ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT
CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Name of TIF District TIF 1 - 4
Current net tax capacity 22,759
Original net tax capacity 538
Captured net tax capacity 22,221
Principal and interest payment 39,884
due in 2021
Tax increment received in 2020 39,884
Tax increment expended in 2020 40,420
First tax increment receipt June, 2018
Date of required decertification Dec. 31, 2043
Increased property taxes to be paid 0
from outside the district if fiscal Operation A
applies
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
Kathy George
City of Sandstone
119 4th Street
Sandstone, MN 55072
Phone: 320-245-5241
Published in the Pine County Courier July 29, 2021
