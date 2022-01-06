ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CLEANING, REPAIRING, & PAINTING
150,000-GALLON ELEVATED RESERVOIR; EAST TOWER &
300,000-GALLON ELEVATED RESERVOIR; WEST TOWER
HINCKLEY, MINNESOTA
KLM PROJECT NO.:
3348-21
3347-21
DECEMBER 2021
MANDATORY PRE-BID DATE: JANUARY 12, 2022
BID OPEN DATE:
JANUARY 26, 2022
A mandatory pre-bid conference call will be held at 1:00 PM CST on January 12, 2022, to discuss the scope of the project with the Owner’s representatives, Engineer, and prospective bidders. An on-site visit can be arranged for bidders by contacting the Project Engineer at the number listed on the Title Page.
Attendance by prospective bidders or their designated representatives at the pre-bid conference is a pre-requisite to bidding the project.
Conference call information is as follows:
Number – 1-612-351-3093
Access Code – 434056
The Owner will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all, labor, materials, and equipment necessary for the project until 1:00 PM CST, January 26, 2022, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Project documents are available starting January 3, 2022, at http://www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of digital bidding documents for $30.00 by entering eBidDoc™ #8087948 in the “Search
Projects” page. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.
Project bids shall only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click the
online bidding button at the top of the advertisement.
For any bidding questions, please contact Benjamin Feldman, P.E. at KLM Engineering, Inc., at 651-773-
5111 or bfeldman@klmengineering.com.
No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the City Administrator, and accompanied by bid bond or cashier’s check payable to the City of Hinckley, Minnesota in the sum of at least five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid, such bid bond or check to be forfeited to the City in the event that the successful bidder fails to enter into a contract awarded to them in accordance with the terms of their bid, or fails to furnish bond as provided by law, within ten (10) days after the award becomes final.
Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 13, 2022
