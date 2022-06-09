NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Bernard Marx is requesting a conditional use permit at 57316 Thomson Rd, Sandstone (PID: 30.0015.000), Sandstone Township, Section 2, Township 42, Range 19 as follows:
The applicant has requested a conditional use permit to extract aggregate within 300’ of Sand Creek in the Residential Recreational District. Section 4.4.3E of the Pine County Shoreland Management authorizes aggregate extraction as a conditional use, subject to the requirements of the ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the North Pine County News on June 9, 2022
Land Patent Benefit Notice
I, Martin Thomas Rainer, am bringing forth my Land Patent Benefit.
If Interested see https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice
Published in the North Pine County News on May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 14, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,380.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Rodney Kish, an unmarried man
MORTGAGEE: HSBC Mortgage Services Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 31, 2005 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: 449243
And corrected by: Corrective Mortgage
Recorded: March 29, 2019
Document Number: A-545505
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.
Dated: July 28, 2016
Recorded: August 4, 2016 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A528114
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR1
Dated: March 15, 2022
Recorded: March 21, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A568599
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: HSBC Mortgage Services Inc.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 69926 Rutabaga Road, Sandstone, MN 55072
Tax Parcel ID Number: 20.0247.002
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 650 feet of that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NE 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Thirty (30), Township Forty-three (43), Range Sixteen (16), lying East of the West 66 feet thereof and West of the East 165 feet thereof, subject to County Highway 32, Pine County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $133,794.08
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023, or the next business day if January 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: June 1, 2022
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR1
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 050936-F1
Published in the North Pine County News on June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7,14, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 13, 2006
MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,240.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Hoefler and Gerald Hoefler, Wife and Husband
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: October 16, 2006 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A459259
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company
Dated: September 19, 2017
Recorded: September 19, 2017 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A535511
And assigned to: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Dated: February 10, 2022
Recorded: February 10, 2022 Pine County Recorder
Document Number: A567806
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage - Reverse
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
Property Address: 423 Chadwood Ln SW, Pine City, MN 55063-2105
Tax Parcel ID Number: 260488000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 4, Section 32, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies North of the South 447.4 feet and East of the following described Line “A”
Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Government Lot 4; thence on an assumed bearing of West along the South line of said Government Lot 4, a distance of 605 feet; thence on a bearing of North 447.4 feet; thence on a bearing of West 129.28 feet to the point of beginning of Line “A”; thence North 5 degrees, 28 minutes, 42 seconds West 1607 feet, more or less to the South Shore of the Snake River and Line “A” there terminating
and
The North 397.4 feet of the South 447.4 feet of the East 605 feet of said Government Lot Four (4)
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $95,891.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 21, 2023, or the next business day if July 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 31, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045194F01
Published in the North Pine County News on June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL
CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS
ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 5, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,149.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Carol Ann B Feltus, married
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1008597-3000001375-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Impac Mortgage Corp.
SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 2, 2015, Pine County Recorder, as Document Number A519247, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on September 9, 2016 as Document Number A528796
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The North 140.0 feet of the South 733.0 feet of the West 333.0 feet of Government Lot 4, Section 22, Township 39, Range 21
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1606 Airwaves Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 280312000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $69,760.38
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2023, or the next business day if January 14, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 13, 2022
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY
Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778
Gary J. Evers - 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210
Eagan, MN 55121
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the North Pine County News on May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022
