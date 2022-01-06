ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2021 Water System Improvements
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
SEH No. SANST 143711
Notice is hereby given that Sealed Bids will be received via QuestCDN and by the City of Sandstone until 2:00 p.m. Thursday January 13, 2022, the bid opening will be held at the at the Sandstone City Hall located at 119 Fourth Street, Sandstone, MN 55072, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2021 Water System Improvements.
The bid opening will also be conducted via Microsoft Teams:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3Dnx6Rd
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640,,382617875# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 382 617 875#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
1LSFurnish, Install & Remove test Pump Equipment
4HourTest Pumping
1LSControl System Upgrades
1LSFurnish and Install Generator
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000, Project Manager - Greg Anderson – 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8075813 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $100.
Paper Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated December 10, 2021.
Bid security in the amount of 95 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with State and Federal provisions ad detailed in these Bidding Documents.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Kathy George
City Administrator
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
Publised in the Pine County Courier December 23, 30, 2021, and January 6, 2022
