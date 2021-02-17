Arlone Township Notice

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING and ELECTION OF OFFICERS and BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Arlone Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday,   March 9, 2021.  In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until      March 16, 2021.

The Election Poll Hours will be open from 2 pm to 8 pm, at which time the voters will elect:

Supervisor for a 3 year term

Treasurer for a 2 year term

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location:

38736 Cloverdale Road, Hinckley MN 55037

The Board of Canvass will meet on March 9, 2021 to certify the official election results.

February 9, 2021

Denise ChristiansenArlone Township Clerk

Published in the Hinckley News 

 February 18, 25, 2021

