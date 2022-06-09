Land Patent Benefit Notice
I, Martin Thomas Rainer, am bringing forth my Land Patent Benefit.
If Interested see https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 12, 2018
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,935.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ethan Buchholz, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 20, 2018 as Document Number A544104 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on February 10, 2020 as Document Number A551527 in the Office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 23, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries, Pine County Minnesota.
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 518 PARK AVE, SANDSTONE, MN 55072
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota.
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $143,321.86
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association
TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 455425000
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1008671-0000114028-2
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 21, 2022.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: March 24, 2022
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
Attorneys for Mortgagee
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0742-FC04)
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT
OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, MN 55063.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 9, 2023.
Dated: May 20, 2022
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Mortgagee
TROTT LAW, P.C.
By: /s/
N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.
Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.
*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*
25 Dale Street North
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 209-9760
(20-0742-FC04)
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 13, 2006
MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,240.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Hoefler and Gerald Hoefler, Wife and Husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 16, 2006 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A459259
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: September 19, 2017
Recorded: September 19, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A535511
And assigned to: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Dated: February 10, 2022
Recorded: February 10, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A567806
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage - Reverse
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 423 Chadwood Ln SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2105
Tax Parcel ID Number: 260488000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 4, Section 32, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies North of the South 447.4 feet and East of the following described Line “A”
Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Government Lot 4; thence on an assumed bearing of West along the South line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 605 feet; thence on a bearing of North 447.4 feet; thence on a bearing of West 129.28 feet to the point of beginning of Line “A”; thence North 5 degrees, 28 minutes, 42 seconds West 1607 feet, more or less to the South Shore of the Snake River and Line “A” there terminating
and
The North 397.4 feet of the South 447.4 feet of the East 605 feet of said Government Lot Four (4)
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $95,891.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023, or the next business day if July 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 31, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS
ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 5, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,149.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Carol Ann B Feltus, married
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008597-3000001375-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Impac Mortgage Corp.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 2, 2015, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A519247, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on September 9, 2016 as Document Number A528796
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 140.0 feet of the South 733.0 feet of the West 333.0 feet of Government Lot 4, Section 22, Township 39, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1606 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 280312000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $69,760.38
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2023, or the next business day if January 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 13, 2022
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022
EAST CENTRAL ISD #2580
UNAPPROVED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES
May 23, 2022
The East Central School Board held a special meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the Community
Board Room to conduct superintendent interviews.
Members Present: Rich Thomsen, Julie Domogalla, Doug Ecklund, Judy Loken, Pete Brown, Angie
Presley, Genny Swenson, Andy Almos. Others Present: Kris Chryst, Kristi Zemke, Jenny Nelson, Kari
Wentworth, Mary VonRueden, Jane Brown, Jeannie Kester.
1. Chair Domogalla called the meeting to order at 3:00 pm, followed by the pledge of allegiance.
2. The board interviewed three candidates for the superintendent position. A series of 14 questions were asked to each candidate. Following the questions, the board opened it up for candidates to ask questions.
a. Stefanie Youngberg – 3:00 pm
b. Darren Kern – 4:00 pm
c. Jeremy Schultz – 5:00 pm
3. Open discussion of information from the interviews. The board discussed strengths and growth areas of each candidate.
4. Discuss, decide, and schedule the steps necessary to enter into a contract negotiation for EC superintendent.
a. Motion by Brown to offer the superintendent position to Darren Kern. A second by Judy Loken.
b. The board continued discussion and some board members expressed needing more time to make the decision.
c. The board narrowed down the candidate selection to Stefanie Youngberg or
Darren Kern and recessed for a short break.
d. The board reconvened at 7pm and discussed candidates Stefanie Youngberg and
Darren Kern.
e. On a roll call vote the board voted as follows in favor of entering into a contract negotiation with Darren Kern as superintendent. Genny Swenson = No, Pete Brown = Yes, Angie Presley = No, Judy Loken = Yes, Julie Domogalla = No, Doug Ecklund = No, Rich Thomsen = No; Motion failed 2-5.
f. Motion by Ecklund to enter into a contract negotiation with Stefanie Youngberg as superintendent. Presley seconded the motion. On a roll call vote the board voted as follows. Genny Swenson = Yes, Pete Brown = No, Angie Presley = Yes,
Judy Loken = No, Julie Domogalla = Yes, Doug Ecklund = Yes, Rich Thomsen = Yes;
Motion passed 5-2.
5. Chair Domogalla adjourned the meeting at 7:18 pm. She will follow up with all three interview candidates following the meeting and ask Stefanie Youngberg to enter contract negotiations.
Respectfully Submitted,
Angela Presley, Clerk
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 2022
SANDSTONE CITY COUNCIL MEETING - MOTION SUMMARY
MAY 18, 2022
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley
Members absent: Cassie Gaede
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George, Community Service Partner Sirena Samuelson
Others present: Sandstone Firefighters Chaz Mann and Ross Degerstrom, Pine County Courier Editor Jennifer Yocum Stans, SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, MN DOT Engineer Doug Kerfeld, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, PeopleService Manager Paul Christensen, Andy Grice with BerganKDV, Denise Anderson
Motion Riley, second Palmer to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley, to open the Public Hearing to consider an application from WBE of Sandstone Inc. for an on-sale and Sunday liquor license at 6:03 p.m. Motion carried 4-0. No comments from the public were received.
Motion Rahier, second Riley, to close the Public Hearing at 6:06 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to approve the on-sale and Sunday Liquor Licenses for WBE of Sandstone, Inc. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier, to approve the 2021 Financial Statements as presented by Andrew Grice with BerganKDV. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve minutes from the April 19, 2022 Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting and from the April 20, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, as well as the League of MN Cities Insurance Trust Liability Coverage Waiver Form. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220518-01 accepting donations for Panther Park from various entities and persons in the total amount of $1,125.00. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve liquor license renewals for Sandstone Area Golf Course, El Mexico Bar & Grill, Sandstone Lanes, and SandRocks, pending receipt of all required fees and documentation. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220518-02 approving MN DOT Agreement No. 1050633 to provide payment by the State to the City for use of Minnesota Street and Pine Avenue as a detour route during the construction on Trunk Highway 123. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer to adopt Resolution No. 20220518-03 Opposing the Detachment Petition of Sack’s LLC. Motion passed 3-0 with Councilor Riley abstaining due to a potential conflict of interest.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to appoint Chaz Mann as the Sandstone Fire Chief effective June 1, 2022. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20220518-04 regarding the State Library Construction Grant. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier to adopt Resolution No. 20220518-05 approving a Regional Legacy Connecting People to the Outdoors Small Grant application to fund extending electricity to the climbers shed at Robinson Park. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to approve hiring Gerald Erickson to work Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Compost Site for $14.00 per hour. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the April financial reports: Cash Balance, Revenue & Expenditure Report; the Total Residual Income/Loss Report; and A/P Clerk Claims in the total amount of $332,411.58. Motion carried 4-0.
The following reports were received: Engineer, Community Service Partner, City Administrator, Public Works Director, Sheriff’s Deputy, Fire Department, Library, Economic Development Authority, Park & Rec Commission, Building Inspector, PeopleService, Financial.
Motion Riley, second Palmer to adjourn at 8:45 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 2022
SANDSTONE EDA MEETING - MOTION SUMMARY
MAY 25, 2022
Call to order: 5:30 p.m.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Matt Anderson, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede, Tim Schmutzer
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Mindy Leger, David Rasmussen
Motion Schmutzer, second Rahier to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to approve the minutes of the April 27, 2022 Regular EDA Meeting and the May 18, 2022 Special EDA Meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Rahier, second Riley to adopt Resolution No. 20220525-01 Authorizing Conveyance of Property to the State of Minnesota. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to (1) allow a 30-day extension of the Due Diligence Period to Sandstone Development LLC for the smaller lot (parcel 45.5649.000), (2) hold the Public Hearing on July 27th, (3) close on the sale by September 26th, (4) EDA retains the earnest money for the larger lot (parcel 45.5650.000), and (5) allow Developer to work directly with the EDA on the larger lot if something develops within the next 18 months, rather than working through a broker.
Motion carried 7-0.
Quarry Kids Child Care Center has passed inspection and will open May 31st.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to adjourn at 7:00 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 2022
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING - COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Highway and Road Tour
Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Board Room
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Engineer Mark LeBrun, Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson, and County Administrator David Minke.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. 2022-2023 Construction
County Engineer Mark LeBrun provided an overview of the 2022 construction projects and funding. Approximately 24.5 miles of road resurfacing, two culvert replacements and two bridge replacements are planned at a cost of $11.5 million.
2023 constructions projects include 12.89 miles of overlay/paving and resurfacing, one bridge replacement, trail construction on CSAH 9, and culvert replacements, at an estimated cost of $8.325 million. The board discussed the CSAH 9 road project/bridge replacement/ trail project; a public open house is scheduled for June 14, 2022 at the Courthouse.
2. Road Tour
At 10:36 a.m. the commissioners, County Engineer LeBrun, Assistant County Engineer Gunderson and County Administrator Minke boarded a bus for the road tour. The tour included roads east of Pine City, Hinckley, north to Sandstone and Askov. The bus returned to the courthouse at 1:35 p.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 1:35 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Board Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator Clerk to Pine County Board of
Commissioners
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Pine County Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the April 19, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – April, 2022
Insurance Committee Minutes of April 18, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Approve the following applications:
A. Exempt Permit
Authorize Auditor-Treasurer to send a letter of approval to the Minnesota Gambling Control Board for the following:
i. Roxie’s Hope to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on December 31, 2022 at Maverick’s Saloon, 29410 Beroun Crossing Rd, Pine City, Minnesota
B. 3.2 On/Off Sale and Wine License with Strong Beer Endorsement Authorize Board Chair and County Auditor-Treasurer to sign wine license with strong beer endorsement for the following:
i. Aufderhar & Aufderhar, LLC (Ray & Marge’s Resort), 36700 Lakeland Rd, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota
C. 3.2 Office Sale License
i. Duquette General Store, 88235 State Hwy. 23 No., Duquette, Minnesota
D. Abatement
i. Jimmie & Becky Guligowski, Parcel 25.0292.001, exclusion was incorrectly removed for taxes payable in 2022, but should have been removed for taxes payable 2023 and forward.
ii. Ferrel & Kara Nelson, Parcel 18.0042.000, property should have been linked to owner’s main parcels for homestead purposes for taxes payable in 2022 (this will also increase the agricultural credits on Parcels 35.0009.000 & 35.0002.000).
iii. Mark & Laura Ferdelman, Parcl 28.0290.000, homestead should have been removed for taxes payable in 2022 and property should have been classified as seasonal.
iv. Glenn Sobert, Parcel 42.0086.000, homestead was incorrectly removed for taxes payable in 2022 due to post office notification of change of address, but owner did not move.
v. Daniel Rodecap, Parcel 42.5670.000, exclusion was incorrectly input and did not calculate for taxes payable in 2022.
Accept the following donations:
A. $1,000 donation from the Pokegama Lake Association designated to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.
B. $5,000 donation from the East Central Energy Operation Round Up designated to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office Drone Program.
Award the 2022 Equipment Rental Bids. Bids were opened April 28, 2022.
Approve the Cooperative Agreement between Pine County and the State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, for Waste Pesticide Collection, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.
Ratify the reassignment of Sergeant James Reiser to Jail Programs Coordinator effective May 2, 2022. This position will be a Grade 9. Employee will be moving from a current Grade 10 position to new position/Grade 9; pay will remain frozen at $33.69 per hour until the new Grade 9/Year 10 scale becomes greater than his current wage.
Authorize the hiring of Amanda Torgerson, Daren Brackenbury, Adam McClure, Kay Wimmer, Missy Quisberg, and Hunter Kelash as part-time corrections officers, effective May 9, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77 per hour.
Approve Social Workers Nicole Vork and Angela Ripley to attend the MN Child Welfare Training Academy in Duluth. Total cost: Approx. $3,005.
Public Hearing: Ordinance 2022-26 On Behalf of Arlone Township Regulating Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (to commence at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated Arlone Township has elected to defer regulation of subsurface sewage treatment systems (SSTS) to Pine County.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:06 a.m. and called for public comment. Arlone township resident Terry Croup, inquired if existing septic systems would be grandfathered in or if inspections would be necessary. Mr. Croup stated he felt if there was a need for new systems with this change, it would be a financial burden to the residents. Anderson explained that typically an inspection is only required at the time of sale or if an addition is constructed. Arlone township resident, Ailene Croup, inquired as to mound system requirements. Anderson reviewed the process for determination of septic system requirements. There being no additional public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:18 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Pine County Ordinance 2022-26 on behalf of Arlone Township, rescinding all prior ordinances and amendments to ordinances regulating subsurface sewage treatment systems within these townships. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize County Administrator David Minke to enter into an Agreement with the University of Minnesota-Extension to provide up to $160,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the youth engagement project. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Voting Equipment Grant Account Grant Agreement. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize the Board Chair to sign the Order Form with Pictometry International Corp. for aerial photos to be flown in the Spring 2023 under the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative purchasing agreement. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the American Rescue Plan Act Broadband Grant Program and timeline which includes an allocation of $250,000 for the first round, opening on May 3, 2022 and closing June 17, 2022. Second by Commissioner Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:16 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 2022
