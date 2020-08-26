Arlone Township
Public Meeting Notice
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Arlone Township that on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7 pm a hearing will be held, for the purpose of amending the Arlone Township Building and Zoning Ordinance by adding a provision related to interim use permits. The hearing will be held at the Cloverdale Senior Center, 38736 Cloverdale Road Hinckley Minnesota.
Given on this day,
August 19, 2020
Denise Christiansen,
Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the Hinckley News August 27, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.