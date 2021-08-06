ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT

CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA

Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Name of TIF District                                  TIF 1 - 4

Current net tax capacity                               22,759

Original net tax capacity                                   538

Captured net tax capacity                              22,221

Principal and interest payment                      39,884

due in 2021

Tax increment received in 2020                     39,884

Tax increment expended in 2020                  40,420

First tax increment receipt                       June, 2018

Date of required decertification           Dec. 31, 2043

Increased property taxes to be paid                       0

from outside the district if fiscal Operation A

applies

Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:

Kathy George

City of Sandstone

119 4th Street

Sandstone, MN 55072

Phone: 320-245-5241

administrator@sandstonemn.com

Published in the Pine County Courier July 29, 2021 

