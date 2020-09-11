CITY OF SANDSTONE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2020 Water System Looping Improvements
City of Sandstone, Minnesota
SEH No. SANST 152758
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Sandstone until 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of 2020 Water System Looping Improvements.
The bid opening will be conducted via GoToMeeting, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. GoToMeeting information will be sent to planholders closer to the bid opening.
Major quantities for the Work include:
2 ACRESCLEAR & GRUB TREES
5,900 LF8-INCH DIP WATER MAIN
1,600 CYAGGREGATE BASE
1,800 Ton BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT MIX
100 LF 30-INCH JACKED STEEL CASING
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 7279455 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated January 30, 2020.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $100.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with State provisions as detailed in these Bidding Documents.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Kathy George
City Administrator
Sandstone, Minnesota
(Published in the Pine County Courier August 27, September 3, 10, 2020)
