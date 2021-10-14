BIRCH CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CHANGE
All residents please be advised of a change of date for October 2021 meeting. Meeting will be held on Thursday October 28th, 2021 beginning @ 7:00 pm at the Birch Creek Town Hall..
Marissa Rayburn
Clerk, Birch Creek Township
Published in the Askov American on October 14, 21, 2021
