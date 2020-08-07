Public Notice
Arlone Township
Public Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given by Arlone Township that a public Accuracy Test will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6 PM at the Cloverdale Senior Center located at 38736 Cloverdale Road.
Denise Christiansen
Arlone Township Clerk
Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020
