. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to adjourn at 8:50 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 2022
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
April 18, 2022
The East Central School Board held a regular meeting on Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Community Board Room.
Members Present: Rich Thomsen, Julie Domogalla, Doug Ecklund, Judy Loken, Pete Brown, Angie Presley, Genny
Swenson, Andy Almos. Others Present: Stef Youngberg, Kris Chryst, Kristi Zemke, Jennifer Yocum-Stans, Cindy Stolp,
Todd Lindstrom, Jennie Carlin.
I. Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 6pm.
II. No items presented at open forum.
III. Motion by Brown, second by Presley to approve the agenda. Motion unanimously approved.
II. Motion by Ecklund, second by Thomsen to approve the following consent agenda items. Motion unanimously approved.
A. April Bills
B. Meeting Minutes
i. March 21, 2022
ii. April 5, 2022
C. Employment
i. Resignation - Beth Hillerns, Teacher effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
ii. Resignation - Kathryn Fikes, Teacher effective at the end of the 21-22 school year.
iii. Resignation - Makala Jensen, Teacher effective at end of 21-22 school year.
iv. Resignation - Kelsey Timm, Teacher effective at end of 21-22 school year.
v. Barb Bowen, Paraprofessional, 6.25 hours, AFSCME Class III, Step 1, effective November 14, 2021.
vi. Kevin Burgess, Medical leave effective March 25th through the end of the 21-22 school year.
vii. Nicole Webinger, Long Term Teacher Substitute effective April 4, 2022 through the end of the 21-22 year; BA, Step 1.
viii. Sheila Cartwright, ALC long term substitute paraprofessional, 6.25 hours, AFSCME Class III, Step 1
effective April 11, 2022.
ix. Resignation - Terry Fawcett, Head Football Coach effective April 4, 2022.
x. Chelsea Fisher - Junior High Baseball Coach Year 1
xi. Sydney Fornengo - Junior High Softball Coach Year 1
xii. Dave DePaulis - Volunteer Track Coach
xiii. Brennyn DePaulis - Volunteer Track Coach
xiv. Missy Gangl - Volunteer Track Coach
xv. Resignation/Retirement - Jean Johnson, Food Service effective June 3, 2022.
xvi. Kerri Solomon, Food Service moved from 4.25 hours to 6.25 hours beginning at the 2022-23 school year.
xvii. Resignation - Andrew Almos as Superintendent of Schools effective at the end of the contract year.
III. REPORTS:
A. Community Ed Director reported on 565 participants January-March, popular classes, upcoming events, swimming party rentals have been popular and the need for lifeguards.
B. Activities Director reported on spring weather, current participation numbers, recap on winter sports, Great River Conference putting together a fan expectation message, pricing for new scoreboards due to new shot clock rule in 23-24 and nominated to serve on MSHSL District Football
Alignment Committee and Northeast District Football Scheduling Committee.
C. Frank and 4.0 have secured a trailer for extra curricular activities to utilize. Discussion on coaching needs; new teachers/recruit!! Provide leadership to fill spots! Spring events - typically no event managers (on the coach).
D. Superintendent Almos:
i. Thank you to the board! Accepting a new position has been the hardest decision to this point in my career. I am committed to the transition process.
ii. Jenny and I are meeting with ARCC to review services and costs. We are considering leaving
CMERDC due to broader training options. Recommendation to come at the May board meeting.
iii. Bond referendum set and ready to go by July 1. ICS marketing team to help with building a website and getting the information out to the community.
iv. Legislative update - house supplemental budget bills look different than senate. Recently met with Stauber.
v. Open contracts - Food Service, Activities Director, two District Office staff, Community Ed and
AFSCME.
E. High School - Mrs. Youngberg reported on various testing, upcoming lock-in, summer school scheduled for June13-30, finalizing master schedule for next year, working on ALC process and organization, new committee structure update and ADSIS going well this year.
F. Elementary - Mrs. Chryst reported on MCA testing, PLC’s working on science standards, PTO carnival
a big success, upcoming events and summer school to include field trips and also a preschool program ran by Jennie Carlin.
G. Business Manager - no report. Mr. Almos reported a revised budget will be presented next month and a budget for the school year 2022-23 in June.
IV. Committees:
1. Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) – Brown, Loken
2. St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) – Domogalla
3. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Domogalla
4. Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) – Thomsen
5. East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative (ECMECC) – Swenson
6. Resource Training & Solutions – Almos
7. Safety & Security Committee – Ecklund, Brown
8. Facilities Committee (report under New Business) – Presley, Thomsen, Brown
9. Finance Committee – Loken, Ecklund, Domogalla
10. Marketing Committee - Domogalla, Presley
11. Student Representative – Grundmeier
12. MASA Board – Almos
ii. Set Meeting Dates:
1. Safety Committee Meeting - April 21st at 3:30 pm
2. May Regular Board Meeting - May 9th at 6:00 pm
3. Finance Committee - May 24th at 4:00pm
4. July Regular Board Meeting - July 18 at 6:00pm
V. COMMUNICATIONS
VI. OLD BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Eagle Pride:
i. Thank you to PTO and all the volunteers for putting on a great Spring Carnival. It was wonderful to see
so many families and students in the building.
B. Motion by Loken, second by Presley to accept the following donations. Motion unanimously approved.
i. Backpack Program - Grace Lutheran $565
ii. Post Prom - Kettle River Pizza $250
iii. Post Prom - Vorks Auto $100
iv. Post Prom - Cabak Law $50
v. Post Prom - Northern Pine Aggregate $100
vi. Post Prom - Warbler Properties $100
vii. Trap Team - MN Deer Hunters Association Jim Jordan Chapter $1,000
viii. Trap Team - Warbler Properties $500
C. Motion by Brown, second by Thomsen to Authorize Administration to submit the Review and Comment to the Commissioner of Education for the proposed project of roof replacement, boiler replacements and chiller tower replacement to be financed by the issuance of voter approved bonds. Motion unanimously approved.
D. Discussion on Superintendent Hiring Process (tentative outline below).
● Job Posting - April 19 through May 9
● Board Members Review Application materials - May 10-12
● Interviews Scheduled = May 13
● Interviews Conducted - May 17/18
● Position offered and contract negotiations - May 19-23
● Board Approval of new Superintendent - June 13 School Board Meeting
● New Superintendent begins - July 1st, 2022 (dependent on candidate’s availability).
VIII. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 6:50 pm.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 10 a.m.
Board Room,
Pine County Courthouse,
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the March 15, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – March 14, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – February 24, 2022
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – March 2022
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following:
A. Exempt Permit
i. Ruffed Grouse Society – Rum
River Chapter to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on August 6, 2022 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City, MN
B. Pawn Shop License
i. Gerald Phillips, as the new lessor of Northern Pawn Shop, 60622 State Highway 23, Finlayson, MN (Finlayson Township)
Approve Commissioner Lovgren’s Expense Claim Form.
Approve the timber auction tracts and the general terms and conditions of the sale.
Approve Resolution 2022-19 authorizing the sale of property legally described as Lot 9, Block 27, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries to the City of Sandstone for $1.00. The City will also be responsible for the fees required to complete the sale.
Approve the following agreements/grants:
A. Pine County Children, Families, and Learning Services Collaborative Agreement, effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2026. Health & Human Services is the fiscal host. No financial impact as the collaborative receives funding through local time studies.
B. 2022 Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant in the amount of $6,220. This grant may only be used for safety enforcement equipment purchases. The grant does not require matching funds.
Approve final payment of Contract #2002 in the amount of $202,644.72 to Knife River Corporation for:
SAP 058-652-012
Located on CSAH 52, from CR 157 to CSAH 61 5.4 miles
SAP 058-661-028
Located on CSAH 61 in Pine City, from CSAH 7 to Snake River Bridge 0.702 miles SAP 058-670-001
Located on CSAH 70, from CSAH 61 to TH 70 0.46 miles
CP 058-020-003
Located on 2nd St in Sturgeon Lake from Lake Ave. to CSAH 61 0.7 miles CP 058-020-004
Located on Cemetery Rd in Sturgeon Lake from CR 161 to 0.268 miles south 0.268 miles CP 058-052-003
Located on CSAH 52 from CR 157 to 1.0 mile north 1.0 miles CP 058-108-001
Located on CR 108 from CR 109 to TH 70 0.50 miles CP 058-109-001
Located on CR 109 from CSAH 61 to Fair-field Ave. in Rock Creek 0.982 miles CP 058-157-001
Located on CR 157 in Denham, from CSAH 41 to CSAH 520.979 miles
Approve hiring of:
A. Part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendants Rick Gross and Jean Peterson, effective April 6, 2022, non-union, FLSA non-exempt, $15.87 per hour, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste.
B. Temporary Watercraft Inspectors Robert Sunstrom, Jay Kaelberer, Klaus Rechelbacher, and Ray Fenner, effective April 6, 2022, $16.50 per hour.
C. Temporary Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Intern Emma Willhite, effective April 6, 2022, $16.00 per hour.
D. Full-time Deputy Sheriff Ryan Helin, effective April 18, 2022; $26.65 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1.Approve the following training:
A. Commissioner Lovgren to participate in the 12-week, online, NACo High Performance Leadership Academy. Commissioner Lovgren has secured a scholarship from AMC to cover the registration cost of $1,695.
B. Out-of-state travel for any commissioner interested in attending the NACo Annual Conference in Aurora, Colorado. The total cost is estimated at $3,000.
C. Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo and Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen to attend the Workhuman Live Conference. Total cost per person: $2,950. All costs associated with the conference will be covered by the Public Health Federal COVID- 19 grant (not ARPA funds).
D. Fraud Investigator Kari Rybak to attend the 2022 MN Fraud Investigator’s Association Spring Conference. Total cost $565.
The Village Apartments, LLC Tax Abatement -- Public Hearing
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter explained The Village Apartments, LLC has requested a property tax abatement for the development of a 25-unit multi-family apartment building at 320 – 3rd Street SE in Pine City. The total amount is not to exceed $200,000 over 15 years, or 95% of the county’s share of the increase generated by the incremental new value of the project annually.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:16 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt Resolution 2022-17 Approving Property Tax Abatement for the Village Apartments, LLC. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2022 Redistricting Plan – Public Hearing
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder reviewed current county commissioner districts and stated county commissioner district boundaries would need to be changed only if the county board determined the districts are not as equal in population as possible, while maintaining the rules of redistricting that districts must be regular, compact and contiguous.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:23 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:23 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt Resolution 2022- 20 adopting County Commissioner Districts with no changes in district boundaries and no changes in terms of office for commissioners. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to reconsider the action taken at the March 1, 2022 board meeting to sell the county’s interest in Outlot A of Jackie’s 1st Addition and to refer the item back to the Land and Zoning Advisory Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Lovgren opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-18 approving the sale of the easement for $3,500 to Wayne Murphy and approving the other terms and conditions of the sale. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to authorize the Board Chair and County Administrator to execute the deed for the sale of the easement once terms and conditions are met. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Help America Vote Act Grant Agreement. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the application to the federal Community Projects Program through Senator Klobuchar and Senator Smith’s office for the Pine County I-35 and Highway 48 Congestion Reduction, Tourism and Development Collaborative between Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Pine County and the City of Hinckley. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-21 Supporting Senate File 2793 and House File 3073 Encouraging Equitable Funding for Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) Payment. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:53 a.m.
The meeting reconvened at 12 p.m.
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an overview of the Hometown Fiber Pine County Report.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:25 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www. co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News May 5, 2022
MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING-COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
April 12, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Board Room,
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Vice Chair Josh Mohr called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from Quality Inn, 1505 Hillview Drive, Hillsboro, Texas, a location open and accessible to the public.
Others Present:
Solid Waste Ordinance Ad Hoc Committee representatives: Terry O’Rourke/Nickerson Township (township representative), Terry Peterson/Jones Construction (local solid waste industry representative), and Heidi Kroening, MPCA Representative. Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson, County Assessor/Recorder Lorri Houtsma, County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass, Corrections Agent Devin Petersen, and Probation Director Terry Fawcett. Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Those present introduced themselves.
Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting at 9:10 a.m.
Solid Waste Update
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson reviewed the fees and solid waste services available to county residents, and provided an overview of the process to update the Pine County Solid Waste Ordinance, established in 1990. The board questioned what effect utilizing the solid waste management fee for enhanced garbage and recycling service has had on environmental conditions in other counties and inquired as to what the cost would be to make a significant enhancement on the county’s environmental conditions and recycling rate. The board expressed that solid waste and recycling fees collected through property assessments may be preferable to user fees and recommended staff to bring some proposals or options to the Solid Waste Ordinance Ad Hoc Committee for recommendations to the County Board.
Property Value Update
County Assessor/Recorder Lorri Houtsma provided an update on current trends in property value increases and explained the appeal process. County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder provided information relating to calculation of property values and the effect on taxes.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:06 a.m.
The county board meeting reconvened at 11:08 a.m.
Pre-Trial Release
Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass and Corrections Agent Devin Petersen explained the Minnesota Pretrial Release Evaluation and Assessment Took (MNPAT) process. This process is used to improve pretrial outcomes for defendants and provide consistent information to judges and attorneys. In 2021, 470 bail studies were completed.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 11:48 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the North Pine County News March 5, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.