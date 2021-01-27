Barry Township
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Barry Township will hold a Public Hearing regarding the new local ordinances on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7 PM. The Hearing will take place at the Odd Fellow’s Lodge located at 104 Old Highway 61 N. in Hinckley, MN 55037.
Sue Dutcher, Clerk.
Published in the Hinckley News on January 28, 2021
